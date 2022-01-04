Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Paint.NET 4.3.7

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3.5 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en wegens problemen zijn er snel twee opvolgers verschenen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In versie 4.3 is onder meer de overstap naar .Net 6 gemaakt. Hiermee zijn de prestaties flink verbeterd, maar dit luidt tevens het einde in voor de ondersteuning van Windows 7 en 8, die vanaf versie 4.4 zal komen te vervallen. Sinds versie 4.3.4 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 4.3.7:
  • This is a hotfix for a myriad of major issues when "Translucent windows" is disabled. This was caused by a bug introduced in .NET 6.0.1. This update also includes the big performance improvements and other bug fixes from v4.3.5 and v4.3.6.
Changes in version 4.3.6:
  • Fixed a stack overflow in the box filter rendering kernel that could cause hangs or crashes when the zoom level was around 1/8th (12.5%) or 1/32nd (3.125%) for particular image sizes e.g. ((N x 2048) + 16)). Reported here.
Changes in version 4.3.5:
  • Improved rendering performance for most tools, which are now up to 100% faster (see discussion here).
  • Fixed an issue with the Save Configuration dialog where the OK and Cancel buttons were overlapping on Windows 7.
  • Fixed an issue when saving an image with 257 unique colors at 8-bit color depth when the 257th unique color was the last (bottom-right) pixel. More info.
  • Fixed an issue where the Layers window buttons were not correctly enabling/disabling after an undo/redo operation. More info.
  • Fixed an issue that was preventing the VTF Plugin from saving multi-layer images correctly, as reported here.
  • Fixed an issue when saving images at 1-bit or 2-bit color depth, where sometimes not all colors would be included. More info.
  • Fixed an issue with some IndirectUI plugins that were using customized colors for their sliders.
  • Fixed a compatibility issue with TR's Morpher plugin. More info.
  • Fixed a compatibility issue with some of Ego Eram Reputo's older plugins that were unable to launch help links due to a change in .NET 6.

Paint.NET

Versienummer 4.3.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v4.3.7
Bestandsgrootte 61,28MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-01-2022 • 04:50

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

10-03 Paint.NET 4.3.10 2
09-03 Paint.NET 4.3.9 1
17-02 Paint.NET 4.3.8 0
04-01 Paint.NET 4.3.7 23
04-12 Paint.NET 4.3.4 8
22-11 Paint.NET 4.3.3 9
05-10 Paint.NET 4.3.2 4
28-09 Paint.NET 4.3.1 0
23-09 Paint.NET 4.3 18
04-'21 Paint.NET 4.2.16 1
Paint.NET

Reacties (23)

+2bommel
4 januari 2022 09:22
Hier een leuke thread van de ontwikkelaar: https://twitter.com/rickb.../1477344632404996101?s=21
I'm going to share potentially the most embarrassing bug I've ever caused, which I just discovered in Paint​.NET yesterday.
tl;dr rendering throughput of most tools in Paint​.NET v4.3.5 will be almost 100% faster than in v4.3.4

I'm not even joking 😅
+1t-force
@bommel4 januari 2022 09:35
Grappig zo'n 'bug'. Ik zag het inderdaad meteen in de code op Twitter.
Daarom is hij ook zeker van die 100% :)
+1bommel
@t-force4 januari 2022 09:37
Ik kan vooral de openheid erg waarderen, zoals Rick zelf al schrijft maakt iedere ontwikkelaar fouten en juist daarvan kun je leren!
+1t-force
@bommel4 januari 2022 09:43
Ik gebruik Paint.net al vanaf de eerste versie.
Ongelofelijk dat het altijd zo goed als gratis is geweest.
En natuurlijk super dat je als C# ontwikkelaar lekker kunt grasduinen in de code om van te leren.

Sowieso is C# wel een mooie taal. Helaas doe ik er te weinig mee.

Om af te sluiten, paint.net is een top tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 4 januari 2022 10:17]

+1Winduss
4 januari 2022 09:26
Het klinkt misschien vreemd maar ik gebruik nogsteeds Paint.net 3.5.11, de laatste versie voor 4.0. Het is misschien al een aantal jaar geleden maar toen 4.0 uitkwam vond ik het zo verschrikkelijk werken, dat ik meteen weer terug gegaan was. Vraag me af of het inmiddels allemaal beter is, maar het maakt natuurlijk niet uit welke versie ik zelf gebruik aangezien het al alles doet wat ik wil :)
+1t-force
@Winduss4 januari 2022 09:45
Er is functioneel ook niet zo veel veranderd in die tijd.
Maar het is wel absoluut sneller en beter geworden.

Wat mij betreft ontbreekt er maar 1 ding. En dat is dat teksten die ik (natuurlijk op een aparte layer) plaats niet achteraf aanpasbaar zijn.
Nu wis ik ze op die layer en zet er een nieuwe in. Maar dan moet je wel weten welk font (grootte) en welke kleur ze waren.

Voor de rest een top tool die ik meestal meteen installeer op een verse PC.

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 4 januari 2022 10:16]

+1Umbrah
@t-force4 januari 2022 10:33
Teksten niet kunnen editen is een beetje inherent aan een bitmap-level editing tool die niet parametrisch/bewerkings-volgordelijk is echter. Ik snap het wel vanuit dat perspectief, maar inderdaad: vaak in die positie gezeten. In het verleden had ik een plugin die de hele undo/redo stappenlijst in beeld had, waardoor ik een "selectieve" undo kon doen (en dan kon re-do-en) waardoor er een hoop mogelijk was, maar ja, nu niet meer, want door de jaren heen een tijd er niks mee gedaan, en dan vergeetje "wat was dat ook alweer" :D
0webhalla
@Umbrah6 januari 2022 23:04
Idd eigenlijk hoop ik dat paint.net de functionaliteit van Microsoft image composer (file extensie .mic) erbij neemt. (Voor meer info https://www.wiserbit.com/...t/image-composer-1-5.html) Dit was een gratis product van Microsoft en werd op de IIS en FrontPage CD bijgeleverd. Dit programma was ontworpen door een professor grafisch design en werkte met vector graphics, geen layers maar met z-ordening en kon ook bitmap editing en daar zelfs logische filteringen op doen. Elk object bleef schaalbaar, undo/redo en aanpasbaar zelfs na het opslaan en opnieuw openen. Helaas is Microsoft ermee gestopt maar het had veel trouwe gebruikers.
0GenomDalar1983
@t-force4 januari 2022 19:47
Dit. Ooit gebruikte ik Macromedia Fireworks maar goed, dat raakte uit de gratie doordat ze overgenomen waren door Adobe.
Paint.net is de enige gratis tool die een beetje in de buurt komt. Op het tekst nabewerken na dan helaas...
+1crazyboy01
@Winduss4 januari 2022 12:22
Ooit toen Paint.NET nog geen Nederlandse vertaling had, was er een
custom made vertaling voor Paint.NET 3.36 uit 2008. Vanwege die
vertaling heb ik die installer samen met de vertaling bewaard en ben ik
die versie blijven gebruiken op al mijn apparaten, tot ongeveer een jaar
geleden.

Echter toen een keer de installer niet bij de hand toen ik buitenshuis
op een apparaat aan het werk was, de nieuwste versie gedownload, en ik
merk eigenlijk vrijwel geen verschil, behalve enkele kleine UI updates
die bijna niet opvallen. En nu ook direct Nederlands. Het is bijna alsof er alleen wat
functionaliteiten bij komen of achter de schermen worden verbeterd, maar
de werking is nog altijd hetzelfde.

Wel draait de nieuwere 4.0 versie niet goed onder Wine terwijl mijn oude installer dat beter doet, echter is dat sowieso niet nodig want Pinta is een kopie van Paint.NET die beschikbaar is op Linux en Mac.
+1ehoeks
4 januari 2022 07:42
Paint.NET 4.3.6 is ondertussen ook al verschenen.

"This is a hotfix for a crash in the box filter rendering kernel, which is used to generate mip-maps for the canvas when zoomed out."
0cadsite
@ehoeks4 januari 2022 19:36
en 4.3.7 ook al.
Zo gaat het wel hééél snel. :P
+1Kang
4 januari 2022 08:14
Het eerste puntje linkt naar een leuke technische beschrijving van een bug die best veel impact had :)
0E Pericoloso
4 januari 2022 08:00
Heb zonet de 4.3.6 opgehaald (in seconden).

Installeren duurt wat langer: switchen naar admin account, 4 malware definitions updaten, 4.3.6 scannen met 4 malware scanners, indien OK 4.3.6 installeren, switchen naar regulier user account en dan eindelijk Paint.NET 4.3.6 eens proberen.

'k Zal er dus nu maar aan beginnen.
+1AlphaRomeo
@E Pericoloso4 januari 2022 08:46
Een beetje off topic. Maar is dat je een company policy ofzo? Ik hoef alleen eenmalig local admin credentials in te geven om de installatie te starten en verder is dat altijd een klusje van niks.

OT: Paint.NET is geweldige software die ik dagelijks gebruik. Elk screenshot dat ik maak met Greenshot laat ik standaard in Paint.NET openen zodat ik snel even wat lijntjes kan zetten of iets high-lighten voor ik het door zet.

Wat ik nog mooi zou vinden is built-in support voor icons en in mindere mate cursors, dat kan nu alleen met een plugin.
+1PageFault
@AlphaRomeo4 januari 2022 09:07
In Greenshot kun je toch ook makkelijk een pijltje en zo erbij zetten?
+1AlphaRomeo
@PageFault4 januari 2022 09:17
Dat zal best kunnen, maar Paint.NET biedt nog zoveel meer!

Ik combineer bijvoorbeeld regelmatig screenshots. Een beweging van een industriële robot kun je weergeven door een screenshot te maken van drie posities en die als drie layers over elkaar te zetten waarbij je de bovenste layers half transparant maakt.

Wat ik ook wel eens doe is een overzicht en dan een closeup in de hoek erbij. Ik weet niet of greenshot dat kan, maar met Paint.NET kan ik lezen en schrijven.

Ik gebruik Paint.NET al sinds de eerste paar versies. Ik heb ook geleerd van de source code in de tijd dat dat nog openbaar was en ik zelf nog geregeld werkte met GDI+ vanuit C#. Helaas heeft Rick Brewster de code daarna voor het grootste gedeelte closed source gemaakt omdat zijn software met een ander logo gecompiled werd en tegen betaling aangeboden.
Edit: hier meer info over dat verhaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AlphaRomeo op 4 januari 2022 09:22]

+1divvid
@Bofferman4 januari 2022 11:56
altijd maar weer GIMP. Noem dan ook Krita
0crazyboy01
@divvid4 januari 2022 12:24
Of Pinta, als je Paint.NET nodig hebt op een ander platform dan Windows. Pinta is vrijwel identiek, maar cross-platform. Krita is zeer fijn, maar vind ik toch alweer dichter in de buurt komen bij Photoshop dus kan voor standaardgebruikers wat afschrikken, al zal dat minder zijn dan bij GIMP.
0divvid
@crazyboy014 januari 2022 14:23
Pinta is ook zeer handig. Zeker
0scholtnp
@divvid4 januari 2022 12:31
Of LazPaint (Open source en beschikbaar op Linux, Mac, Windows)
0xfj
@Bofferman4 januari 2022 12:57
Ik gebruik beide, want beide kunnen elkaars taak niet doen. GIMP voor pure fotobewerking, en Paint.NET voor sommige grafische dingen. Ik had vroeger ook nog Photoshop CS2 als “jack of all trades, master of none” (logisch want die is alweer uit 2005).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

