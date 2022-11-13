Mpv is een opensource en cross-platform mediaspeler, voor Windows, Linux, Mac en Android, die ontstaan is als een fork van mplayer2 en MPlayer. Het is klein, snel en heeft een minimalistische gebruikersinterface. Door gebruik te maken van scripts is het mogelijk meer functionaliteit toe te voegen. Versie 0.35.0 is uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features Added vo_gpu_next: add new libplacebo-based renderer

build: add meson build support

vo_gpu_next: forward Dolby Vision metadata to libplacebo

ao_pipewire: add PipeWire audio backend

ao_sndio: readd this audio output again

vo_gpu_next: apply film grain if such metadata is present

drm: context_drm_egl: add support for enabling VRR

demux: add support for R128 replaygain tags

x11: support X Present extension

af_rubberband: add support for new engine in rubberband 3.0.0

hwdec/drmprime: add drmprime hwdec-interop (commonly found on SoCs)

various: support binding functions keys beyond F12

audio: support hotplug events for multiple AOs

sub: use Unicode linebreaking for non-ASS subs and OSD

vo_gpu: hwdec: add Android hwdec utilizing AImageReader

vo_dmabuf_wayland: add wayland VO displaying dmabuf buffers (vaapi or drm hwdec only)

lua/console: add history deduplication Changed filters: re-add vavpp hardware deinterlacing auto-filter (for --deinterlace)

swresample: don't forcibly clip audio on every conversion

ytdl_hook: always set HTTP headers to fix yt-dlp on certain sites Removed libmpv: remove opengl_cb API and other deprecated symbols

lua: remove deprecated mp.suspend(), resume() and resume_all()

build: raise minimum libplacebo version requirement to v4.157.0 Options and Commands Added vo_gpu_next: add --target-colorspace-hint to facilitate HDR passthrough

vo_gpu_next: new tone mapping options 'auto', 'spline', 'bt.2446a' and add --tone-mapping-crosstalk, --inverse-tone-mapping

vo_gpu: add --gamut-mapping-mode and --tone-mapping-mode

options: add 'always' choice to --stop-screensaver

options: add --osd-playing-msg-duration

player: add --cover-art-whitelist option

x11: add --x11-present option Changed ao_openal: enable --openal-direct-channels by default

options: only apply --sub-visibility to primary subtitles

options: make --cover-art-auto=exact the default

vo_gpu/hwdec: rename and introduce legacy names for some interops Deprecated vo_gpu: deprecate --gamma-factor and --gamma-auto Removed vo_gpu: remove --gamut-clipping, --gamut-warning, --tone-mapping-desaturate and --tone-mapping-desaturate-exponent (replacements available)

vulkan: remove --vulkan-disable-events Fixes and Minor Enhancements context_drm_egl: use gbm_surface_create_with_modifiers

context_drm_egl: add support for BGR surface formats

vo_gpu: vulkan: open DRM render fd when using VK_KHR_display

client API: use symbol visibility attributes

vo_gpu: hwdec_vaapi: add dma-buf modifiers support

wayland: fix various issues that could lead to jitter

osc: fix cache displaying 60s in some cases

player: make --keep-open=always work with --loop-playlist

opengl: support driver debug message under OpenGL ES

vo_gpu: opengl: fixes for OpenGL ES version and extension handling

f_decoder_wrapper: support frame rotation metadata (used by JPEG)

wscript: switch shaderc checks to pkgconfig

vd_lavc: enable hwdec for prores by default

vo_gpu: add HOOKED_gather for custom shaders

wayland, x11: sanitize window title for valid UTF-8

win32: apply geometry position to content instead of window

filter_kernels: add cosine window

vo_gpu: hwdec_vaapi: don't probe formats for irrelevant endpoints

vo_gpu: hwdec: load hwdec interops on-demand by default

stats.lua: graphs: fix bad rendering due to division by 0

hwdec: warn on unsupported --hwdec option value

x11: fix --screen-name option

x11: avoid wasteful rendering when possible

video/image_writer: add JPEG XL support

stream_lavf: enable ipfs, ipns and rist protocol support

osc.lua: fix crash when calling osc-tracklist while idle

player: add jxl, tiff, tif to list of image extensions

various: switch to new AVChannelLayout structure

lua: command_native_async: always run callback asynchronously (edge case)

context_x11egl: remove supposed transparency workaround

vo_gpu: fix 3DLUT precision

drm: avoid drmModeAtomicCommit races by blocking

drm_common: skip cards that don't support KMS for autodetection

hwdec/dmabuf_interop_gl: support basic multi-plane formats

misc/random: switch to internal xoshiro rng implementation

ytdl_hook: improve track detection

ad_lavc: strip non-normalized floats

mpv.metainfo.xml: add XDG appstream metadata manifest

mac: avoid unnecessary unsafe conversions; fixes crash in debug builds

af_scaletempo2: fix crash when the number of channels increases

wayland: correctly handle non-CLOCK_MONOTONIC clocks

x11: fix --on-all-workspaces option

sd_ass: improve handling of subtitles with unknown duration

hwdec/vaapi: improve probing of supported sw formats

demux_mf: enable support for QOI, PHM and HDR images

demux_mkv: add AVS2 and AVS3 to tag list

TOOLS/lua/autoload: fix incorrect duplicate file loading behavior

demux/codec_tags: support more WAVEFORMATEXTENSIBLE tags

sd_ass: never mangle colours on RGB video