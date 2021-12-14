Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.5 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Improved the installation experience with additional guidance on each install step.
- Malwarebytes for Windows Security Advisor
- Added Windows Update monitoring.
- Improved Firewall monitoring.
- Added the ability to dismiss Scheduled Scan monitoring.
- Added additional info tips.
- Added the ability to expand or collapse categories.
- Added a progress bar when installing updates.
- Enhanced web protection to address inadvertently blocking local network addresses.
- MBAM-5627: Security Advisor was incorrectly reporting the firewall was turned off.
- MBAM-5726: Clicking buy now caused a pending reboot to occur in Malwarebytes.
- MBAM-5621: Microsoft Office w-script was not blocked by Anti-Exploit protection.
- MBAM-5614: Outbound UDP network connections blocked.
- MBAM-5613: Navigating to a blocked website twice caused a connection error.
- MBAM-5533: Incorrect info icon when using Dark Mode theme.