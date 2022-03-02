Software-update: Google Chrome 99.0.4844.51

Google Chrome logo (80 pix) Google heeft versie 99 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 99 is onder meer showPicker() toegevoegd, wat gebruikt kan worden voor het invoeren dingen als datum, tijd en kleur. Verder is er een nieuwe download-shortcut, is er handschriftherkenning en zijn de eerste stappen gezet voor het uitfaseren van Manifest v2, war onder meer voor adblockers gevolgen heeft. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

CSS Cascade Layers

CSS cascade layers (@layer rule and layered @import syntax) provide a structured way to organize and balance concerns within a single origin. Rules within a single cascade layer cascade together without interleaving with style rules outside the layer. This allows authors to achieve a certain cascade ordering for same-origin rules in a proper way.

Cascade layers allow authors to create layers to represent element defaults, third-party libraries, themes, components, overrides, etc.—and are able to re-order the cascade of layers in an explicit way. Without cascade layers, authors need to tweak, e.g., selector specificity, @import or source ordering to achieve a certain cascade ordering, which is cumbersome and error-prone. For more information, see this.

New showPicker() Method on HTMLInputElement Objects

The new showPicker() method on HTMLInputElement allows web developers to programmatically show a browser picker for input elements (temporal, color, file, and those with suggestions like datalist or autofill).

Developers have been asking for years for a way to programmatically open a browser date picker. Without it, they've had to rely on custom widget libraries and CSS hacks for specific browsers.

This is currently possible in some browsers, for some controls, via the click() method. Unfortunately, that doesn't work in all browsers, making the experience inconsistent across systems and users. Providing showPicker() gives developers a supported alternative to click(), and aligns Chromium's click() behavior with the specification and other browsers in in the future. For more information, see Show a browser picker for date, time, color, and files.

Origin Trials

This version of Chrome introduces the origin trials described below. Origin trials allow you to try new features and give feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community. To register for any of the origin trials currently supported in Chrome, including the ones described below, visit the Chrome Origin Trials dashboard. To learn more about origin trials in Chrome, visit the Origin Trials Guide for Web Developers. Microsoft Edge runs its own origin trials separate from Chrome. To learn more, see the Microsoft Edge Origin Trials Developer Console.

New Origin Trials: Dark Mode Support for Web Apps

Web app manifests now support the color_scheme_dark field for specifying a different theme color and background color for dark mode. Currently in the web app manifest, only a single theme color and background color can be defined. This means there is no way for apps to specify a different color to use for dark mode.

Completed Origin Trials

The following features, previously in a Chrome origin trial, are now enabled by default.

Handwriting Recognition API

This API lets web applications use handwriting recognition services that are available on operating systems to recognize hand-written text in real time. This reduces the need for third-party integration by apps that use handwriting recognition. For more information, see Recognize your users' handwriting.

Window Controls Overlay for Installed Desktop Web Apps

Window controls overlay extends an app's client area to cover the entire window, including the title bar, and the window control buttons (close, maximize/restore, minimize). The web app developer is responsible for drawing and input-handling for the entire window except for the window controls overlay. Developers can use this feature to make their installed desktop web apps look like operating system apps. For more information, see Customize the window controls overlay of your PWA's title bar.

Other Features in this Release Allow infinity, -infinity and NaN in CSS calc()

To improve conformance with the spec, the CSS calc() method now allows infinity and NaN using the 'infinity', '-infinity', and 'NaN' keywords or expressions that can be evaluated as such, for example: 'calc(1/0)'.

CSS Color Adjust: 'only' Keyword for color-scheme

Note: This feature was erroneously listed as shipping in Chrome 98. It actually shipped in Chrome 99.

The only keyword, which has been re-added to the specification for color-scheme, is now supported in Chrome. It allows opting out of color-scheme for single, specific elements. For example, this allows overriding of force darkening.

document.adoptedStyleSheets is Now Mutable

In compliance with the spec, the document.adoptedStyleSheets property is now mutable, meaning operations such as push() and pop() work on it. The previous implementation of adoptedStyleSheets was unwieldy. For example, to add a sheet, the entire array had to be re-assigned.

Improve Alignment with Spec for Exposing nextHopProtocol Across Origin Boundaries

The PerformanceResourceTiming interface exposes the nextHopProtocol property to describe the underlying connection type used to fetch a resource. To follow the spec, Chrome is removing an old special case where cross-origin requests exposed potentially sensitive information, putting users at risk.

New Canvas 2D Features

Chrome has added several new attributes to the CanvasRenderingContext2D interface to conform to specs:

  • ContextLost and ContextRestored events
  • "willReadFrequently" option for canvases where lots of readback is expected
  • More CSS text modifier support
  • A reset() method
  • A roundRect draw primitive
  • Conic gradients
  • Better support for SVG filters

For more information, see It's always been you Canvas2D.

Unprefixed text-emphasis Properties

Chrome 99 introduces unprefixed versions of text emphasis CSS properties, specifically: "text-emphasis", "text-emphasis-color", "text-emphasis-position", and "text-emphasis-style" CSS properties. These are unprefixed versions of "-webkit-text-emphasis", "-webkit-text-emphasis-color", "-webkit-text-emphasis-position", and "-webkit-text-emphasis-style".

Deprecations, and Removals

This version of Chrome introduces the deprecations and removals listed below. Visit ChromeStatus.com for lists of current deprecations and previous removals.

Remove Battery Status API on Insecure Origins

Battery Status API is no longer supported on insecure origins, such as HTTP pages or HTTPS iframes embedded in HTTP pages. The Battery Status API allows web developers to access, among other things, a system's battery charging level and whether it is being charged. It is a powerful feature that has been around for over a decade and, as such, was originally designed with different security constraints.

Remove font-family -webkit-standard

This version of Chrome removes support for the font-family value "-webkit-standard". This value is merely an alias for the proprietary keyword "-webkit-body" and is only exposed because it's inherited from WebKit. Removing this improves alignment with the CSS specifications and with Firefox.

Remove GamepadList

The navigator.getGamepads() method now returns an array of Gamepad objects instead of a GamepadList. GamepadList is no longer supported in Chrome. This brings Chrome in line with spec and with Gecko and Webkit. For information on Gamepads generally, see Play the Chrome dino game with your gamepad.

Update WebCodecs to Match Spec

Chrome has removed two items because of recent changes in the WebCodecs spec.

The EncodedVideoChunkOutputCallback() method takes an EncodedVideoChunkMetadata dictionary. Previously a member called temporalLayerId was located at EncodedVideoChunkMetadata.temporalLayerId. In conformance with the spec, it is now located at EncodedVideoChunkMetadata.SvcOutputMetadata.temporalLayerId.

The spec requires that the VideoFrame() constructor include a timestamp argument (VideoFrameInit.timestamp) for CanvasImageSource types that don't implicitly have a timestamp (e.g. HTMLCanvasElement). Failing to include the timestamp should result in a TypeError, but Chrome previously defaulted the timestamp to zero. This seems helpful, but is problematic if you then send the VideoFrame to a VideoEncoder, where timestamps are used to guide bitrate control.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 99.0.4844.51
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

02-03-2022 • 19:00

02-03-2022 • 19:00

18 Linkedin

Bron: Google

Google Chrome

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers

+1mikeoke

2 maart 2022 23:21
Google Chrome en Brave zijn bij mij geupdate naar versie 99
Microsoft heeft deze nog niet in hun Stable Channel gepubliceerd.

Deze versie heeft weer de mogelijkheid hersteld om Search Engines/Zoekmachines te verwijderen

edge://settings/searchEngines (vanaf v99)
chrome://settings/searchEngines
brave://settings/searchEngines
0Commandor1961
2 maart 2022 19:37
Chrome is up-to-date
Versie 98.0.4758.102 (Officiële build) (64-bits)
dit is via de update van de browser,waar is de nieuwe
update : nu wel update via de browser

[Reactie gewijzigd door Commandor1961 op 3 maart 2022 17:05]

+1Creesch
@Commandor19612 maart 2022 20:32
Automatisch updaten bij dit soort applicaties gebeurt altijd in fases, als ze het voor alle gebruikers gelijktijdig doen zorgt dat voor behoorlijk wat belasting op de download servers.
+1asing
@Creesch2 maart 2022 21:43
De update is gepulled. Hij stond erop maar is eraf gehaald. Ik zag hem vanmorgen ook in Fedora maar bij een refresh van de beschikbare updates is hij weg.
0Cyb
@Creesch3 maart 2022 09:08
Dat het in fase gebeurt, kan ik begrijpen, maar het is wel storend dat Chome aangeeft dat je "up to date" bent, terwijl dat feitelijk onjuist is. Zelf nu (de volgende dag) is het nog steeds niet geupdate.
Nu moet ik dus de Chome site zelf bezoeken als ik hem wil updaten.
0Creesch
@Cyb3 maart 2022 14:29
Tenzij je echt heel erg hard staat te springen om een specifieke fix is er natuurlijk niet direct een reden dat je direct die update binnen moet hebben. De status die je daar krijgt te zien is ook simpelweg de waarheid betreffende uitrol van de update, jij zit blijkbaar nog niet in de groep waar ze de download aan aanbieden.
0Cyb
@Creesch3 maart 2022 15:50
Vanuit security perspectief is het wel handig om de update te hebben.
https://chromereleases.go...l-update-for-desktop.html
Negen security fixes met classificatie "high".
0Creesch
@Cyb3 maart 2022 16:09
Als deze exploits al actief gebruikt zouden worden zouden ze er echt wel wat meer haast mee maken in mijn optiek.
0nutty
@Commandor19612 maart 2022 19:58
Chrome is up-to-date
Versie 98.0.4758.102 (Officiële build) (64-bits)
dit is via de update van de browser,waar is de nieuwe
yep,zelfde hier
0ggj87
@nutty2 maart 2022 20:18
En als je hem handmatig download?
0appollonius333
@ggj872 maart 2022 20:24
Bij handmatig downloaden krijg je wel de laatste versie.
0ggj87
@appollonius3332 maart 2022 20:32
Dus toch. Ik had mijn computer nog niet aan dus kon het niet zien
0M!chel
@Commandor19612 maart 2022 19:58
Morgen ben jij aan de beurt ;)
0Escovan
@Commandor19614 maart 2022 05:34
Hier lijkt die inmiddels wel volledig automatisch te zijn uitgerold.
Chrome is up-to-date
Versie 99.0.4844.51 (Officiële build) (64-bits)
0Marve79
2 maart 2022 21:24
Bijna versie 100. Toch best een mijlpaal. Met als slechtse update in mijn ogen de close all other tabs functie weghalen en later weer terug toevoegen. Of www weghalen bij webadressen ook nog altijd een minder leuke.

Hoogtepunt het stoppen van npapi plugins en daarmee het killen van flash.
0DvanRaai89
@Marve792 maart 2022 21:27
Mogelijk interessant: https://hacks.mozilla.org...00-in-chrome-and-firefox/
0Renard
@DvanRaai892 maart 2022 22:07
Inderdaad, kwam ik al een paar keer tegen,
nu verwachten ze inderdaad blijkbaar een probleem met het getal 100.
Als ze wat zuiniger hadden gedaan met major nummers, hadden ze dit probleem niet gehad.

In het begin ging het heel hard met de major versienummers. Buildnummers werden maar weinig gebruikt door Chrome. Firefox was heel zuinig met major nummers, toen Chrome kwam ging het ook ineens hard bij Firefox met major nummers terwijl het in werkelijkheid naar mijn idee vaak om buildnummers ging. (versienummers FF)
Google versienrs kon ik zo even niet vinden met google ;)


edit: linkje versienummers FF

[Reactie gewijzigd door Renard op 2 maart 2022 22:15]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

