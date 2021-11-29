Versie 5.8.6 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes to existing features Change in defaults of MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Blocking of Untrusted SSL Certificates now enabled by default

By default, the BlockUntrustedSSLCert MSI/GPO/PLIST option will now be enabled, automatically blocking connections to untrusted SSL certificates. Silent auto-update now enabled by default

By default, the EnableSilentAutoUpdate MSI/GPO/PLIST option will now be enabled, which updates the desktop client without the install wizard appearing.

New and enhanced features General features Automatic updates

Users can enable the desktop client to update itself when updates are available for install. Users can choose between 2 different update cadences: Slow (default) for fewer updates and better stability, or Fast for the newest features and updates. This will be enabled by default for standard installations, but disabled for the package for IT Admins for managed installations. Enterprise users with the existing automatic update option disabled are unaffected. Additional MSI/PLIST/GPO/MDM options Set auto-update frequency - SetUpdatingChannel

Allows admins to set which update cadence to follow when AutoUpdate is enabled: Slow (default) for fewer updates and better stability, or Fast for the newest features and updates. Turkish and Polish language support

The Zoom client now supports Turkish and Polish. By default, Zoom will match the operating system’s language if supported and users can manually select a language of their choice.

Meeting/webinar features Presentation slide control

Control progression of presentation slides without needing to ask the participant sharing the presentation for the next slide. Supports presentations in Google Slides, Powerpoint, and Keynote. The account owner and admins can enable this for use at the Account-, Group-, and User-level web settings. This feature requires version 5.8.3 or higher. Spotlight self for host in Participants list

Hosts can use the menu in the participant list to spotlight themselves, in addition to the menu from their video tile. This feature eliminates the different experience for self spotlighting versus other people, by controlling it all in one place. Compatibility enhancements for Smart Gallery

Various enhancements for how the client handles the multi-stream Smart Gallery view from a Zoom Room, such as moving all Zoom Room participants into a Breakout Room together, in-meeting chat messages are sent to the Zoom Room as a whole (instead of sent to individual members), and assigning the Zoom Room host controls, rather than an individual participant.

Webinar features Order Q&A chronologically or by upvotes

User submitted Q&A questions are sorted by default chronologically, with the most recent appearing at the bottom of the list. The host and panelists can also sort the questions by number of upvotes, to prioritize more popular questions. Guest indicator for submitted Q&A

Questions submitted by external attendees in a webinar will be labeled with the Guest marker, to make it clearer which questions are internally or externally submitted.

Chat features Consolidated display of transferred files and images

When sending up to 6 files or images, the files/images are displayed in the same chat bubble, along with any accompanying text. This feature requires version 5.5.0 or higher and is not available when enhanced chat encryption is enabled.

Phone features Caller verified icon for incoming calls

Zoom Phone will show “caller verified” check marks to help users identify robocalls and spam calls. A check mark icon appears if the carrier has authenticated the calling party and they are authorized to use the calling number. The check mark icon appears in the call log and inbound call notifications (client, app) for these inbound call scenarios: Extension to extension calls in the same account Call between Zoom Phone customers Incoming calls from the U.S. public telephone network when the originating carrier has provided an A-level attestation per STIR/SHAKEN guidelines.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes

Security enhancements

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding sharing a mp4 video in a meeting

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding captions provided by 3rd-party service not being visible to all users

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding unnecessary popups on devices with OpenSSL installed

Resolved an issue for a subset of users regarding a drop in video quality when spotlighting more than one participant Notes: The Schedule meetings with Focus mode and Save custom gallery view order features have been pulled from release due to issues with deployment and will be available in another upcoming release.

The Add video to waiting room feature has been pulled from release pending some final enhancements.

The Conference barge for shared line groups was removed from release notes, as it is already available in an earlier version and will be available for use after the web update scheduled for November 21.