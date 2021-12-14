Versie 15.25 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements Improvement for the Remote-Control tab. When resizing the window, the content will resize accordingly.

Improvement when automatically updating the TeamViewer full client: When using TeamViewer full client in the background and the application gets automatically updated, we won't show "What's New".

Connection information now has a graphical representation of connection type, estimated capacity, latency and data transferred.

The "Session Information" dialog is split into two representing Access Control and Connection Information.

Added a link to the User Focus Program survey under the Help menu. Bugfixes Fixed a bug that caused the "Start with Windows" setting to be reset after a client update (only 64-bit version and if the 32-bit version was installed before).

Improved the cleanup routine for legacy printing so that TeamViewer does not run into problems on a next startup (like client not showing up after start / not getting connection to the master).

Improvement for the Insider version: Insider option in the option dialog is now getting translated.

Fixed a bug for the 64bit TeamViewer client that did not consider a specific installation path (always used the default path) for a TeamViewer client update.

Fixed a bug that that prevented visual feedback when moving C&C list entries using drag and drop.