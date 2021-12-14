Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.1.24.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.1.24.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro): Option to use LZMA compression for emailing compressed log files (decreases size of Zip by around 30%)
Updated:
  • Czech translations
  • The pop-up menu in File & Folder Selection is now split vertically
  • Taskbar icon shows paused overlay now even if not using tray icon
  • Understands WSL2 path \\wsl.localhost\
  • Various small tweaks to the user interface
  • When using standard file copying, retry pause is longer with Windows error ERROR_NO_SUCH_DEVICE
  • (Pro): Enable multi-part uploads with Signature V4 when using Google Storage via S3 compatibility mode
Fixed:
  • Include new files pop-up menu items in File & Folder Selection window were incorrect
  • Password edit boxes color wrong when editing in a dark style
  • Improved FTP/SFTP server disconnection detection when using WoD
  • (SE/Pro): File and Folder selections not working with Touch when using variables
  • NTFS security changes with synchronization
  • (Pro): Google Drive HTTP 500 error when reading root folder content
  • Crash when scanning a folder that has junction points to drives not mounted via drive letters

Versienummer 10.1.24.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,12MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-12-2021 • 15:08

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Reacties (2)

+1Mik33
14 december 2021 18:49
Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft.
Die zin deed pijn aan m'n ogen...

OT; voor een beetje normale/bruikbare functionaliteit ben je snel gebonden aan de betaalde versie. Beter (gratis) alternatief zou DirSync Pro zijn.
+1Mel33
@Mik3314 december 2021 20:45
Die DirSync is al sinds 08-03-2018 niet meer geüpdatet. zou ik links laten liggen,(ook dat het met java is, ligt mij iig niet zo lekker)
Acronis True image 2021 heb ik op een of andere manier een gratis licentie van, tot 11-03-2026. (over de gratis licentie zal vast wel wat te vinden zijn op internet, of als je een western digital opslag product koopt, krijg je de licentie er vaak gratis bij )

