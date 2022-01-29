Er is met versienummer 7.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.329 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Vulkan 1.3 support.

A number of theming fixes.

WebSocket improvements.

Improved cursor clipping on macOS.

IDL compiler fixes for C++. Bugs fixed in 7.1 (total 42): 10924: Netbeans 6.x installer hangs or exits silently

15635: Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7: can't use Next or Cancel when installing

20415: eRightSoft SUPER v2009-b35 window unviewable and non-responsive

21935: AceMegaCodecsPack gives error message on install

25053: Final fantasy 7 videos do not play, though supported by gst-ffmpeg

27679: Arx Fatalis does not play intro movie (video: indeo 5.0)

33756: Word 2003: Formula symbols get outside formula frame

34753: Rising Kingdoms Demo intro videos are not played

35063: Multiple InstallShield technology based installers report "unable to create InstallDriver instance" (Peachtree Pro Accounting 2007, Age of Empires 3)

39795: when working jriver mediacenter suddenly crash.

42660: QTranslate crashes inside jscript.dll

43899: x360ce closes after launch

45016: Far Cry 5 crashes at startup

45597: Flicker in GTAIV

47975: X3 Albion Prelude - Unhandled page fault on read access

48523: dlls/toolhelp16.dll16 LocalFirst and LocalNext only return LMEM_FIXED handles

48606: HexChat: Check for update fails

49213: TeamViewer 15.x crashes on startup

50370: Gothic 1 doesn't start correctly when screen resolution of the game matches display resolution

50433: 'MsiBreak' custom action debugging aid should use custom action's name from 'CustomAction' table (currently uses 'Target' field)

50539: SetWindowRgn doesn't work correctly

50544: Application crashes when external database called

50849: Multiple .NET 4.x app installers using WiX v3 'InvokeOutOfProcManagedCustomAction, CAInvokeMethod->Invoke_3 return incorrect result with Wine-Mono (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Garmin Express 6.13)

50901: Google Chrome 89.0.4389.114 exits at startup

51163: WinOffice Pro 5.3 stops after splashscreen, needs WMI class SoftwareLicensingProduct

51354: WRC 7 needs ID3DUserDefinedAnnotation interface

51491: Project CARS 2 periodically crashes during a race

51706: Msi HANDLE_CustomType1 fails to load dll [patch]

51758: Wine's time zone information has gaps in "Dynamic DST" causing InvalidTimeZoneException

51860: Missing include for uid_t on musl-based systems

51868: Pokémon Banished Platinum - Fails To Load Script(s) in Wine

51900: regression: REAPER scrollbars flash between themed and non-themed

52062: dinput HID joystick doesn't implement effect state reports.

52158: Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition multiplayer fails to start AES problem

52163: postgresql-9.3 installer expects scrrun:filesys_GetTempName to return filename with TMP suffix

52261: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY crashes right before gameplay starts

52285: 7-zip: column titles are not rendered initially when using a theme

52298: Opening PPT with Freeoffice Presentations crashes on unimplemented function ole32.dll.OleConvertIStorageToOLESTREAMEx

52339: EzViz: Program does not respond after clicking once

52383: WXWork has high CPU usage on login screen

52426: BCryptSignHash mishandles empty arguments

52446: Normal dlls with native subsystem id are no longer processed when importing system dlls with uppercase names