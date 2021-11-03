Versie 21.04 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een bètaversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's new in 7-Zip 21.04 beta:
- 7-Zip now reduces the number of working CPU threads for compression, if RAM size is not enough for compression with big LZMA2 dictionary.
- 7-Zip now can create and check "file.sha256" text files that contain the list of file names and SHA-256 checksums in format compatible with
sha256sumprogram. 7-Zip can work with such checksum files as with archives, but these files don't contain real file data. The context menu commands to create and test "sha256" files:7-Zip / CRC SHA / SHA-256 -> file.sha256 7-Zip / CRC SHA / Test Archive : Checksum
The commands for command line version:7z a -thash file.sha256 *.txt 7z t -thash file.sha256 7z t -thash -shd. file.sha256
- New
-shd{dir_path}switch to set the directory that is used to check files referenced by "file.sha256" file for "Test" operation. If
-shd{dir_path}is not specified, 7-Zip uses the directory where "file.sha256" is stored.
- New
-xtdswitch to exclude directory items from processing.