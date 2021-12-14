Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Improved the installation experience with additional guidance on each install step.

Malwarebytes for Windows Security Advisor Added Windows Update monitoring. Improved Firewall monitoring. Added the ability to dismiss Scheduled Scan monitoring. Added additional info tips. Added the ability to expand or collapse categories.

Added a progress bar when installing updates.

Enhanced web protection to address inadvertently blocking local network addresses. Issues fixed MBAM-5627: Security Advisor was incorrectly reporting the firewall was turned off.

MBAM-5726: Clicking buy now caused a pending reboot to occur in Malwarebytes.

MBAM-5621: Microsoft Office w-script was not blocked by Anti-Exploit protection.

MBAM-5614: Outbound UDP network connections blocked.

MBAM-5613: Navigating to a blocked website twice caused a connection error.

MBAM-5533: Incorrect info icon when using Dark Mode theme.