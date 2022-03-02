Google heeft versie 99 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 99 is onder meer showPicker() toegevoegd, wat gebruikt kan worden voor het invoeren dingen als datum, tijd en kleur. Verder is er een nieuwe download-shortcut, is er handschriftherkenning en zijn de eerste stappen gezet voor het uitfaseren van Manifest v2, war onder meer voor adblockers gevolgen heeft. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
CSS Cascade Layers
CSS cascade layers (
@layerrule and layered
@importsyntax) provide a structured way to organize and balance concerns within a single origin. Rules within a single cascade layer cascade together without interleaving with style rules outside the layer. This allows authors to achieve a certain cascade ordering for same-origin rules in a proper way.
Cascade layers allow authors to create layers to represent element defaults, third-party libraries, themes, components, overrides, etc.—and are able to re-order the cascade of layers in an explicit way. Without cascade layers, authors need to tweak, e.g., selector specificity,New showPicker() Method on HTMLInputElement Objects
@importor source ordering to achieve a certain cascade ordering, which is cumbersome and error-prone. For more information, see this.
The new
showPicker()method on
HTMLInputElementallows web developers to programmatically show a browser picker for input elements (temporal, color, file, and those with suggestions like datalist or autofill).
Developers have been asking for years for a way to programmatically open a browser date picker. Without it, they've had to rely on custom widget libraries and CSS hacks for specific browsers.
This is currently possible in some browsers, for some controls, via theOrigin Trials
click()method. Unfortunately, that doesn't work in all browsers, making the experience inconsistent across systems and users. Providing
showPicker()gives developers a supported alternative to
click(), and aligns Chromium's
click()behavior with the specification and other browsers in in the future. For more information, see Show a browser picker for date, time, color, and files.
This version of Chrome introduces the origin trials described below. Origin trials allow you to try new features and give feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community. To register for any of the origin trials currently supported in Chrome, including the ones described below, visit the Chrome Origin Trials dashboard. To learn more about origin trials in Chrome, visit the Origin Trials Guide for Web Developers. Microsoft Edge runs its own origin trials separate from Chrome. To learn more, see the Microsoft Edge Origin Trials Developer Console.New Origin Trials: Dark Mode Support for Web Apps
Web app manifests now support the color_scheme_dark field for specifying a different theme color and background color for dark mode. Currently in the web app manifest, only a single theme color and background color can be defined. This means there is no way for apps to specify a different color to use for dark mode.Completed Origin Trials
The following features, previously in a Chrome origin trial, are now enabled by default.Handwriting Recognition API
This API lets web applications use handwriting recognition services that are available on operating systems to recognize hand-written text in real time. This reduces the need for third-party integration by apps that use handwriting recognition. For more information, see Recognize your users' handwriting.Window Controls Overlay for Installed Desktop Web Apps
Window controls overlay extends an app's client area to cover the entire window, including the title bar, and the window control buttons (close, maximize/restore, minimize). The web app developer is responsible for drawing and input-handling for the entire window except for the window controls overlay. Developers can use this feature to make their installed desktop web apps look like operating system apps. For more information, see Customize the window controls overlay of your PWA's title bar.Other Features in this Release Allow infinity, -infinity and NaN in CSS calc()
To improve conformance with the spec, the CSSCSS Color Adjust: 'only' Keyword for color-scheme
calc()method now allows infinity and NaN using the
'infinity',
'-infinity', and
'NaN'keywords or expressions that can be evaluated as such, for example: 'calc(1/0)'.
Note: This feature was erroneously listed as shipping in Chrome 98. It actually shipped in Chrome 99.
The only keyword, which has been re-added to the specification fordocument.adoptedStyleSheets is Now Mutable
color-scheme, is now supported in Chrome. It allows opting out of
color-schemefor single, specific elements. For example, this allows overriding of force darkening.
In compliance with the spec, theImprove Alignment with Spec for Exposing nextHopProtocol Across Origin Boundaries
document.adoptedStyleSheetsproperty is now mutable, meaning operations such as
push()and
pop()work on it. The previous implementation of
adoptedStyleSheetswas unwieldy. For example, to add a sheet, the entire array had to be re-assigned.
TheNew Canvas 2D Features
PerformanceResourceTiminginterface exposes the
nextHopProtocolproperty to describe the underlying connection type used to fetch a resource. To follow the spec, Chrome is removing an old special case where cross-origin requests exposed potentially sensitive information, putting users at risk.
Chrome has added several new attributes to the
CanvasRenderingContext2Dinterface to conform to specs:
-
ContextLostand
ContextRestoredevents
-
"willReadFrequently"option for canvases where lots of readback is expected
- More CSS text modifier support
- A reset() method
- A
roundRectdraw primitive
- Conic gradients
- Better support for SVG filters
For more information, see It's always been you Canvas2D.Unprefixed text-emphasis Properties
Chrome 99 introduces unprefixed versions of text emphasis CSS properties, specifically:Deprecations, and Removals
"text-emphasis",
"text-emphasis-color",
"text-emphasis-position", and
"text-emphasis-style"CSS properties. These are unprefixed versions of
"-webkit-text-emphasis",
"-webkit-text-emphasis-color",
"-webkit-text-emphasis-position", and
"-webkit-text-emphasis-style".
This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of current deprecations and previous removals.Remove Battery Status API on Insecure Origins
Battery Status API is no longer supported on insecure origins, such as HTTP pages or HTTPS iframes embedded in HTTP pages. The Battery Status API allows web developers to access, among other things, a system's battery charging level and whether it is being charged. It is a powerful feature that has been around for over a decade and, as such, was originally designed with different security constraints.Remove font-family -webkit-standard
This version of Chrome removes support for theRemove GamepadList
font-familyvalue
"-webkit-standard". This value is merely an alias for the proprietary keyword
"-webkit-body"and is only exposed because it's inherited from WebKit. Removing this improves alignment with the CSS specifications and with Firefox.
TheUpdate WebCodecs to Match Spec
navigator.getGamepads()method now returns an array of
Gamepadobjects instead of a GamepadList.
GamepadListis no longer supported in Chrome. This brings Chrome in line with spec and with Gecko and Webkit. For information on Gamepads generally, see Play the Chrome dino game with your gamepad.
Chrome has removed two items because of recent changes in the WebCodecs spec.
The
EncodedVideoChunkOutputCallback()method takes an
EncodedVideoChunkMetadatadictionary. Previously a member called temporalLayerId was located at
EncodedVideoChunkMetadata.temporalLayerId. In conformance with the spec, it is now located at
EncodedVideoChunkMetadata.SvcOutputMetadata.temporalLayerId.
The spec requires that the
VideoFrame()constructor include a timestamp argument (
VideoFrameInit.timestamp) for
CanvasImageSourcetypes that don't implicitly have a timestamp (e.g.
HTMLCanvasElement). Failing to include the timestamp should result in a
TypeError, but Chrome previously defaulted the timestamp to zero. This seems helpful, but is problematic if you then send the
VideoFrameto a
VideoEncoder, where timestamps are used to guide bitrate control.