Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: 7-Zip 21.04 bèta

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 21.04 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een bètaversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in 7-Zip 21.04 beta:
  • 7-Zip now reduces the number of working CPU threads for compression, if RAM size is not enough for compression with big LZMA2 dictionary.
  • 7-Zip now can create and check "file.sha256" text files that contain the list of file names and SHA-256 checksums in format compatible with sha256sum program. 7-Zip can work with such checksum files as with archives, but these files don't contain real file data. The context menu commands to create and test "sha256" files: 
        7-Zip  /  CRC SHA  /  SHA-256 -> file.sha256
    7-Zip  /  CRC SHA  /  Test Archive : Checksum

    The commands for command line version:

        7z a -thash file.sha256 *.txt
    7z t -thash file.sha256
    7z t -thash -shd. file.sha256
  • New -shd{dir_path} switch to set the directory that is used to check files referenced by "file.sha256" file for "Test" operation. If -shd{dir_path} is not specified, 7-Zip uses the directory where "file.sha256" is stored.
  • New -xtd switch to exclude directory items from processing.

7-Zip screenshot (481 pix)

Versienummer 21.04 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://www.7-zip.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-11-2021 12:10
9 • submitter: Gieltje

03-11-2021 • 12:10

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: 7-Zip

Update-historie

27-12 7-Zip 21.07 0
25-11 7-Zip 21.06 10
21-11 7-Zip 21.05 30
03-11 7-Zip 21.04 bèta 9
07-'21 7-Zip 21.03 bèta 17
05-'21 7-Zip 21.02 alpha 4
03-'21 7-Zip 21.01 alpha 7
01-'21 7-Zip 21.00 alpha 11
08-'20 7-Zip 20.01 alpha 0
02-'20 7-Zip 20.00 alpha 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

7-Zip

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1tdn135
3 november 2021 12:26
Mooi dat er een update is. Ik ben benieuwd of het Windows 11 contextmenu nu werkt.

Straks maar even installeren. Ik hoop wel dat er binnenkort een final uitkomt. De laatste is van 02-2019 en het voelt wat verkeerd om bèta's uit te rollen op een productie omgeving.

Edit: het Windows 11 rechtermuisknop menu werkt nog niet zoals zou moeten. Je moet eerst op meer opties klikken om te komen tot het oude menu. De maker moet de fix nog doen voor Win11.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tdn135 op 3 november 2021 12:32]

+2freekster
@tdn1353 november 2021 13:46
Iemand heeft een Fork gemaakt van 7-Zip en daarin Windows 11 Contextmenu mogelijkheid toegevoegd:
https://github.com/M2Team/NanaZip

Downloaden kan hier:
https://github.com/M2Team/NanaZip/releases
0Hann1BaL
@tdn1353 november 2021 13:16
Dat zou wel eens een ontwerp keuze van MS kunnen zijn en kan de app niet eenvoudig worden toegevoegd aan het basis context menu.
+1Rob Jansen
@tdn1353 november 2021 12:54
Context menu werkt in Windows 11, ook met de stabiele versie.

In Windows 11 zijn er beperkte menu opties, onderaan staat "meer opties weergeven", dan krijg je 7zip te zien met alles opties.
Aangezien je het oudere Windows 10 menu krijgt.
+1Rudie_V
@tdn1353 november 2021 13:32
De maker draait nog geen Windows 11 volgens mij. :) Het probleem met de contextmenu's is wel besproken op het forum.
https://sourceforge.net/p.../45797/thread/100e7bb9fb/
+1JKL-NL
@tdn1353 november 2021 14:53
Het "oude" contextmenu zoals het in Windows 10 was kan je overigens in Windows 11 terugkrijgen met een registry tweak: https://www.pcgamer.com/w...ext-menu-fix-right-click/
+1ed737
3 november 2021 13:06
@ Rob Jansen
Dat is dus precies wat tdn 135 zegt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ed737 op 3 november 2021 13:08]

+1phpnuker
3 november 2021 13:50
ik kan de cheksum van de exe bestand niet vinden op hun website. Zeer handige programma

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True