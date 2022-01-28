Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SABnzbd 3.5.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.5.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes since 3.4.2
  • Removed Python 3.6 support.
  • SOCKS5 proxy support for all outgoing connections.
  • Restored support for UUencoded jobs.
  • Required server option: in case of connection failures, the queue
    will be paused for a few minutes instead of skipping the server.
  • Added Special option to preserve paused state after a restart.
  • Show an estimated time-left indicator for repair and unpacking.
  • Require TLS version 1.2 or higher for SSL news server connections.
  • Setting custom ciphers forces the maximum TLS version to 1.2.
  • Reduced memory usage during and after parsing .nzb files.
  • Handle multiple passwords stored in NZB-file.
  • macOS/Linux: Permissions are only applied if any are set.
  • macOS/Windows: updated to Python 3.10.2.
  • macOS: run native on M1 systems. However, included tools
    (par2, unrar and 7za) still require Rosetta emulation.
  • Snap: updated to core20 base and restore 7zip support.
Bugfixes since 3.4.2
  • Global interface settings would not always be applied correctly.
  • Email notification setting was not shown correctly.
  • Improvements and fixes for Defobfuscate final filenames.
  • Post-Process Only Verified Jobs would not always work as intended.
  • Correctly detect too little disk space when unpacking 7zip's.
  • Improvements to handling of repair by MultiPar and par2cmdline.
  • HTML characters in configuration fields were shown incorrectly.
  • On Retry the number of downloaded bytes could exceed the total bytes.
  • unrar logging of Direct Unpack was not logged if it was aborted.
  • Windows: portable.cmd was not included in the release.
  • Windows: print low-level Windows error on IOError.
Upgrade notices
  • The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x
    version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, all detailed download
    statistics will be lost.

Versienummer 3.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Bestandsgrootte 15,25MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1JayWheel
28 januari 2022 18:58
Jaren gebruikt, maar was op een gegeven moment erg traag.
Toen overgestapt op NZBGet. Die bevalt super
+1pven

@JayWheel29 januari 2022 10:30
Vroeger was dat een issue, maar inderdaad: jaren geleden. Desondanks blijft dit maar opduiken ...
+1Zer0
@pven29 januari 2022 12:45
Komt omdat SAB inderdaad een stuk verbeterd is, en meestal wel goed draait, maar NZBGet blijft minder resources gebruiken. Pas weer even terug gegaan naar SAB, en het werkt goed, maar niet beter dan NZBGet, en gebruikte meer resources. Waarom zou ik meer cpu cycles gebruiken voor iets wat mij niks meer biedt.
0iAR
@Zer01 februari 2022 07:25
Ik vind sab een fijnere ui hebben. Dus wat extra cycles is voor mij geen probleem.
+1Renegade666
@JayWheel28 januari 2022 19:07
Traagheid hier geen issue. Download met 70 MB/'s zonder issues
+1lowfi
@JayWheel28 januari 2022 19:36
Ik ook. Development stond toen ook beetje stil van sab. Lijkt nu juist weer meer leven in te zitten dan nzbget....

Agh ja zo vaak gebruik het allemaal niet meer.
+1Marve79
@JayWheel28 januari 2022 19:38
Geen last van ik leech op de volle gigabit.
+1iAR
@JayWheel29 januari 2022 08:00
Bij mij bleef sab ‘ineens’ ook steken op 10 mb/s. Docker container op Synology. Gek genoeg deed nzbget dat ook. Ik ben nu weer terug bij sab. Maar nog steeds met die cap. Ik weet niet of het door ziggo of een nieuwe jas kwam. Maar ik heb alles geprobeerd…
0dimmak
@iAR31 januari 2022 09:13
Had ik bij Ziggo ook. Nu ik overgestapt ben van provider haal ik veel hogere snelheden.
0iAR
@dimmak1 februari 2022 07:24
Dus ziggo knijpt hem wel?
Overigens wel gek, een vriend van me, haalt wel hogere snelheden. Kan ook zakelijk abonnement zijn trouwens.
0dimmak
@iAR1 februari 2022 09:49
Ik weet niet of ze het bewust knijpen, ik heb mij er ook niet in verdiept. Maar het viel mij op dat ik nu veel hogere snelheden haal sinds ik ben overgestapt.
0NimRod1337
@JayWheel28 januari 2022 20:32
Er is een belangrijk stuk herschreven destijds wat dat verholpen heeft, de details heb zo niet paraat.
+1FreshMaker
@NimRod133728 januari 2022 22:14
Ik gebruik het al sinds de eerste versies, en kan niet zeggen dathet ooit écht problematisch was.
( maar dat kan aan mijzelf gelegen hebben )
Vrijwel altijd draaiende op mijn NAS, of wat er dan ook als serverunit stond.
Nu op een Debian VM, met verschillende dockers bij elkaar in groepjes.

Destijds op een DS211j haalde deze de gangbare snelheid ( meestal de 20MB wel )
Uitpakken was een ander verhaal ;) maar dat lag niet geheel aan SABnzbd natuurlijk.
Nu zowel in de VM als op de DS920+ vrijwel altijd strak de 60MB.

Het blijft een samenspel van hardware, maar ook de nieuwsservers die je gebruikt, en het aantal threads/server tegelijk
+1ariekanari
28 januari 2022 17:36
Geweldig programma, ik zou echter willen dat ik de directory/bestandslocatie van voltooide downloads rechtstreeks kon benaderen van uit de GUI. Een extra pictogram naast het pictogram voor verwijderen.

@Goldwing1973 Nee, ik bedoel dat ik rechtstreeks (met één klik) de juiste downloadmap kan openen. Zodat ik deze niet via Windows verkenner handmatig moet opzoeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ariekanari op 28 januari 2022 18:53]

+1Goldwing1973
@ariekanari28 januari 2022 19:56
Ja, ik snap dat je dat bedoeld.
Jij wil op een knop drukken in SabNZBd en dan start Windows verkenner en staat gelijk in de goeie map.
Dit betekent dat je een webapplicatie uitvoerrechten moet geven in je Windows map, uitvoerrechten in een map waar ook regedit staat, of PowerShell...
+1NimRod1337
@Goldwing197328 januari 2022 20:30
Ik denk eigenlijk dat @ariekanari webbased bedoelt.
+1RedPixel
@NimRod133728 januari 2022 21:22
Huh? Volgens mij snappen jullie het allemaal niet. Je kunt toch gewoon een linkje toevoegen naar file://C:\Downloads\<submap>. Dan hoef je helemaal geen code uit te voeren en heb je ook geen webbased verkenner nodig. Mocht het niet lokaal draaien kun je een linkje naar bijvoorbeeld ssh://server:/home/user/Downloads/<submap> opnemen

Ik vind het eigenlijk wel een goed idee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RedPixel op 28 januari 2022 21:23]

+1NimRod1337
@RedPixel29 januari 2022 10:32
Sommigen gebruiken de Python webbased Sab client op Linux, die kan je natuurlijk vrij eenvoudig een webbased explorer geven, welke je downloadlocatie weergeeft en daar ook rechten heeft. Die downloadlocatie wordt verder meestal met Samba of NFS geshared op mediaspelers in je netwerk.
+1Marve79
@ariekanari28 januari 2022 19:40
Dat zou toch een vreemde optie zijn. Dit wordt toch veelal gebruikt op remote servers en dan vooral op Linux.
0Goldwing1973
@ariekanari28 januari 2022 17:43
Een webapplicatie die een lokaal programma kan starten?
Gevaarlijk..
0DarkSim1986
28 januari 2022 21:01
Vind het soms wel irritant dat je voor een bestaande nzb geen wachtwoord via de webinterface kan ingeven. Alleen met de filename {{password}}

(Of ik doe iets fout)
+1jwtje
@DarkSim198628 januari 2022 21:44
Dit kan als je met je muis boven de taak hovert en dan op het mapje (icoon) drukt. Of als de taak gefaald is en je op retry drukt krijg je ook de mogelijkheid om een wachtwoord in te voeren.
0DarkSim1986
@jwtje31 januari 2022 09:36
dank!, had dat laatste stukje nooit gezien, werkt toch weer makkelijker op de ipad.
0Carlos0_0
28 januari 2022 18:48
Geweldig programma een hele tijd gedraaid, echter sinds ik Synology Nas heb al paar jaar niet meer.
Ja ik weet het kan daar ook opgezet worden :), maar de download station voldoet prima.
0kokorico
28 januari 2022 21:24
Gebruik het al jaren. Zeer stabiel en al altijd tevreden geweest
0RicoK
29 januari 2022 12:38
Off topic: ik heb hier ook jarenlang gebruik gemaakt, destijds nog op mijn Syno DS112+ en misschien zelfs nog op mijn DS107, maar op een gegeven moment was ik er zo klaar mee, met al die verminkte bestanden door destijds meen ik de Amerikaanse BREIN. Hoe is het tegenwoordig gesteld met het aanbod op usenet en de kwaliteit ervan?

NB Ik maak ook al weer een lange tijd gebruik van DS get op mijn Syno’s. Omdat DS get uit de appstore is gehaald ben ik er erg zuinig op 😊
0BlaBla1973
@RicoK29 januari 2022 18:20
Je kan ze toch uit het archief halen?

https://archive.synology....d/Package/DownloadStation
0RicoK
@BlaBla197331 januari 2022 10:02
Downloadstation is natuurlijk gewoon te installeren, maar de App DS Get voor iOS/iPadOS is niet meer uit de appstore te halen. Omdat ik deze wel nog steeds heb, ben ik er erg 'zuinig' op.
0Willempie27
29 januari 2022 17:40
Hoe zit het eigenlijk met post programma's. Om te downloaden heb ik ook geen issues. Is er iemand die ook post? Ik gebruik nu Nyuu om te posten.
0Dinolog
30 januari 2022 12:23
Hallo Beste mede Tweakers,

Gebruik al jaren SABnzbd nooit enig probleem gehad met de updates maar ondervind nu toch
iets vreemds.
Weet wel iets van PC's en Programma's maar HTLM en beveiligings certificaten gaan een beetje boven mijn pet. Begrijp dat je met https een beveiligde verbinding hebt en met hppt niet. Maar wat andere verbindingen betreft..??
Ik heb helemaal niets veranderd aan de instellingen van SABnzbd. Nog steeds de zelfde mappen geen
SSL verbinding maar heb poort 119 open.
Zag dat er een nieuwe update was 3.50.0 dus ik dacht downloaden en installeren,
Programma binnen gehaald SABnzbd afgesloten en de installatie uitgevoerd zonder zaken te vervangen
dus oude instellingen behouden.
Na het opstarten kreeg ik ineens een zwik foutmeldingen

Waarschuwing: een paar seconden geleden ENGINE socket error 8
File "cheroot\server py",line1300 in communicatie
File "cheroot\server py" line 1090 in respond
File "cheroot\wsgi py" line 145 in respond
File "cheroot\wsgi py" line 231 in write
File "cheroot\server" py" line 1146 in write
File "ceroot\makefile py" line 438 in write
File "ceroute\makefile py" line 36 in write

Rara voor mij adacadabra.
Ben bij server instellingen gaan kijken en heb toen SSL aangevinkt poot 563
En Test Server gedaan en krijg dan deze melding

Server reader.usenetbucket.com gebruikt een niet betrouwbaar certificaat [Certificaat niet geldig. Dit is hoogstwaarschijnlijk een server
probleem.] - Wiki: https://sabnzbd.org/certificate-errors

Maar de foutmeldingen op de downloadpagina zijn wel weg.
Heb nu een uninstal gedaan en alles werkt naar behoren behalve de SSL

Heb bij usenetbucket een support ticket aangemaakt maar nog niets ontvangen.

Iemand een idee??

Met de groetjes uit Utrecht | Wim
0zaadstra
30 januari 2022 21:37
Heel tof van de makers dat toch UUencode weer is teruggebouwd in het programma.
Over het algemeen komt het nog maar sporadisch voor maar ik loop er toch regelmatig tegenaan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

