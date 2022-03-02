Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.0.6621

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. In versie 8.0.6621 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug fixes and Improvements:
  • Macrium Image Guardian: Applies to Windows 7 to 8.1 and Server 2008R2 to Server 2012R2. On some systems, MIG could generate a Stack Trace event for a non-blocked remote file operation. This has been resolved. For more information on this functionality please see here
  • Scheduled Backups: On some systems, if Power Saving options were set to shut down or suspend the system after a scheduled backup, then the end time in the Scheduler History could show the time the system started up again instead of the time the backup completed. This has been resolved.
  • Rescue Media: The rescue media could default to using a US Keyboard layout regardless of the current Windows keyboard setting. This has been resolved.
  • Server Plus: SQL Diff and Log backups could fail to find the previous backup in the set and create a new Full. This has been resolved.

Versienummer 8.0.6621
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-03-2022 • 18:29

02-03-2022 • 18:29

4 Linkedin

Bron: Paramount Software

Reacties (4)

Reacties (4)
-1404+11+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1jota
4 maart 2022 01:44
Net bijgewerkt Home versie (betaald)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jota op 4 maart 2022 10:21]

0pimjoosten
3 maart 2022 10:49
Dit bericht is onjuist. Van het Macrium forum: "This build isn't yet publicly released".
0BazerK
@pimjoosten3 maart 2022 11:14
Idd, mijn 'home'* payed editie geeft geen update-meldingen terwijl die er, normaal gesproken, snel bij is....
Update: 4 maart, zit nu op versie 8.0.6635

[Reactie gewijzigd door BazerK op 4 maart 2022 09:01]

0ajhaverkamp
3 maart 2022 12:38
Versie v8.0.6584 is de meest recente (gratis) versie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

