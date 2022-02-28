Versie 5.9.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features Language Interpretation relay enhancement

Language interpreters can listen to either the main audio or another translator’s audio, which can be useful when a translator doesn’t know the main language being spoken, but knows another language the audio is being translated to. This feature requires client version 5.9.6 or higher and must be enabled by Zoom. Expanded access to invitee status feature

Host can view which calendar invitees have or have not joined the meeting, and can Zoom chat or video call those who have not joined. Formerly only available to Basic and Pro accounts, most Zoom accounts will have access to this feature. If your account does not yet have this feature and you would like to, please contact Zoom to have this enabled.

Meeting features Expand/Collapse all Breakouts when self-selecting

When self-selecting Breakout Rooms, participants can quickly expand all or collapse all available breakout rooms. This makes it easier to find and select the desired breakout, in particular when there are many breakout rooms available to choose from.

Chat features Enhancement to public channel mentions

Users on the same account will be able to see and click on mentions of public channels, regardless of if they are a member of the channel or not. Clicking on the channel mention link when not already a member of the channel will provide the user with a channel preview and the ability to join the channel. External users will not be able to view the channel mention link, unless already a member of that channel.

Zoom Apps features Enhancement to App notifications

In addition to notifications when an App is pre-approved for use, users will also get notifications when Pre-approval has been disabled, allowing users to install any App on the Marketplace.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue regarding SMS not appearing in the client

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding joining meetings with a former vanity url directly from the desktop client

Resolved an issue regarding an incorrect/invalid SSO company domain field preventing normal email/password login

Resolved an issue regarding not being able to join different meetings simultaneously on desktop when using EnforceAppSignInToJoin GPO policy

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding far end camera control no longer smoothly adjusting PTZ cameras

Resolved an issue regarding some Receive Queue Calls toggles not being visible on smaller screens

Resolved an issue regarding Virtual Background images able to be uploaded when disabled

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding sharing a presentation with the Turkish version of Powerpoint

Resolved an issue regarding the Jabra Evolve 65 headset

Resolved an issue regarding HID controls with the Logitech H820e headset

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding a failed startup registry link

Resolved an issue regarding registry product names not distinguishing between 32-bit, 64-bit, and ARM64

Resolved an issue regarding the Windows account name being used instead of the user’s profile name

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding invalid local recording paths

Resolved an issue regarding the Zoom app icon on the Start Menu and Taskbar