Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.0.152

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Improved the installation experience with additional guidance on each install step.
  • Malwarebytes for Windows Security Advisor
    • Added Windows Update monitoring.
    • Improved Firewall monitoring.
    • Added the ability to dismiss Scheduled Scan monitoring.
    • Added additional info tips.
    • Added the ability to expand or collapse categories.
  • Added a progress bar when installing updates.
  • Enhanced web protection to address inadvertently blocking local network addresses.
Issues fixed
  • MBAM-5627: Security Advisor was incorrectly reporting the firewall was turned off.
  • MBAM-5726: Clicking buy now caused a pending reboot to occur in Malwarebytes.
  • MBAM-5621: Microsoft Office w-script was not blocked by Anti-Exploit protection.
  • MBAM-5614: Outbound UDP network connections blocked.
  • MBAM-5613: Navigating to a blocked website twice caused a connection error.
  • MBAM-5533: Incorrect info icon when using Dark Mode theme.

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.0.152
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 14-12-2021 07:0514

14-12-2021 • 07:05

14-12-2021 • 07:05

14 Linkedin

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+18+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1XFlame
14 december 2021 08:59
Malwarebytes is enorm vervelend geworden de laatste tijd. Installeert zichzelf standaard als proefversie van Premium en gaat vervolgens meerdere prompts opgooien dat je PC niet voldoende bewaakt zou zijn wanneer je het na een scan weer afsluit. Lijkt dusdanig met Windows geïntegreerd te zijn dat ook Windows er meldingen van maakt wanneer je het uit zet.

Bescherming is 1 ding, maar dit begint vervelend te worden.
+2Rudie_V
@XFlame14 december 2021 11:25
Dat de 14-dagen premium proefversie wordt geactiveerd is al een tijdje zo. Je kan het beste direct na installatie naar de opties gaan, tandwieltje rechts boven klikken, tab Account en daar de 14-dagen proefversie de-activeren.
+1Matthijs8
@Rudie_V14 december 2021 23:15
Het lijkt erop dat het in deze versie veranderd is, nu kwam er een melding over de proefversie en kon ik ja of nee kiezen ipv dat hij al geactiveerd werd.
0Rudie_V
@Matthijs815 december 2021 15:44
Dat was of je een premium wilde kopen.. als je 'maybe later' (of wat was de optie) klikte dan startte Malwarebytes gewoon op met de 14 dagen proeflicentie.
0Matthijs8
@Rudie_V15 december 2021 20:48
Bij mij was dat niet zo. Ik weet niet zeker wat de precieze tekst was maar bij mij is de proeflicentie niet geactiveerd toen ik op 'nee' of wat dan ook klikte.
Eerder was er altijd alleen maar een melding dat de proeflicentie geactiveerd werd, met alleen maar een oke knop.
+1zinGa1407
@XFlame14 december 2021 09:19
Wellicht dat je de optie in Windows Security Center actief hebt staan?
De "Always register Malwarebytes in the Windows Security Center"

Bij deze optie vervangt het Windows Defender en zal windows een melding geven zodra je Malwarebytes sluit omdat er dan geen actieve antivirus draait.
Deze uitzetten en ze draaien naast elkaar

[Reactie gewijzigd door zinGa1407 op 14 december 2021 09:19]

+1Poljert
@zinGa140714 december 2021 10:53
Die optie kan niet uit in de gratis versie. Wellicht wel tijdens de proefperiode.

Dat zal ik bij de volgende update proberen, want het is inderdaad erg irritant.
+1Carlos0_0

14 december 2021 07:35
Er is ook een nieuwe installer zag ik, ziet er leuk uit maar vond hem vrij traag nog wel.
0Bruxelles
14 december 2021 07:32
Ik had deze echter de functies zijn minder dan die van Norton Lifelock.
+1RRRobert
@Bruxelles14 december 2021 08:51
(...) de functies zijn minder dan die van Norton Lifelock.
Heb je daar duidelijke aanwijzingen of bewijzen voor? Ik vind dit soort ongefundeerde uitspraken echt van het niveau 'onderbuikgevoelens', op z'n best.

Ik heb zelf thuis twee lifetime licenties voor MBAM op verschillende systemen draaien en ben er juist erg tevreden over. Het functioneert prima naast het standaard aanwezige en geactiveerde Windows Defender, en als ik in de logs zie wat dit allemaal tegen houdt, dan heeft dit programma me een hoop potentiële ellende bespaard.

Enige puntje van kritiek is, dat ik bij de huidige versie (dus nog niet de bovenstaande) steeds een melding (false positive?) ontvang op de installer van mijn vpn (PIA), als deze weer eens een update heeft binnen gehaald
+1Caviatjuh
@RRRobert14 december 2021 09:20
Vraag me af of dat een false-positive is of dat het bewust is. Sowieso is een waarschuwing bij het installeren van VPN software niet verkeerd, maar specifiek in het geval van PIA ook nog wel terecht waarschijnlijk: https://restoreprivacy.co...zenmate-vpn-review-sites/
0Bruxelles
@RRRobert14 december 2021 11:54
Ik gebruik de Wireguard VPN / OpenVPN dat prive / werk.
080sdude
@RRRobert14 december 2021 15:15
Heb MBAM ook met een lifetime lic. Was een beetje teleurgesteld dat de auto update hem niet al eerder opgemerkt had terwijl ik gisteren nog een manual check deed daarop en mijn systeem op auto-update staat, wel een gepland tijdstip.
Thanks TWEAKERS voor dit soort notificaties!!!

Heb ik wat vraagtekens bij de gemiste auto-update? Of dat door mijn manuele reboots omstreeks mijn ingeplande tijdstip komt of door mijn huidige VPN komt weet ik niet. In ieder geval ik vind het ook een goed product. Kan beamen wat je verteld.

Verder HAD ik eerst ook PIA, maar ik had in het laatste jaar van gebruik daarvan al de indruk dat die organisatie niet al te koosjer is en dat las ik later ook in berichtgeving. Ik kan mijn vermoedens niet bevestigen maar ik vermoed dat PIA door MBAM zelf ook niet gezien word als een oprechte VPN. Dus maar ff overgestapt naar een ander, diversificeren moet ik toch.
0Martinus
14 december 2021 07:49
zie de post, blij mee, kennelijk deed mijn auto update het niet meer sinds 8-10... lekker dan zat nog op 4.4.8

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinus op 14 december 2021 07:49]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

