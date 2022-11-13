Er is met versienummer 7.21 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.707 titels wat er 14 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: OpenGL library converted to PE.

Support for multi-architecture PE builds.

More preparation work for Vulkan 32-on-64 support.

Support for creating import libraries without dlltool.

Locale data updates. Bugs fixed in 7.21 (total 25): #29974 StarBurn 13 crashes on disabling skins

#51418 fotoBiz X - Fatal error on startup

#51779 Visual Studio msvsmon fails to bind server socket in child processes

#52467 Kaseya Live Connect 9.5.0.28 management software sub-component crashes

#53081 Retina Mode broken since 7f7f9fa22c5cbe629e79a54257d5bd21403e80db

#53100 Euphoria: freezes every second while controllers are plugged in

#53153 SetWindowPos() incorrectly computes exposure region of parent window with WS_EX_COMPOSITED

#53484 dxgi:dxgi times out on the debiant VM

#53590 GetFileInformationByHandleEx() not fully implemented causing boost::directory_iterator failures with boost v1.79 and newer

#53606 First intro stops on last frame in multiple games (Darksiders Genesis, The Medium)

#53617 Imaris fails at exit with error, and keeps a process running.

#53631 Multiple 64-bit applications have issues with dialogs (DipTrace, foobar2000 installer)

#53676 vbscript can not exec_script - invalid number of arguments for Randomize

#53738 Cherry MIDI sequencer cannot read files with a path including CJK characters

#53749 Hotel Giant 2: black screen after changing resolution or enabling anti-aliasing

#53768 Winfile crashes due to unimplemented user32.dll.DragObject

#53798 Port Royale 2: incomplete text rendering

#53849 Apiset DLLs broken in non-PE builds

#53856 Wine 7.20 installs some windows files to the wrong location

#53859 Hades shows black screen at Vulkan mode

#53861 Non-PE builds fail after "makefiles: Add support for multiple PE architectures."

#53872 Adobe Reader XI crash opening settings in Protected Mode

#53879 Gothic 1 doesn't launch (msdbi.dll failed to initialize)

#53888 vbscript does not allow Mid on non VT_BSTR

#53893 ws2_32:sock - test_WSASocket() gets an unexpected raw protocol name in French on Windows