Versie 4.3.5 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen en wegens problemen zijn er snel twee opvolgers verschenen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In versie 4.3 is onder meer de overstap naar .Net 6 gemaakt. Hiermee zijn de prestaties flink verbeterd, maar dit luidt tevens het einde in voor de ondersteuning van Windows 7 en 8, die vanaf versie 4.4 zal komen te vervallen. Sinds versie 4.3.4 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 4.3.7: This is a hotfix for a myriad of major issues when "Translucent windows" is disabled. This was caused by a bug introduced in .NET 6.0.1. This update also includes the big performance improvements and other bug fixes from v4.3.5 and v4.3.6. Changes in version 4.3.6: Fixed a stack overflow in the box filter rendering kernel that could cause hangs or crashes when the zoom level was around 1/8th (12.5%) or 1/32nd (3.125%) for particular image sizes e.g. ((N x 2048) + 16)). Reported here. Changes in version 4.3.5: Improved rendering performance for most tools, which are now up to 100% faster (see discussion here).

Fixed an issue with the Save Configuration dialog where the OK and Cancel buttons were overlapping on Windows 7.

Fixed an issue when saving an image with 257 unique colors at 8-bit color depth when the 257th unique color was the last (bottom-right) pixel. More info.

Fixed an issue where the Layers window buttons were not correctly enabling/disabling after an undo/redo operation. More info.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the VTF Plugin from saving multi-layer images correctly, as reported here.

Fixed an issue when saving images at 1-bit or 2-bit color depth, where sometimes not all colors would be included. More info.

Fixed an issue with some IndirectUI plugins that were using customized colors for their sliders.

Fixed a compatibility issue with TR's Morpher plugin. More info.

Fixed a compatibility issue with some of Ego Eram Reputo's older plugins that were unable to launch help links due to a change in .NET 6.