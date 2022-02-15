Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New in 4.5.4:
- Security Advisor
- Added Chrome updates monitoring to Security Advisor
- Added Tamper Protection monitoring to Security Advisor
- Added info-tips on real-time protection layers
- Added VPN Monitor
- Added Browser Guard monitoring
- Script CLI detections are now displayed
- Advanced Options are now hidden during Upgrades
- Updated the modal window for premium features
- Detection and remediation enhancements
- Performance enhancements
Some Issues now addressed:
- Fixed: Toaster Notification seen with button not displayed
- Fixed: DefaultBrowserChanged Event leads to error loop after attempt to change default browser to Opera
- Fixed: GetDefaultBrowser() returns an exception for Opera as a default browser
- Fixed: Browser Guard - Is browser installed returns wrong value for Firefox and Edge browser
- Fixed: IsDefaultBrowserBgSupported does not return correct value for the browser that is supported
- Fixed: Is browser installed API returns false for the browser integration enabled
- Fixed: Installer Restart screen is "detached" so it looks like 2 installers are running
- Fixed: Automatically Check for Threat Intelligence Updates feature will be activated in Free after default settings restore
- Fixed: "Tamper protection enabled" password prompt is shifted after wrong password is specified
- Fixed: There are no Pending/Successful messages next to the Web Protection when it is turned on from the Brute Force Protection modal
- Fixed: Possibly wrong registry key is used for Default Browser monitoring
- Fixed: Browser Guard Integration fails after default browser has changed to Firefox
- Fixed: MBSetup hangs at install window after user clicks OK to dialog saying there's a problem with network connection
- Fixed: Component Update to a new version takes longer than 30 seconds
- Fixed: Web Protection deadlock during shutdown
- Fixed: Errors PredetectWLCache::AddEntry for one of our detection engines
- Fixed: Mbae.dll is uninjected for processes protected within pentest mode
- Fixed: Sign in: Forgot password field is not accepting non-Latin letters
- Fixed: It is possible to install MBAM directly to system critical folders
- Fixed: MS office blocked with pentest mode enabled only on Win7x86
- Fixed: Several Minor UI issues