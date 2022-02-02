Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.3.0

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

Versie 7.3, die als alles goed gaat de eerste week van februari verschijnt, maakt het onder meer mogelijk om hyperlinks aan vormen (shapes) te koppelen en de veranderingen die zijn aangebracht, worden beter bijgehouden. Ook kunnen we prestatieverbeteringen verwachten en de gebruikelijke verbeteringen met betrekking to het importeren en exporteren van Microsoft Office-bestanden. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreOffice 7.3 Community is better than ever at interoperabilityLibreOffice 7.3 Community, the new major release of the volunteer-supported free office suite for desktop productivity, is available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download. Based on the LibreOffice Technology platform for personal productivity on desktop, mobile and cloud, it provides a large number of improvements targeted at users migrating from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice, or exchanging documents between the two office suites.
There are three different kinds of interoperability improvements:
  • Development of new features, such as the new handling of change tracking in tables and when text is moved, which have a positive impact on interoperability with Microsoft Office documents.
  • Performance improvements when opening large DOCX and XLSX/XLSM files, improved rendering speed of some complex documents, and new rendering speed improvements when using the Skia back-end introduced with LibreOffice 7.1.
  • Improvements to import/export filters: DOC (greatly improved list/numbering import); DOCX (greatly improved list/numbering import; hyperlinks attached to shapes are now imported/exported; fix permission for editing; track change of paragraph style); XLSX (decreased row height for Office XLSX files; cell indent doesn’t increase on each save; fix permission for editing; better support of XLSX charts); and PPTX (fixed interactions and hyperlinks on images; fix the incorrect import/export of PPTX slide footers; fix hyperlinks on images and shapes; transparent shadow for tables).

In addition, LibreOffice’s Help has also been improved to support all users, with a particular attention for those switching from Microsoft Office: search results – which are now using FlexSearch instead of Fuzzysort for indexing – are focused on the user’s current module, while Help pages for Calc Functions have been reviewed for accuracy and completeness and linked to Calc Function wiki pages, while Help pages for the ScriptForge scripting library have been updated.

ScriptForge libraries, which make it easier to develop macros, have also been extended with various features: the addition of a new Chart service, to define charts stored in Calc sheets; a new PopupMenu service, to describe the menu to be displayed after a mouse event; an extensive option for Printer Management, with a list of fonts and printers; and a feature to export documents to PDF with full management of PDF options. The whole set of services is available with identical syntax and behavior for Python and Basic.

LibreOffice offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, starting with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) – beating proprietary formats in the areas of security and robustness – to superior support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files. In addition, LibreOffice provides filters for a large number of legacy document formats, to return ownership and control to users.

Microsoft files are still based on the proprietary format deprecated by ISO in 2008, and not on the ISO approved standard, so they hide a large amount of artificial complexity. This causes handling issues with LibreOffice, which defaults to a true open standard format (the OpenDocument Format).

LibreOffice 7.3 is available natively for Apple Silicon, a series of processors designed by Apple and based on the ARM architecture. The option has been added to the default ones available on the download page.

Versienummer 7.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.3.0&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 33,03MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-02-2022 15:27
submitter: sebati

02-02-2022 • 15:27

Submitter: sebati

Bron: Document Foundation

Update-historie

05-05 LibreOffice 7.3.3 33
31-03 LibreOffice 7.3.2 5
03-03 LibreOffice 7.3.1 3
02-02 LibreOffice 7.3.0 45
06-01 LibreOffice 7.2.5 7
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 21
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
16-09 LibreOffice 7.2.1 11
+2marktweakt
2 februari 2022 17:28
Ik lees tot nu toe hier alleen maar reacties over het verschil in de interface tussen LibreOffice en MSOffice. De olifant in de kamer is toch echt het pertinent weigeren van Microsoft om zich te conformeren aan Open Document standaarden. Bang als ze zijn dat niemand hun office pakket meer zal gebruiken zodra ze dat wel zouden gaan doen.
Alleen dit lijkt mij ook al meer dan genoeg reden om LibreOffice te verkiezen boven MSOffice.

En waar welk knopje staat lijkt mij toch allemaal veel minder belangrijk.
+2Ashaene
@marktweakt2 februari 2022 21:50
Het is jammer genoeg zelfs nog erger. Zelfs bij de Office Open XML standaard, een open standaard die ze zelf hebben opgezet, is Microsoft doelbewust non-conform volgens de eigen specificatie om third-party office suites het leven zuur te maken.

" While Office 2013 and onward have full read/write support for ISO/IEC 29500 Strict, Microsoft has not yet implemented the strict non-transitional, or original standard, as the default file format yet due to remaining interoperability concerns.[6] "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Office_Open_XML

Er zou geen enkele reden moeten zijn dat alle moderne open Microsoft office formaten zo lastig te implementeren zijn in een alternatieve suite. Dit is weer een beetje als Internet Explorer 6, maar dan is er nog geen anti-trust zaak geweest om Microsoft weer in het gareel te krijgen.

Plus dat deze standaard ook oorspronkelijk is opgezet natuurlijk om de macht bij zichzelf te houden, dát is gelukkig net niet gelukt door onder andere de EU, die ODF als de facto open standaard heeft gedoopt. En dan heb ik het niet eens gehad over de opzettelijk krakkemikkige en kreupele implementatie van OpenDocument Formats in Microsoft Office.

Het is extreem lelijk monopolisten gedrag waardoor de al beperkte resources van LibreOffice worden opgegeten door dit soort kul. Dit is absoluut anti-innovatie en anti-competitie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ashaene op 2 februari 2022 23:29]

+1beerse

@Ashaene3 februari 2022 13:37
Eigenlijk is het tussen de document formaten van microsoft en libre-office nog veel erger: In de regel wordt bij het testen van de applicaties begonnen met een set aan basis documenten die, zeker bij het testen in bedrijven, de microsoft formaten als basis hebben. En als ze het al netjes proberen te doen, gebruiken ze de bestaande/beschikbare tools om te converteren: ook vaak microsoft om odf-documenten te genereren.

Of er wordt gebruik gemaakt van document generatoren die visual basic willen gebruiken om msword aan te sturen. Dat lukt bij libreoffice niet, die heeft een andere script-taal als basis en kan visual basic alleen op bepaalde platformen gebruiken.
+1Emielvenlo
@marktweakt2 februari 2022 19:47
Ik betwijfel of dat de grote reden is van MS hier, maar misschien heb ik het mis?
Voor mij, en zo ver ik weet van heel veel anderen, is Libre Office gewoon niet goed genoeg om zich met MS-office te kunnen meten, als het om de meeste office taken gaat.

Ik ben een ontzettend grote opensource liefhebber, dus ik probeer trouw om de 1 a 2 jaar, of Libre office werkbaar is, en moet helaas elke keer tot de conclusie komen, dat het voor de taken waar ik het voor gebruik, zwaar tekort komt, en gigantische performance issues heeft.

Ik heb een opleidingsinstituut, en onze documenten zijn dus veel boeken (tot 400 pagina's) in word, casussen in word, en presentaties (tot 140 sheets) in PowerPoint. Zowel de boeken als de PowerPoint zijn te groot om met Libre Office fatsoenlijk te kunnen bewerken in zeer recente zeer capabele hardware... (11th-gen core-i7)
+1beerse

@Emielvenlo3 februari 2022 10:37
Om te beginnen wil ik geen enkele organisatie in twijfel trekken. Wel hebben beide organisaties een eigen zicht op de zaak.
microsoft is een commerciële club en de commercie kan vragen, betalen en bepalen. Die commercie zijn ze zelf en hun klanten.
De organisaties achter LibreOffice hebben het beste met de wereld voor. Maar zijn afhankelijk van vrijwilligers en ondersteunende organisaties om alles te laten gebeuren.

Als je performance issues ervaart met een tekstverwerken en een document van 400 pagina's dan is dat in de regel zowel hardware, software als organisatie die daar aan moet werken. Om te beginnen: Maak je document als 1 bestand per hoofdstuk (of ander deel van een tiental pagina's). Dan hoef je niet alle 400 pagina's te claimen. Ook handig om collega's mee te laten werken of om meerdere stukken naast elkaar open te hebben.

Enneh, een cpu maakt voor een tekstverwerker niets uit. Wel relevant is de hoeveelheid werkgeheugen die je tot je beschikking hebt en hoe daar mee om wordt gesprongen. Alles op 64 bits bijvoorbeeld. En ook het geheugenbeheer van je operatingsystem zoals hoe het om gaat met swappen en zo.

Nog wat: Als je een msWord document in LibreOffice opent en dat werkt niet goed, dan moet je voor het beste vergelijk dat document over typen in een native LibreOffice document, dan heb je het goede vergelijk. Tot die tijd heb je te maken met microsoft hack werk dat in LibreOffice zou moeten werken. Dat geldt ook voor het invoeren van plaatjes en tabellen en dergelijke. En overigens over en weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 3 februari 2022 10:42]

+1wimhey
@beerse3 februari 2022 19:03
Met Libreoffice kan voor heel grote tekstbestanden werken met een hoofddocument en subdocumenten.
0wmca
@wimhey3 februari 2022 20:37
Precies dat. Een feature die ik omstreeks 1995 ook moest gebruiken in MS Word en waar ik niet bepaald met plezier op terugkijk. Het is bij mij zoals Emielvenlo het ook zegt. Ik ben een voorstander van open source en heb LibreOffice al verschillende keren een kans gegeven, maar het klikt gewoonweg niet.
+1FateTrap
@Emielvenlo3 februari 2022 14:16
Als je 'Word' gebruikt voor documenten van 400 pagina's dan ben je heel veel tijd aan het verliezen. De waarheid is dat Word één van de meest tijdrovende apps is om lange documenten mee te publiceren, en dus enkel prima geschikt is om boodschappenlijstjes en gelijkaardige zaken mee te maken.

Why I Transitioned from Microsoft Word to LaTeX https://medium.com/blankp...ord-to-latex-7b9392705167

Ik moet zeggen dat 'MS word' vervangen door een andere app waarschijnlijk één van de makkelijkste taken in een mensenleven is. Al deze apps zijn op veel belangrijke gebieden beter dan 'MS office':

LibreOffice (meestal trouwens sneller dan MS Office in grote office documenten, ik weet niet waarom het voor jouw trager is)
ONLYOFFICE
AbiWord in combinatie met een PDF export pakket
LaTeX apps
https://www.softmaker.com/nl/softmaker-office (op lange termijn veel goedkoper dan MS Office)
WPS Office
Google Workspace

En voor educatieve situaties is Markdown de betere standaard:

Why scholars should write in Markdown http://blogs.harvard.edu/...markdownpost-acmsmall.pdf

[Reactie gewijzigd door FateTrap op 3 februari 2022 14:29]

+1beerse

@FateTrap3 februari 2022 17:06
:-) Abiword. Die heb ik best wel een tijdje gebruikt. Lekker simpel, niet te veel poespas. En er blijkt nog ontwikkeling in te zitten ook: Versie 3.0.5 is afgelopen zomer uit gekomen zie ik: https://www.abisource.com/

De tweakers informatie loopt een beetje achter: pricewatch: AbiWord
0Emielvenlo
@FateTrap4 februari 2022 09:03
@FateTrap
Ik denk dat er wat vooringenomenheid in je post zit. MS word alleen prima vinden voor boodschappenlijstjes? Daar heb je jezelf toch meteen mee gediskwalificeerd? Volgens mij zit je er met veel teveel emotie in als je dit soort rare dingen zegt.

Let wel, ik ben ontzettend grote opensource liefhebber, heb 12 jaar privé linux op de desktop gedraaid, Slackware, Arch-linux en Ubuntu. Ik probeer elke keer Libreoffice echt met de hoop dat het voldoet.

Ik zou super graag willen dat je statement over een snellere LibreOffice waar is, want dat zou reden zijn om over te stappen.

En dan voor je overige suggesties, denk ik dat je een aantal belangrijke aspecten vergeet. Ik ben zelf enigszins technisch, en als ik het in mijn eentje zou doen, dan zou ik wellicht in LaTeX werken.

Vergeet niet, dat als je met een hoop mensen samenwerkt, idee natuurlijk totaal onuitvoerbaar is. Wij werken met 3 docenten intern maar ook 15 externe docenten. Daarnaast met secretariële ondersteuning en af en toe een externe redigeerder. Leuke ideeën vanuit nerd-oogpunt. En ik kan ze ook wel waarderen. maar totaal niet realistisch of uitvoerbaar.
0FateTrap
@Emielvenlo4 februari 2022 10:41
Mijn uitspraak mbt het boodschappenlijstje was grotendeels overgenomen uit dit artikel: https://medium.com/blankp...ord-to-latex-7b9392705167

Short documents, lists, or simple projects are easier to handle in Word. If I’m making a grocery list, LaTeX is overkill.

De uitspraak had dus niet veel met mijn emoties te maken, het was de mening van Michael Apostol, een klinisch psycholoog. Dit is trouwens iets dat vaak gezegd wordt door zowel schrijvers als wetenschappers, dat MS Word één van de minst efficiënte applicaties is om lange teksten mee op te stellen die er bestaat. Wat ook direct betekent dat het in principe een app is die makkelijk te vervangen is door heel veel andere apps, als het is enkel nuttig is om kortere teksten mee op te stellen. En quasi alle teksten die ik zie van scholieren en in een professionele omgeving hebben een opmaak die ik evengoed met een super simpele app kan evenaren.

Stel dat ik een .doc document van de bank krijg dan open ik het met LibreOffice en dan exporteer ik het naar PDF en stuur ik het ingevulde PDF bestand terug naar de bank. Ik doe dit trouwens niet enkel bij de bank, maar in letterlijk alle situaties dat iemand me een .doc document doorstuurt. Ik heb nog nooit een opmerking gekregen hierover.

Dit kun je onder docenten waarschijnlijk ook meestal doen, vragen dat ze het bestand als PDF doorsturen en iemand verantwoordelijk stellen voor de opmaak van het einddocument. PDF heeft als eigenschap dat het, los van de app, altijd zijn opmaak behoudt en het heeft ook de meest exacte kleurweergave en alle details als je het 'lossless' exporteert.

In de zeldzame situaties dat PDF om één of andere reden niet perfect werkbaar is, dan kun je nog altijd de gratis online MS office gebruiken. De waarheid is dat deze niet alle functies heeft, maar wel de meest belangrijke functies. Bovendien, in het verleden is het al meermaals gebeurd dat de gratis online versie bepaalde nuttige functies had vooraleer de desktop versie deze functies kreeg..

Verder herinner ik me precies ook dat ONLYOFFICE eveneens open source is en zeer goede compatibiliteit heeft. Bij Microsoft heb je als enige keuze OneDrive en er kunnen veel redenen zijn waarom OneDrive geen geschikte opslagplek is voor je documenten. Wel, ONLYOFFICE ondersteunt veel meer opslag services, wat eigenlijk wel gewoon de absolute basis is waar MS volledig in faalt.

Heb je WPS Office al eens geprobeerd? Waarin is de veel duurde MS Office in jouw mening beter dan de gratis WPS Office? Voor zover ik weet krijgt de gratis WPS Office gemiddeld hogere reviews op gebied van klantentevredenheid dan de betalende MS Office versie. Is dat niet heel sprekend?

Ten slotte is er het punt van prestaties. Ik geloof je wel dat LibreOffice trager is voor de documenten die je opent. Maar wat we eigenlijk eens zouden moeten doen is een test doen met een hoge hoeveelheid verschillende documenten, en zien wie gemiddeld gezien het snelste is. Want ik heb al heel veel mensen horen zeggen dat LibreOffice hun doc/docx documenten sneller opent dan MS Office.
+1Step5
@Emielvenlo2 februari 2022 20:21
wat ik me af vraag bij jouw grote boeken, is er verschil met een Word document wat (wellicht niet helemaal goed) wordt omgezet naar LO Writer en wanneer dat boek van begin aan in Writer wordt opgebouwd?
0Anoniem: 100047
@Step53 februari 2022 11:08
Over het algemeen verkies ik LibreOffice tegen elk pakket wat dan ook. Het enige probleem waar ik tegenaan loop zijn de bronvermeldingen die ik voor mijn studie moet gebruiken, dit loopt niet lekker in LibreOffice. Online heb ik wel een tooltje (APA generator), maar dat is het ook niet helemaal. Voor de rest een geweldig product die met twee vingers in de neus ook de zware taken makkelijk aan kan.
0Mislancer
@Anoniem: 1000473 februari 2022 11:42
Ben je toevallig op de hoogte van het programma Zotero. Dit heb ik destijds gebruikt voor mijn studie. Goede integratie met Libreoffice en erg handig om je database aan literatuur mee aan te leggen. Dit alles volgens verschillende bronvermeldings standaarden.
0Anoniem: 100047
@Mislancer3 februari 2022 12:45
Hmmm, nee... goeie! Ik zal zo wel even kijken, dat zou voor mij een laatste duwtje zijn om MS Office van mijn computer te halen. Thanx!
0Mislancer
@Anoniem: 1000473 februari 2022 13:14
Inmiddels ben ik student af en docent (geen aandelen in Zotero) maar ik adviseer het de studenten ook. Werkt overigens ook prima met MS Office. De firefox/chrome plugin is ook erg handig voor het opslaan van wetenschappelijke artikelen. Goed voldoende promotie :)
0Anoniem: 100047
@Mislancer3 februari 2022 13:34
Al ruim dertig jaar werkervaring onder de riem, maar ik vind dat je jezelf moet blijven uitdagen en bijleren. Dus wat dat betreft ben je nooit te oud om te leren. Ik ben nu met Zotero aan het klieren, op het eerste gezicht ziet het er goed uit :)
0Mislancer
@Anoniem: 1000473 februari 2022 15:58
Gelijk heb je! De studenten waaraan ik les geeft (sociaal werk) vinden computers nog al een "dingentje" dat er programma's zijn die het leven een stuk makkelijker kunnen maken en je een hoop, handmatige tabs, spaties en enters kunnen schelen. Laat staan het product terug vanwege APA, motiveert ze maar zelden om net even iets meer te doen met die PC. Overigens niet beledigend bedoeld. Succes, hopelijk voldoet het! ;)
+1Qalo

@Emielvenlo2 februari 2022 22:14
is Libre Office gewoon niet goed genoeg om zich met MS-office te kunnen meten, als het om de meeste office taken gaat.
Apart dat ik, als poweruser kantoorpakketten, deze issues helemaal niet (her)ken.
Ik ben een ontzettend grote opensource liefhebber, dus ik probeer trouw om de 1 a 2 jaar, of Libre office werkbaar is, en moet helaas elke keer tot de conclusie komen, dat het voor de taken waar ik het voor gebruik, zwaar tekort komt, en gigantische performance issues heeft.

Ik heb een opleidingsinstituut, en onze documenten zijn dus veel boeken (tot 400 pagina's) in word, casussen in word, en presentaties (tot 140 sheets) in PowerPoint. Zowel de boeken als de PowerPoint zijn te groot om met Libre Office fatsoenlijk te kunnen bewerken in zeer recente zeer capabele hardware... (11th-gen core-i7)
Dat hoeft niet meteen aan LibreOffice te liggen. Zoals Italo Vignoli al zelf aangaf in zijn betoog is het OOXML kunstmatig complex, en daar kan weleens het euvel in zitten. LibreOffice heeft in ieder geval geen enkele moeite om zeer grote bestanden in het eigen documentformaat te openen. Daar zul je, als MSO-gebruiker, wellicht geen boodschap aan hebben, maar dit moet wel meegenomen worden. Puur en alleen LibreOffice aanwijzen als het probleem is natuurlijk niet geheel conform de waarheid.

Ik moet bijvoorbeeld weleens zéér grote Excelbestanden openen. Dat doe ik liever in LO dan in MSO. Daar waar Excel blijft hangen of soms zelfs crasht blijft LibreOffice in het spoor en opent 'ie het document gewoon. En dat is dus een .xlsx-bestand.
+1Primuszoon
@marktweakt2 februari 2022 21:21
Ik ben het met je oneens over het statement "waar welk knopje staat".

Ik vind de flow van MS Office net heel praktisch en goed werken. Duidelijker en helderder dan LibreOffice. Dit gaat hem dan over de UI (blijkbaar is dit geen prioriteit bij LibreOffice), maar ook over zaken zoals dat LibreOffice in Calc sommige tekst standaard met een hoofdletter laat beginnen. Verder zijn de data manipulaties in Excel ongeëvenaard met enig ander pakket (tenzij je de luxe hebt van een degelijke BI afdeling). Waar LibreOffice wel beter is, is het behandelen van CSV bestanden.

Maar uiteindleijk, op mijn Linux station val ik liever terug op Google Sheets of een andere online variant dan LibreOffice.

Over de open standaarden: Office vraagt je na installatie of je de Microsoft variant wilt gebruiken of OpenDocument. In de laatste versie ondersteunen ze het OpenDocument 1.3 formaat op zowel Windows/macOS, althans volgens Wikipedia - OpenDocument
+1sebati

@Primuszoon2 februari 2022 21:46
Over de open standaarden: Office vraagt je na installatie of je de Microsoft variant wilt gebruiken of OpenDocument.
Met het verschil dat de Microsoft variant helemaal geen open standaard is...
+1Qalo

@Primuszoon2 februari 2022 22:20
Over de open standaarden: Office vraagt je na installatie of je de Microsoft variant wilt gebruiken of OpenDocument. In de laatste versie ondersteunen ze het OpenDocument 1.3 formaat op zowel Windows/macOS, althans volgens Wikipedia - OpenDocument
Technisch klopt het, maar heel beperkt. Maak maar eens een document in Libreoffice, sla het op als OpenDocument, open het opnieuw in MS Office, bewerk dat document nogmaals en sla het vervolgens met MS Office op in wederom het OpenDocument formaat. Dat gaat in de meeste gevallen niet goed en wordt je document vakkundig verknald.

Microsoft voldoet dus alleen aan de specificatie, maar alleen rudimentair (waarschijnlijk alleen-lezen). Ze doen verder geen enkele moeite om het op hun eigen kantoorpakket volledig compatibel te maken. En waarom zouden ze ook, volgens Microsoft. Dan moet je het maar opslaan in HUN bestandsformaat, is de redenering. En zo houden ze de meesten "gevangen" in OOMXL. Puur strategie. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 2 februari 2022 22:22]

+1scholtnp
@marktweakt2 februari 2022 20:29
De olifant in de kamer is toch echt het pertinent weigeren van Microsoft om zich te conformeren aan Open Document standaarden.
Helemaal mee eens. Voor de liefhebbers is er a.s. zaterdag uitleg waarom ODF beter is.
+1FateTrap
@marktweakt3 februari 2022 14:05
Het lijkt alsof dat je dit niet weet, maar LibreOffice heeft een functie waarmee je de Ribbon interface kunt inschakelen. Als je deze Tabbed interface inschakelt dan zijn alle belangrijkste functies van LibreOffice op dezelfde plek te vinden als waar ze in MS Office staan.
0Qalo

@marktweakt2 februari 2022 20:43
Spijker op zijn kop, en ik kan het niet meer dan eens zijn! _/-\o_
+1Uruk-Hai
2 februari 2022 18:30
Leuke weetjes waar ik vorige week achter gekomen ben:

1. Libre Office Draw kan Microsoft Office Publisher bestanden openen.
2. Libre Office Draw heeft de pagina formaten A0, A1 en A2 voorgedefinieerd in het programma zitten.

Dat laatste is bij Publisher niet zo. In Publisher moet je zelf o.a. A1 en A2 pagina formaten aanmaken.

Deze kennis is voor onze school van belang omdat wij een A1/A2 printer hebben.

Ik waardeer Libre Office steeds meer!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 2 februari 2022 18:31]

+1beerse

@Uruk-Hai3 februari 2022 13:43
Dat kan ik nog veel breder invullen. LibreOffice kan in de regel de msOffice bestanden net zo goed openen en gebruiken als msOffice zelf. Bij problemen met msOffice documenten heb ik heel vaak juist met LibreOffice (en vroeger ook StarOffice en OpenOffice) succes gehaald wat met de beschikbare msOffice toen niet meer goed wilde.

Basis oplossing voor problemen met msOffice documenten in msOffice: Open ze in LibreOffice en schrijf ze daar weg in het LibreOffice eigen formaat. Daarna kan msOffice dat document vaak wel inlezen en verwerken. Zo niet, LibreOffice herstarten en het bewaarde document openen en weer laten wegschrijven als msOffice document. Hierna kan ook msOffice het document weer netjes openen.
+1WOteB2
@beerse3 februari 2022 13:48
Dat kan ik nog veel breder invullen. LibreOffice kan in de regel de MS Office bestanden net zo goed openen en gebruiken als MS Office zelf. Bij problemen met MS Office documenten heb ik heel vaak juist met LibreOffice (en vroeger ook StarOffice en OpenOffice) succes gehaald wat met de beschikbare msOffice toen niet meer goed wilde.
Dat kan ik beamen, vaak MS Word documenten via Libreoffice kunnen openen en onder een ander naam opslaan die MS Word zelf niet meer kon openen. Crashte onmiddellijk.

Wat ook vaak heel goed voor uitwisseling met MS Office werkt is bestanden opslaan onder het oude .doc en .xls formaat.
0satya
@beerse3 februari 2022 19:31
Opslaan in msoffice als het aloude rtf formaat en dan weer opslaan als msoffice formaat kan ook vaak helpen.
0beerse

@satya4 februari 2022 11:13
Dat zal niet gaan als msOffice ze niet wil openen :+
0satya
@beerse4 februari 2022 11:54
Dat doet msoffice hier anders wel, laatste actuele versie. Misschien mag wel de ondersteuning ergens aangezet worden, maar dat is bij ons standaard het geval.
+1WOteB2
@Uruk-Hai3 februari 2022 08:01
Libreoffice Draw is een heel fijn onderdeel van Libreoffice. Ik werk zelf vaak met nieuwsbrieven op A5 formaat (kun je makkelijk op je telefoon lezen) en dan krijg ik vaak A4 pdf kopij aangeleverd. Die kan ik met Draw dan mooi converteren naar A5 formaat, desnoods via Gimp. Gimp de PDF importeren, dan alles selecteren en in Draw A5 formaat plakken en als A5 pdf wegschrijven.

Libreoffice Writer heeft ook een grote plus t.o.v. MS Word. Afbeeldingen kun je in LO Writer hard blocken op een positie, evenals frames. Dat gaat je met MS Word echt niet lukken.

En voor de Ribbon liefhebbers, dat heeft Libreoffice ook als je dat per se wilt gebruiken. Beeld ==> Gebruikersinstellingen en selecteren wat je wilt hebben. Keuzevrijheid heet dat. Dat zou Microsoft ook eens meer moeten hanteren.

Voor mijn werk gebruik ik Windows 10 of 11 in een virtuele machine samen met de MS Office pakketten, maar die gebruik ik nauwelijks, hooguit om te controleren of de opmaak daar klopt met wat ik in Libreoffice heb gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 3 februari 2022 15:11]

+1stijnos1991
2 februari 2022 15:45
Ik ben recent ook overgestapt naar LibreOffice. Het voldoet meer dan genoeg voor dat incidentele document of spreadsheet wat ik moet maken. Zeker met de drang naar subscription models.. no thanks!
+1vgroenewold
@stijnos19912 februari 2022 15:58
Ik heb niks tegen betalen voor een pakket wat ik vaak gebruik, subscription of niet. Zonder betalende klanten heeft geen enkel product een lang bestaan, op de enorme opensource projecten na dan. Ergens moet iemand brood op de tafel krijgen.

Echter, ik gebruik Office wellicht eens per 2 maanden? Voor mij is dat precies een reden LibreOffice te gebruiken, het is compatible genoeg ook. Ik doneer wel als ik ook dat veel ga gebruiken.
+1Remzi1993
@vgroenewold2 februari 2022 16:35
Precies! Dat is dus een van de redenen waarom ik Google Workspace heb. Google Docs voldoet 100% en heb al sinds jaren dat ik geen Microsoft Office hoef aan te raken.
+1Wizard
@vgroenewold2 februari 2022 19:00
Subscription is toch voor mij vaak wel een grote horde. Dan moet ik het echt vaak gebruiken.

Gebruik ik het wellicht eens per 2 maanden, dan wil ik nog wel overwegen om het eenmalig aan te schaffen (en dan bijv een paar versies te wachten met nieuwe aankoop) alleen een subscription kost me dan veel en veel te veel geld.
+1torp
2 februari 2022 16:00
Tja, ik weet niet hoe MSOffice is, maar ik vind het altijd erg lastig om dingen te vinden. Al die menubalken, onduidelijke benamingen, vage icoontjes... Het komt allemaal nogal 20e eeuws over.
+1NatteKrant
@torp2 februari 2022 16:11
Ik bespeur een generatiekloof ;-)

LibreOffice (or OpenOffice for that matter) is haast een clone was office voor de ribbon (office 2007 en eerder). Voor diegene die daar hun hele studerende leven projectverslagen en scipties op hebben gemaakt voelt het als thuiskomen ;-)
+1Uchy
@NatteKrant2 februari 2022 17:05
Maar voor de ribbon-lovers, tabbed bar compact is best lekker hoor. Is met 3 kliks in te stellen. Ik ben niet een ribbon lover,maar in LO toch wel wat geworden door deze instelling.

View - user interface - Tabbed compact

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uchy op 2 februari 2022 17:06]

+1Frenziefrenz
@Uchy2 februari 2022 17:09
Wat ik juist fijn vindt van de Microsoft ribbon is dat ze heel veel moeite hebben gedaan om de alt+iets workflow net zo (of zelfs beter) te laten werken als in klassieke menu's. Die van LibreOffice doet dat bij mij helaas niet, tenzij je daarboven ook nog eens het klassieke menu aanzet.
+1Qalo

@Uchy2 februari 2022 21:02
Tabbed compact is ideaal voor als je een lagere resolutie scherm hebt óf gewoon méér ruimte wil voor je workflow. Dus ook fijn op grote(re) monitoren. En dat terwijl je toch een op tabs gebaseerde interface behoudt. Perfect dus inderdaad voor de ribbon-lovers. :)
0torp
@NatteKrant2 februari 2022 16:23
Ik kon niet vinden bij welke generatie jij hoort, maar ik gebruik al zo'n 35 jaar een Mac.
Misschien dus een andere kloof :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door torp op 2 februari 2022 16:26]

+1InjecTioN
2 februari 2022 15:37
Ik heb gisteren toevallig voor 't eerst LibreOffice 7.2.5 geïnstalleerd. En ik moet zeggen dat ik erg onder de indruk ben van het pakket.

Het lijkt allemaal een beetje op hoe MSOffice eruit zag vòòr de Ribbon. Dus allerlei knoppen op een relatief logische plek binnen de interface. Direct zichtbaar, dus ook direct klikbaar. Naar mijn mening ook erg positief.

Ik weet zeker dat ik dit pakket toch echt veel vaker zal gaan gebruiken, in plaats van het voormalige alternatief MSOffice.
+1Qalo

2 februari 2022 20:56
Citaat uit het artikel:

"Microsoft files are still based on the proprietary format deprecated by ISO in 2008, and not on the ISO approved standard, so they hide a large amount of artificial complexity. This causes handling issues with LibreOffice, which defaults to a true open standard format (the OpenDocument Format)."

En dat is waar het dus om gaat. En dan kunnen alle andere kantoorpakketten zoals ONLYOFFICE, WPS Office en Softmaker Office wel roepen dat ze 100% compatibel zijn met de nepstandaard van MS Office, maar ook zij hebben - net als LibreOffice - te dealen met de onnodige en kunstmatig toegevoegde complexiteit van OOXML-bestanden. Dus eerder genoemde pakketten kunnen met een gelijkend GUI wel roepen dat zij het (goedkopere) alternatief zijn op MSO én zogenaamd "100% compatibel", maar dat is dus niet het geval (wat ik al vaker aanhaalde in het verleden). Qua uitwisselbaarheid zijn zij dus feitelijk maximaal net zo ver als LibreOffice is met de intercompatibiliteit in verhouding met LibreOffice.

Dat gezegd hebbende: de vervelende bug met de kop- en voetteksten is er bij versie 7.2.5 uit, en ik heb de upgrade van 7.1.8 naar 7.2.5 recentelijk uitgevoerd op al mijn machines. Werkt als een speer weer, en nu hopen dat deze bug zich niet wederom manifesteert in deze versie 7.3.0.

Sinds LibreOffice 7.2 (en hoger) kun je in Calc nu ook filteren op kleur. Dat ontbrak nog bij LibreOffice, maar nu zit het erin. Erg handig.

Sinds het nieuwe jaar heb ik een nieuwe functie, en ik werk nu ook weer wat meer met MS Office. Ik moet zeggen dat MS Office ten opzichte van LibreOffice toch wel wat rare gedragingen heeft. LibreOffice is op onderdelen toch stukken handiger in het gebruik en logischer. Soms klik je je een ongeluk om bijvoorbeeld iets in Excel voor elkaar te krijgen. MS Office moet ook maar eens een kijkje in de keuken bij andere kantoorpakketten gaan nemen, want ook MS Office kan wel wat verbeteringen in het gebruik... euh... gebruiken. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 2 februari 2022 20:58]

+103data
2 februari 2022 22:39
Mooi. Zo te zien is één van de bugs die ik had gevonden (tdf#146377) in deze release nu ook opgelost.

