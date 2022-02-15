Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.5.4: Security Advisor Added Chrome updates monitoring to Security Advisor Added Tamper Protection monitoring to Security Advisor Added info-tips on real-time protection layers Added VPN Monitor Added Browser Guard monitoring

Script CLI detections are now displayed

Advanced Options are now hidden during Upgrades

Updated the modal window for premium features

Detection and remediation enhancements

Performance enhancements Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Toaster Notification seen with button not displayed

Fixed: DefaultBrowserChanged Event leads to error loop after attempt to change default browser to Opera

Fixed: GetDefaultBrowser() returns an exception for Opera as a default browser

Fixed: Browser Guard - Is browser installed returns wrong value for Firefox and Edge browser

Fixed: IsDefaultBrowserBgSupported does not return correct value for the browser that is supported

Fixed: Is browser installed API returns false for the browser integration enabled

Fixed: Installer Restart screen is "detached" so it looks like 2 installers are running

Fixed: Automatically Check for Threat Intelligence Updates feature will be activated in Free after default settings restore

Fixed: "Tamper protection enabled" password prompt is shifted after wrong password is specified

Fixed: There are no Pending/Successful messages next to the Web Protection when it is turned on from the Brute Force Protection modal

Fixed: Possibly wrong registry key is used for Default Browser monitoring

Fixed: Browser Guard Integration fails after default browser has changed to Firefox

Fixed: MBSetup hangs at install window after user clicks OK to dialog saying there's a problem with network connection

Fixed: Component Update to a new version takes longer than 30 seconds

Fixed: Web Protection deadlock during shutdown

Fixed: Errors PredetectWLCache::AddEntry for one of our detection engines

Fixed: Mbae.dll is uninjected for processes protected within pentest mode

Fixed: Sign in: Forgot password field is not accepting non-Latin letters

Fixed: It is possible to install MBAM directly to system critical folders

Fixed: MS office blocked with pentest mode enabled only on Win7x86

Fixed: Several Minor UI issues