2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.1.24.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro): Option to use LZMA compression for emailing compressed log files (decreases size of Zip by around 30%) Updated: Czech translations

The pop-up menu in File & Folder Selection is now split vertically

Taskbar icon shows paused overlay now even if not using tray icon

Understands WSL2 path \\wsl.localhost\

Various small tweaks to the user interface

When using standard file copying, retry pause is longer with Windows error ERROR_NO_SUCH_DEVICE

(Pro): Enable multi-part uploads with Signature V4 when using Google Storage via S3 compatibility mode Fixed: Include new files pop-up menu items in File & Folder Selection window were incorrect

Password edit boxes color wrong when editing in a dark style

Improved FTP/SFTP server disconnection detection when using WoD

(SE/Pro): File and Folder selections not working with Touch when using variables

NTFS security changes with synchronization

(Pro): Google Drive HTTP 500 error when reading root folder content

Crash when scanning a folder that has junction points to drives not mounted via drive letters