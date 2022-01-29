Er is met versienummer 7.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.329 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.1 (total 42):
- Vulkan 1.3 support.
- A number of theming fixes.
- WebSocket improvements.
- Improved cursor clipping on macOS.
- IDL compiler fixes for C++.
- 10924: Netbeans 6.x installer hangs or exits silently
- 15635: Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7: can't use Next or Cancel when installing
- 20415: eRightSoft SUPER v2009-b35 window unviewable and non-responsive
- 21935: AceMegaCodecsPack gives error message on install
- 25053: Final fantasy 7 videos do not play, though supported by gst-ffmpeg
- 27679: Arx Fatalis does not play intro movie (video: indeo 5.0)
- 33756: Word 2003: Formula symbols get outside formula frame
- 34753: Rising Kingdoms Demo intro videos are not played
- 35063: Multiple InstallShield technology based installers report "unable to create InstallDriver instance" (Peachtree Pro Accounting 2007, Age of Empires 3)
- 39795: when working jriver mediacenter suddenly crash.
- 42660: QTranslate crashes inside jscript.dll
- 43899: x360ce closes after launch
- 45016: Far Cry 5 crashes at startup
- 45597: Flicker in GTAIV
- 47975: X3 Albion Prelude - Unhandled page fault on read access
- 48523: dlls/toolhelp16.dll16 LocalFirst and LocalNext only return LMEM_FIXED handles
- 48606: HexChat: Check for update fails
- 49213: TeamViewer 15.x crashes on startup
- 50370: Gothic 1 doesn't start correctly when screen resolution of the game matches display resolution
- 50433: 'MsiBreak' custom action debugging aid should use custom action's name from 'CustomAction' table (currently uses 'Target' field)
- 50539: SetWindowRgn doesn't work correctly
- 50544: Application crashes when external database called
- 50849: Multiple .NET 4.x app installers using WiX v3 'InvokeOutOfProcManagedCustomAction, CAInvokeMethod->Invoke_3 return incorrect result with Wine-Mono (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Garmin Express 6.13)
- 50901: Google Chrome 89.0.4389.114 exits at startup
- 51163: WinOffice Pro 5.3 stops after splashscreen, needs WMI class SoftwareLicensingProduct
- 51354: WRC 7 needs ID3DUserDefinedAnnotation interface
- 51491: Project CARS 2 periodically crashes during a race
- 51706: Msi HANDLE_CustomType1 fails to load dll [patch]
- 51758: Wine's time zone information has gaps in "Dynamic DST" causing InvalidTimeZoneException
- 51860: Missing include for uid_t on musl-based systems
- 51868: Pokémon Banished Platinum - Fails To Load Script(s) in Wine
- 51900: regression: REAPER scrollbars flash between themed and non-themed
- 52062: dinput HID joystick doesn't implement effect state reports.
- 52158: Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition multiplayer fails to start AES problem
- 52163: postgresql-9.3 installer expects scrrun:filesys_GetTempName to return filename with TMP suffix
- 52261: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY crashes right before gameplay starts
- 52285: 7-zip: column titles are not rendered initially when using a theme
- 52298: Opening PPT with Freeoffice Presentations crashes on unimplemented function ole32.dll.OleConvertIStorageToOLESTREAMEx
- 52339: EzViz: Program does not respond after clicking once
- 52383: WXWork has high CPU usage on login screen
- 52426: BCryptSignHash mishandles empty arguments
- 52446: Normal dlls with native subsystem id are no longer processed when importing system dlls with uppercase names