Software-update: WordPress 5.9

WordPress logo (75 pix) Versie 5.9 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 5.9 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Full site editing is here.

It puts you in control of your whole site, right in the WordPress Admin.

Say hello to Twenty Twenty-Two.

And say hello to the first default block theme in the history of WordPress. This is more than just a new default theme. It’s a brand-new way to work with WordPress themes. Block themes put a wide array of visual choices directly in your hands, from color schemes and font combinations to page templates and image filters, all from the Site Editor. So in one place, you can give Twenty Twenty-Two the same look and feel as your organization’s other materials—or take your site’s look in another direction. You already have the Twenty Twenty-Two theme—it came installed with WordPress 5.9. You will find it with your other installed themes.

Your personal paintbox awaits

Twenty Twenty-Two is not the only theme built for full site editing. More block themes are in the Themes directory, and the number will grow. When you use any of those new themes, you no longer need the Customizer. Instead, you have all the power of the Styles interface inside the Site Editor. Just as in Twenty Twenty-Two, you build your site’s look and feel there, with the tools you need for the job in a fluid interface that practically comes alive in your hands.

The Navigation block

Blocks come to site navigation, the heart of user experience. The new Navigation block gives you the power to choose: an always-on responsive menu or one that adapts to your user’s screen size. And your choices are remembered! In 5.9, the block saves menus as custom post types, which get saved to the database.

More improvements and updates

Do you love to blog? New tweaks to the publishing flow help you say more, faster.

Better block controls

WordPress 5.9 features new typography tools, flexible layout controls, and finer control of details like spacing, borders, and more—to help you get not just the look, but the polish that says you care about details.

The power of patterns

The WordPress Pattern Directory is the home of a wide range of block patterns built to save you time and add to your site’s functionality. And you can edit them as you see fit. Need something different in the header or footer for your theme? Swap it out with a new one in a few clicks. With a nearly full-screen view that draws you in to see fine details, the Pattern Explorer makes it easy to compare patterns and choose the one your users need.

A revamped List View

In 5.9, the List View lets you drag and drop your content exactly where you want it. Managing complex documents is easier, too: simple controls let you expand and collapse sections as you build your site—and add HTML anchors to your blocks to help users get around the page.

A better Gallery block

Treat every image in a Gallery Block the same way you would treat it in the Image Block. Style every image in your gallery differently, or make them all the same, except for one or two. Or change the layout with drag-and-drop.

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 5.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/wordpress-5.9.zip
Bestandsgrootte 19,72MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-01-2022 05:0013

26-01-2022 • 05:00

13 Linkedin

Bron: WordPress

Update-historie

26-01 WordPress 5.9 13
07-01 WordPress 5.8.3 10
11-11 WordPress 5.8.2 3
09-09 WordPress 5.8.1 0
07-'21 WordPress 5.8 7
05-'21 WordPress 5.7.2 3
04-'21 WordPress 5.7.1 0
03-'21 WordPress 5.7 5
02-'21 WordPress 5.6.2 0
02-'21 WordPress 5.6.1 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

WordPress

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+113+24+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Jism
26 januari 2022 11:03
Kunnen ze geen light release maken? Zonder al die block-editting troep, gepushte thema's en toestanden?
+2mpol
@Jism26 januari 2022 11:08
Daarvoor heb je de plugins Classic Editor en Classic Widgets.

En ja, ik ben ook geen fan van de block editor.

De thema's kun je zelf eenvoudig wisselen, en daarvan vind ik het toch prettig om een thema beschikbaar te hebben voor foutopsporing dat door miljoenen gebruikers getest is.
+1Jism
@mpol26 januari 2022 12:51
Je weet dat je voor een goede foutopsporing gewoon F12 kunt drukken in Chrome en o.a de console kunt bekijken toch?

Ik ontwikkel eigen thema's, maar ik vindt het zo ruk dat met een volgende update van wordpress er meteen een block editor gepushed wordt, of een nieuwe zooi twenty-nogwat wat naderhand ook nog eens bijgewerkt (moet) blijven omdat het anders een exploit bevat.

opt-out moet er gewoon in, wil je aanvullende dingen downloaden? Nee. Scheelt ook storage voor een flink aantal websites.
+1jrswgtr
@Jism26 januari 2022 21:37
opt-out moet er gewoon in, wil je aanvullende dingen downloaden? Nee. Scheelt ook storage voor een flink aantal websites.
define( 'CORE_UPGRADE_SKIP_NEW_BUNDLED', true ); :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jrswgtr op 26 januari 2022 21:38]

+2DhrRob
@Jism26 januari 2022 11:14
Er is een fork van WordPress 4.9, de laatste versie zonder de Bock editor. Deze wordt actief bijgehouden en de meeste plugins zullen werken.

https://www.classicpress.net/
+2geert1

@Jism26 januari 2022 11:19
Wordpress is out-of-the-box vooral bedoeld voor zelfbouwers en site-eigenaren zonder veel technische kennis. Tegelijk is Wordpress ook heel geschikt voor client sites - gebouwd door een webbouwer voor een opdrachtgever - door de nodige aanpassingen te doen.

Voor mijn klanten schakel ik die functionaliteiten in waar zij iets aan hebben, en niet meer. Thema's kun je aankopen of zelf bouwen, en de hele beheerervaring kun je meer open of meer gesloten maken. De nu nieuwe full site editing zal ik over het algemeen uitschakelen voor klanten, omdat hun sites er al goed uitzien zonder moeite van hun kant. Maar als je geen webbouwer hebt, dan wil je als site-eigenaar zelf de kleuren veranderen en allerlei zaken zelf installeren en kiezen.

Dus leken kunnen veel zelf doen met Wordpress, met de nodige risico's als ze zwakke plugins of slechte thema's kiezen. En professionals kunnen er nog veel meer mee door alles piekfijn klaar te zetten voor een opdrachtgever (die dan zelf alleen inhoud beheert en zich niet hoeft bezig te houden met complexe keuzes). Het blijft een behoorlijk fijn systeem naar mijn mening. En de Block Editor vind ik een vooruitgang voor zowel de zelfbouwer als de prof. Die oude editor had toch wel weinig goede lay-outopties en de nieuwe werkt behoorlijk intuïtief voor een editor die zoveel doet. Ik gebruik 'm in elk geval stukken liever dan de derdepartij page builders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door geert1 op 26 januari 2022 11:20]

+1henkbiertank
26 januari 2022 10:09
Weet iemand of WordPress compatible is met PHP 8.1? Laatste keer zoeken gaf geen duidelijk resultaat. Een aantal weken heb ik dit uitgeprobeerd, maar daarmee stroomde de log behoorlijk vol.

Wat context: het gaat om een project met een paar plug-ins, waarvan ik weet dat die behoorlijk geschreven zijn. De meldingen waren volgens mij vooral van de Wordpress core zelf. Normaal gesproken werk ik met echte frameworks.
+2Justice
@henkbiertank26 januari 2022 10:45
nee officieel niet, vanwege phpunit problemen en de codebase is nog niet gereviewed.

WP is trouwens ook nog niet compleet 8.0 compatible in professionele capaciteit maar als een persoonlijke capaciteit werkt het wel.

https://make.wordpress.or...y-and-wordpress-versions/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Justice op 26 januari 2022 10:47]

+1Cro-Cop
@henkbiertank26 januari 2022 10:15
Ik heb WordPress op PHP 8.0 draaien, nu al meer dan een jaar op productie omgeving i.c.m. WooCommerce en andere (bekendere) plug-ins. Ik weet niet wat voor plug-ins je hebt draaien. Maar wellicht eerst handig om het uitgebreid te teste op een test / acceptatie omgeving. En welke versie van PHP heb je momenteel draaien?
+1henkbiertank
@Cro-Cop26 januari 2022 11:02
Dank voor de (onderstaande) reacties! Niet verwacht dat er meerdere binnen zouden komen in zo'n korte tijd :Y)

Ik draai nog een enkele WordPress op 8.0. En dat draait daar prima op. Het is een simpele site waarbij ik zelf het thema heb geschreven. Daarvan weet ik wel zeker dat het compatible is :9 En ik heb een testomgeving. Ik moet het nog maar eens lokaal uitproberen eerst.
+1RobbyTown
@henkbiertank26 januari 2022 10:19
WP zelf wel grotendeels (https://make.wordpress.or...ress-5-9-and-php-8-0-8-1/). Alleen bv een Thema wat slecht word geupdate kan de boel slopen en zorgen voor een wit scherm. Dan word het google naar wat kleine aanpassingen en dan werkt het meestal weer. Mocht je dan nog een peloton plugins hebben dan word het heerlijk debuggen :).

Draai WP ook al meer dan 1 jaar op PHP 8.0 niets aan de hand. Geen idee als er bij PHP 8.1 heel veel anders is.

WP 5.9 met Thema McLuhan en Plugins Postie en WP-Optimize - Clean, Compress, Cache draait op PHP 8.1

Een andere website (ook WP 5.9) met ander thema en meer plugins krijg ik helaas een kritieke fout heeft zich voorgedaan, dus draait niet op PHP 8.1, dus zit hem ergens in een thema en of plugins... Op PHP 8.0 draait het wel prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 26 januari 2022 10:33]

+1mpol
@henkbiertank26 januari 2022 10:48
Nee, PHP 8.1 geeft nog veel waarschuwingen in de logs. Dat geldt zeker voor plugins en thema's, ook plugins van de grote partijen.
In mijn ontwikkelomgeving heb ik wel kort PHP 8.1 gebruikt, maar al die waarschuwingen waren zo vervelend dat ik weer terug ben bij 8.0. Zelf hoefde ik maar 1 waarschuwing aan te passen.
En dat de waarschuwingen in WordPress Core voorkomen kan ook komen vanuit een plugin of thema hoger uit de stack. Vooral die met een "Passing null to parameter #1 (string)" melding.

Ik hoor nog van weinig mensen die PHP 8.0 in productie draaien, gewoonlijk is 7.4 aan te raden. Er worden simpelweg nog geen garanties gegeven en je bent nog min of meer beta-tester.
Het kan natuurlijk dat je de waarschuwingen verbetert en daar pull-requests van indient. Dat kan wel wat tijd gaan kosten en zal nog niet direct prioriteit hebben.
+1jannesbeterams
26 januari 2022 12:11
Zelf nu voor de meeste klanten over vanaf third party block editors (elementor, visual composer) naar Gutenberg voor de klanten die die vrijheid willen en moet zeggen dat het inmiddels wel goed werkt. Voor mij goede controle en voor de klant.

Daar waar ze die vrijheid niet willen (of ik het niet wil) lekker strak een thema met data entry en Gutenberg uit middels de genoemde plugins. Blij mee nu. Sowieso geldt in deze gevallen al snel dat Wordpress niet de beste CMS optie is, maar meer robuste systemen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

