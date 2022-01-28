Versie 3.5.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes since 3.4.2
Bugfixes since 3.4.2
- Removed Python 3.6 support.
- SOCKS5 proxy support for all outgoing connections.
- Restored support for UUencoded jobs.
-
Requiredserver option: in case of connection failures, the queue
will be paused for a few minutes instead of skipping the server.
- Added Special option to preserve paused state after a restart.
- Show an estimated time-left indicator for repair and unpacking.
- Require TLS version 1.2 or higher for SSL news server connections.
- Setting custom ciphers forces the maximum TLS version to 1.2.
- Reduced memory usage during and after parsing
.nzbfiles.
- Handle multiple passwords stored in NZB-file.
- macOS/Linux:
Permissionsare only applied if any are set.
- macOS/Windows: updated to Python 3.10.2.
- macOS: run native on M1 systems. However, included tools
(
par2,
unrarand
7za) still require Rosetta emulation.
- Snap: updated to
core20base and restore 7zip support.
Upgrade notices
- Global interface settings would not always be applied correctly.
- Email notification setting was not shown correctly.
- Improvements and fixes for
Defobfuscate final filenames.
-
Post-Process Only Verified Jobswould not always work as intended.
- Correctly detect too little disk space when unpacking 7zip's.
- Improvements to handling of repair by MultiPar and par2cmdline.
- HTML characters in configuration fields were shown incorrectly.
- On Retry the number of downloaded bytes could exceed the total bytes.
-
unrarlogging of Direct Unpack was not logged if it was aborted.
- Windows:
portable.cmdwas not included in the release.
- Windows: print low-level Windows error on
IOError.
- The download statistics file
totals10.sabis updated in 3.2.x
version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, all detailed download
statistics will be lost.