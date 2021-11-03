Mpv is een opensource en cross-platform mediaspeler, voor Windows, Linux, Mac en Android, die ontstaan is als een fork van mplayer2 en MPlayer. Het is klein, snel en heeft een minimalistische gebruikersinterface. Door gebruik te maken van scripts is het mogelijk meer functionaliteit toe te voegen. Kort geleden is versie 0.34.0 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
FeaturesAdded
Changed
- player: allow vo to be switched at runtime
- input.conf syntax: support custom quotes in `XstringX` form & single quotes
- ao_oss: readd OSSv4 audio output, default on *BSD
- player: load cover art with the media filename
- vo_gpu: vulkan: implement a VkDisplayKHR backed context
- osc: seekbar hover/drag: display target chapter at the OSC title
- stats.lua: add page 4 with a list of active key bindings
- sub: add --sub-filter-jsre (JS regex)
- vo_rpi: restore fullscreen handling
- vo_tct: add resize capability
- ytdl_hook.lua: search for yt-dlp by default (preferred over youtube-dl)
Removed
- vo_sixel: many fixes and improvements
- filters: switch from scaletempo to scaletempo2, used for
speedoption
- audio/vo_pulse: fix various edge cases and issues
- stats.lua: move internal performance info from page 4 to page 0
- command: don't hardcode command lists to be repeatable
- mac: drop build support for swift versions earlier than 4.1
- vo_gpu: drop support for libplacebo older than v3.104.0
Options and CommandsAdded
Changed
- vo_sixel: add --vo-sixel-exit-clear
- player: add --screen-name and --fs-screen-name
- player/command: add albumart argument to video-add
- command: add pid (process id), display-width and display-height properties
- sub: add secondary-sub-text, -start, and -end properties; secondary-sub-visibility option
- vo_gpu: add --icc-force-contrast
- player: add append-play flag to loadlist
- command: add support for secondary subs to sub-seek and sub-step
- options: add watch-later-options to configure which options are saved
- player: add track-list/N/image sub-property
- input: add --no-input-builtin-bindings option
- drm_common: add --drm-device option
Deprecated
- vo_sixel: change default dither to "auto"
- vd_lavc: add VP8 to the default allowed hwdec codec list
- vo_gpu: lower default deband threshold to preserve more detail
- vo_gpu: adjust interpolation-threshold's default
- demux: undeprecate --cache-secs
- options: add
Uploader,
Channel_URLto --display-tags defaults
- options: --audio-display determines cover priority
- command: make current-window-scale writeable
Removed
- win32: ignore and deprecate --fit-border
- drm_common: deprecate selecting by card number in --drm-connector
- vo_gpu: remove --icc-contrast
- stats.lua: remove script-opts for the main keys (i/I)
- vo_gpu: opengl: remove --opengl-restrict
Fixes and Minor Enhancements
- terminal: correctly process input when foregrounded
- vo_wlshm: support presentation time
- mac: fix a window positioning bug when exiting fullscreen
- csputils: add mappings for DCI-P3 (ST.431-2) and P3-D65 (ST.432-1)
- player: make resetting of track selection to "auto" work
- stream_lavf: support rtsps
- vo_wlshm: support big endian systems
- demux_mf: add support for more image codecs
- msg: fix really-quiet option to only affect terminal output
- mac: fix traditional fullscreen on macOS 11
- ao_pulse: fix misbehavior with PipeWire when setting volume or mute
- stats.lua: include a filter's @label when displaying filters on page 1
- wayland, win32: support the display-hidpi-scale property
- win32: keep the window title-bar inside the screen
- filter_kernels: fix incorrect constant for quadric window
- command: add display-width/display-height property
- edl: add a way to add tags
- stream_file: disable readahead for remote files on macOS to fix stutter
- osxbundle: fix slow and wasteful memory allocation that caused stutter
- vo_gpu: fix extreme clipping with --gamut-clipping for HDR outputs
- af_scaletempo2: speed up using vector calculations
- recorder: fix muxing of certain codecs
- win32: support the focused property
- js: add mp.utils.append_file
- subs: fix missing subtitles on last frame
- stats.lua: show scaled resolution
- osc: expose osc-visibility via shared-script-properties
- terminal-unix: fix ^Z identification and ignore unknown CSI sequences
- context_drm_egl: allow autoprobe selection
- wayland: improve behavior with touch events
- command: make current-window-scale writeable
- vo_vdpau: don't treat preemption as an error to fix VT switching
- wayland: read XCURSOR_THEME to get cursor theme
- demux_playlist: extend maximum line size (again) to 2M
- win32: call timeBeginPeriod on demand on Windows 10
- build: allow easier selection of lua version/package
- vo_gpu: fix distortion with certain rotated videos
- drm_common: skip non-primary devices during automatic choosing
- drm_common: support USB, SPI, Writeback and unknown connector types (future proofing)