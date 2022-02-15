Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.5.4:

  • Security Advisor
    • Added Chrome updates monitoring to Security Advisor
    • Added Tamper Protection monitoring to Security Advisor
    • Added info-tips on real-time protection layers
    • Added VPN Monitor
    • Added Browser Guard monitoring
  • Script CLI detections are now displayed
  • Advanced Options are now hidden during Upgrades
  • Updated the modal window for premium features
  • Detection and remediation enhancements
  • Performance enhancements

Some Issues now addressed:

  • Fixed: Toaster Notification seen with button not displayed
  • Fixed: DefaultBrowserChanged Event leads to error loop after attempt to change default browser to Opera
  • Fixed: GetDefaultBrowser() returns an exception for Opera as a default browser
  • Fixed: Browser Guard - Is browser installed returns wrong value for Firefox and Edge browser
  • Fixed: IsDefaultBrowserBgSupported does not return correct value for the browser that is supported
  • Fixed: Is browser installed API returns false for the browser integration enabled
  • Fixed: Installer Restart screen is "detached" so it looks like 2 installers are running
  • Fixed: Automatically Check for Threat Intelligence Updates feature will be activated in Free after default settings restore
  • Fixed: "Tamper protection enabled" password prompt is shifted after wrong password is specified
  • Fixed: There are no Pending/Successful messages next to the Web Protection when it is turned on from the Brute Force Protection modal
  • Fixed: Possibly wrong registry key is used for Default Browser monitoring
  • Fixed: Browser Guard Integration fails after default browser has changed to Firefox
  • Fixed: MBSetup hangs at install window after user clicks OK to dialog saying there's a problem with network connection
  • Fixed: Component Update to a new version takes longer than 30 seconds
  • Fixed: Web Protection deadlock during shutdown
  • Fixed: Errors PredetectWLCache::AddEntry for one of our detection engines
  • Fixed: Mbae.dll is uninjected for processes protected within pentest mode
  • Fixed: Sign in: Forgot password field is not accepting non-Latin letters
  • Fixed: It is possible to install MBAM directly to system critical folders
  • Fixed: MS office blocked with pentest mode enabled only on Win7x86
  • Fixed: Several Minor UI issues

+1cool1971
15 februari 2022 17:01
Dit is in al die jaren de tweede keer achter elkaar dat ik handmatig moet downloaden en updaten. Updatebutton in MB heeft er ook geen zin aan..
Meer mensen hier last van?
-Lifetime License
+1Carlos0_0

@cool197115 februari 2022 19:46
Update Button werkt meer dan prima, je moet niet verwachten dat kun update drukt hem ook krijgt.
Ze rollen niet de update zoals andere bedrijven voor iedereen direct uit, ze doen net als een Synology met de Nas update rustig aan.

Mocht er nog problemen zijn uiteindelijk niet iedereen direct de nieuwe versie heeft.
+1cool1971
@Carlos0_016 februari 2022 06:52
Updates had ik voor kort t/m 4.5.0 automatisch binnen, dagen voordat het op Tweakers stond. Ruim 10 jaar niets aan hoeven doen.
+1Carlos0_0

@cool197116 februari 2022 08:02
Ja en het hoeft niet altijd zo te zijn als het wel altijd zo was, ik druk net rechte muisknop op het icoontje en check updates(En hij ging de update downloaden).
Ik heb tevens ook een lifetime licentie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 16 februari 2022 08:02]

+1Harper
@cool197115 februari 2022 19:09
Updatebutton werkte hier gewoon.

