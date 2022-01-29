Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 7.1

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.329 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Vulkan 1.3 support.
  • A number of theming fixes.
  • WebSocket improvements.
  • Improved cursor clipping on macOS.
  • IDL compiler fixes for C++.
Bugs fixed in 7.1 (total 42):
  • 10924: Netbeans 6.x installer hangs or exits silently
  • 15635: Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7: can't use Next or Cancel when installing
  • 20415: eRightSoft SUPER v2009-b35 window unviewable and non-responsive
  • 21935: AceMegaCodecsPack gives error message on install
  • 25053: Final fantasy 7 videos do not play, though supported by gst-ffmpeg
  • 27679: Arx Fatalis does not play intro movie (video: indeo 5.0)
  • 33756: Word 2003: Formula symbols get outside formula frame
  • 34753: Rising Kingdoms Demo intro videos are not played
  • 35063: Multiple InstallShield technology based installers report "unable to create InstallDriver instance" (Peachtree Pro Accounting 2007, Age of Empires 3)
  • 39795: when working jriver mediacenter suddenly crash.
  • 42660: QTranslate crashes inside jscript.dll
  • 43899: x360ce closes after launch
  • 45016: Far Cry 5 crashes at startup
  • 45597: Flicker in GTAIV
  • 47975: X3 Albion Prelude - Unhandled page fault on read access
  • 48523: dlls/toolhelp16.dll16 LocalFirst and LocalNext only return LMEM_FIXED handles
  • 48606: HexChat: Check for update fails
  • 49213: TeamViewer 15.x crashes on startup
  • 50370: Gothic 1 doesn't start correctly when screen resolution of the game matches display resolution
  • 50433: 'MsiBreak' custom action debugging aid should use custom action's name from 'CustomAction' table (currently uses 'Target' field)
  • 50539: SetWindowRgn doesn't work correctly
  • 50544: Application crashes when external database called
  • 50849: Multiple .NET 4.x app installers using WiX v3 'InvokeOutOfProcManagedCustomAction, CAInvokeMethod->Invoke_3 return incorrect result with Wine-Mono (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Garmin Express 6.13)
  • 50901: Google Chrome 89.0.4389.114 exits at startup
  • 51163: WinOffice Pro 5.3 stops after splashscreen, needs WMI class SoftwareLicensingProduct
  • 51354: WRC 7 needs ID3DUserDefinedAnnotation interface
  • 51491: Project CARS 2 periodically crashes during a race
  • 51706: Msi HANDLE_CustomType1 fails to load dll [patch]
  • 51758: Wine's time zone information has gaps in "Dynamic DST" causing InvalidTimeZoneException
  • 51860: Missing include for uid_t on musl-based systems
  • 51868: Pokémon Banished Platinum - Fails To Load Script(s) in Wine
  • 51900: regression: REAPER scrollbars flash between themed and non-themed
  • 52062: dinput HID joystick doesn't implement effect state reports.
  • 52158: Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition multiplayer fails to start AES problem
  • 52163: postgresql-9.3 installer expects scrrun:filesys_GetTempName to return filename with TMP suffix
  • 52261: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY crashes right before gameplay starts
  • 52285: 7-zip: column titles are not rendered initially when using a theme
  • 52298: Opening PPT with Freeoffice Presentations crashes on unimplemented function ole32.dll.OleConvertIStorageToOLESTREAMEx
  • 52339: EzViz: Program does not respond after clicking once
  • 52383: WXWork has high CPU usage on login screen
  • 52426: BCryptSignHash mishandles empty arguments
  • 52446: Normal dlls with native subsystem id are no longer processed when importing system dlls with uppercase names

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 7.1
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-01-2022 15:2214

29-01-2022 • 15:22

14 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
08-01 Wine 7.0-rc5 0
03-01 Wine 7.0-rc4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+18+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1gimbal
30 januari 2022 00:20
De implementatie moet wel heel ver zijn als we nu spreken over het fixen van games zoals Far Cry 5 en Sekiro! Ik vraag me af of we al zover zijn om te kunnen zeggen dat Wine een betere optie is om oude Windows games te kunnen spelen dan Windows zelf is.
+1rubenvb
@gimbal30 januari 2022 10:34
In mijn ervaring is dit zeker wel zo.

Vooral de (problematische) pre-Windows XP of zelfs Windows 7 games werken doorgaans beter in Wine dan in Windows 10. Er zijn er natuurlijk maar een paar die echt lastig doen, maar die aan de praat krijgen in Windows is soms echt niet simpel te noemen...
+1LizardBloke
@rubenvb30 januari 2022 13:51
Heb je misschien een linkje met wat info over hoe je dat het beste kunt aanpakken? Ik wil wat oude games draaien via Wine, maar het maken van een eigen Wine bottle inclusief alle dependencies vind ik erg lastig. Ik weet nooit wat er zoal nodig is.
0rubenvb
@LizardBloke31 januari 2022 10:30
Ik werk gewoon met wine zonder hulpstukken als wine bottles etc. Je kan ook proberen via Steam en z'n Proton, sommige spellen werken iets beter en die handelt dan de hele rimram af.

Beiden hebben een appdb waar je misschien meer info of workarounds vindt indien nodig:
Appdb.winehq.org
Protondb.com
0tratz
@rubenvb31 januari 2022 15:39
yes, mijn ervaring is ook dat retro-gaming beter werkt onder Linux dan onder Windows. Af en toe wel een beetje stoeien met de wine-configuratie en shortcuts disablen.
Met steam willen sommige recent uitgebrachte spellen wel eens direct werken, dat is best gaaf.
0machiel
29 januari 2022 20:34
Hoe ver zijn ze eigenlijk met de Windows api implementeren?
+1RoestVrijStaal
@machiel29 januari 2022 21:35
Er is geen één "Windows-API", maar allemaal subsysteem-API's bij elkaar.

En op een aantal uitzonderingen na zijn die "living"; bij iedere major versie en feature update van Windows kunnen die API's veranderen.
0rbr320
@RoestVrijStaal29 januari 2022 23:16
En dan zijn er mensen die Linux complex en een moving target noemen...
+1gimbal
@rbr32030 januari 2022 00:16
Elk modern OS voldoet aan die beschrijving.
+2closefuture
@gimbal30 januari 2022 12:13
De Linux system call ABI veranderd eigenlijk bijna nauwelijk.

Daarom zijn ook meerdere implementaties die Linux binaries op andere OSen laten draaien. Windows subsystem for Linux versie 1 (versie 2 niet meer die werkt met een hypervisor) was in feite hetzelfde als Wine alleen dan omgekeerd; ABI compatbiliteit voor Linux systemcalls. Verder hebben zowel FreeBSD als Illumos een compatible Linux systemcall ABI implementatie.

Userland daarin tegen...
+1beerse

@machiel30 januari 2022 23:16
Zolang msWindows wordt door ontwikkelt, zullen ze nooit klaar zijn.
0Jogai
29 januari 2022 21:41
Nog geen eens kans gehad om 7.0 uit te proberen :+
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Jogai29 januari 2022 22:32
Dat kun je nog steeds. 7.0 is de stable build, 7.1 de unstable build.
Vaak zitten die los van elkaar in de repositories van je distro :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 29 januari 2022 22:33]

0Jogai
@RoestVrijStaal31 januari 2022 07:51
Ach, het was maar bij wijze van spreken. Ik manage het met steamtinkerlaunch, dus ik kan elke versie proberen die ik wil.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True