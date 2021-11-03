Mpv is een opensource en cross-platform mediaspeler, voor Windows, Linux, Mac en Android, die ontstaan is als een fork van mplayer2 en MPlayer. Het is klein, snel en heeft een minimalistische gebruikersinterface. Door gebruik te maken van scripts is het mogelijk meer functionaliteit toe te voegen. Kort geleden is versie 0.34.0 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features Added player: allow vo to be switched at runtime

input.conf syntax: support custom quotes in `XstringX` form & single quotes

ao_oss: readd OSSv4 audio output, default on *BSD

player: load cover art with the media filename

vo_gpu: vulkan: implement a VkDisplayKHR backed context

osc: seekbar hover/drag: display target chapter at the OSC title

stats.lua: add page 4 with a list of active key bindings

sub: add --sub-filter-jsre (JS regex)

vo_rpi: restore fullscreen handling

vo_tct: add resize capability

ytdl_hook.lua: search for yt-dlp by default (preferred over youtube-dl) Changed vo_sixel: many fixes and improvements

filters: switch from scaletempo to scaletempo2, used for speed option

option audio/vo_pulse: fix various edge cases and issues

stats.lua: move internal performance info from page 4 to page 0

command: don't hardcode command lists to be repeatable Removed mac: drop build support for swift versions earlier than 4.1

vo_gpu: drop support for libplacebo older than v3.104.0 Options and Commands Added vo_sixel: add --vo-sixel-exit-clear

player: add --screen-name and --fs-screen-name

player/command: add albumart argument to video-add

command: add pid (process id), display-width and display-height properties

sub: add secondary-sub-text, -start, and -end properties; secondary-sub-visibility option

vo_gpu: add --icc-force-contrast

player: add append-play flag to loadlist

command: add support for secondary subs to sub-seek and sub-step

options: add watch-later-options to configure which options are saved

player: add track-list/N/image sub-property

input: add --no-input-builtin-bindings option

drm_common: add --drm-device option Changed vo_sixel: change default dither to "auto"

vd_lavc: add VP8 to the default allowed hwdec codec list

vo_gpu: lower default deband threshold to preserve more detail

vo_gpu: adjust interpolation-threshold's default

demux: undeprecate --cache-secs

options: add Uploader , Channel_URL to --display-tags defaults

, to --display-tags defaults options: --audio-display determines cover priority

command: make current-window-scale writeable Deprecated win32: ignore and deprecate --fit-border

drm_common: deprecate selecting by card number in --drm-connector Removed vo_gpu: remove --icc-contrast

stats.lua: remove script-opts for the main keys (i/I)

vo_gpu: opengl: remove --opengl-restrict Fixes and Minor Enhancements terminal: correctly process input when foregrounded

vo_wlshm: support presentation time

mac: fix a window positioning bug when exiting fullscreen

csputils: add mappings for DCI-P3 (ST.431-2) and P3-D65 (ST.432-1)

player: make resetting of track selection to "auto" work

stream_lavf: support rtsps

vo_wlshm: support big endian systems

demux_mf: add support for more image codecs

msg: fix really-quiet option to only affect terminal output

mac: fix traditional fullscreen on macOS 11

ao_pulse: fix misbehavior with PipeWire when setting volume or mute

stats.lua: include a filter's @‍label when displaying filters on page 1

wayland, win32: support the display-hidpi-scale property

win32: keep the window title-bar inside the screen

filter_kernels: fix incorrect constant for quadric window

command: add display-width/display-height property

edl: add a way to add tags

stream_file: disable readahead for remote files on macOS to fix stutter

osxbundle: fix slow and wasteful memory allocation that caused stutter

vo_gpu: fix extreme clipping with --gamut-clipping for HDR outputs

af_scaletempo2: speed up using vector calculations

recorder: fix muxing of certain codecs

win32: support the focused property

js: add mp.utils.append_file

subs: fix missing subtitles on last frame

stats.lua: show scaled resolution

osc: expose osc-visibility via shared-script-properties

terminal-unix: fix ^Z identification and ignore unknown CSI sequences

context_drm_egl: allow autoprobe selection

wayland: improve behavior with touch events

command: make current-window-scale writeable

vo_vdpau: don't treat preemption as an error to fix VT switching

wayland: read XCURSOR_THEME to get cursor theme

demux_playlist: extend maximum line size (again) to 2M

win32: call timeBeginPeriod on demand on Windows 10

build: allow easier selection of lua version/package

vo_gpu: fix distortion with certain rotated videos

drm_common: skip non-primary devices during automatic choosing

drm_common: support USB, SPI, Writeback and unknown connector types (future proofing)