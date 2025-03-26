Software-update: mpv 0.40.0

mpv logo (79 pix)Mpv is een opensource en crossplatform mediaspeler, voor Windows, Linux, Mac en Android, die ontstaan is als een fork van mplayer2 en MPlayer. Het is klein, snel en heeft een minimalistische gebruikersinterface. Door gebruik te maken van scripts is het mogelijk meer functionaliteit toe te voegen. De complete changelog voor versie 0.40.0 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Key highlights:
  • Console: Enhanced autocompletion and visual styling
  • OSC: New selection menu accessible by right-clicking common buttons
  • HDR is now natively supported when using direct rendering (DRM),
    as well as dmabuf-wayland on Linux
  • Native clipboard access for scripts via new clipboard property
  • New command menu, with common actions easily accessible
  • Enhanced select.lua with new selection options for watch history, editions, DVD/Blu-Ray titles
  • New positioning.lua script script for cursor-centric zooming and drag to pan
  • Better stream support for Blu-ray, DVD and CDDA
  • Track selection improvements and better metadata display
  • Added osd-box / sub-box / box profiles to easily enable box styled OSD/OSC
  • Windows support in umpv helper script

This release requires FFmpeg 6.1 or newer and libplacebo 6.338.2 or newer.

Versienummer 0.40.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website mpv
Download https://github.com/mpv-player/mpv/releases/tag/v0.40.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: mpv

ari2asem 26 maart 2025 12:58
even oprechte vraag:

hoe krijg je dit werkend op windows?

ik zie alleen source code. geen binaries voor windows.

EDIT:
https://mpv.io/installation/

[Reactie gewijzigd door ari2asem op 26 maart 2025 12:59]

Jarno99 @ari2asem26 maart 2025 13:26
Op Windows is MPV.NET ook een goede optie. Dat is een MPV fork die wat extra GUI elementen toevoegt, wat wat meer in lijn is met andere Windows programma's. Standaard MPV heeft namelijk nauwelijks een GUI en wordt geconfigureerd aan de hand van config bestanden. Installatie kan met de releasebinaries hieronder of door in Powershell dit in te voeren: : winget install mpv.net

https://github.com/mpvnet-player/mpv.net

Met MPV.NET zal je natuurlijk niet altijd de nieuwste versie van MPV hebben, en als ik de GitHub zo bekijk is er de laatste paar maand zelfs niet zo veel activiteit. Mocht je dat belangrijk vinden, dan zou ik toch even regulier MPV installeren: winget install mpv (Staat blijkbaar ook in de WIndows Store, aangezien winget dat als bron gebruikt in dit geval)
Prince @Jarno9926 maart 2025 22:01
Of gewoon MPC; is even snel, heeft ook allerhande filters e.d., maar gebruikt beduidend minder geheugen. (niet dat ~200MB voor MPV zo veel is tegenwoordig; maar 70MB is mooier....)
Klauwhamer @ari2asem26 maart 2025 13:03
https://github.com/zhongfly/mpv-winbuild/releases heeft bijvoorbeeld builds in 7z-formaat klaar staan? Extracten en gaan met die banaan.

// Jammer dat deze geen Chromecast als renderer heeft. Ik ben op zoek naar een "VLC die met subtitles kan casten naar Chromecast" omdat ik een beetje een sik krijg van Plex/Jellyfin met de mankementen die daar bij komen kijken al jaren en een sophisticated library hoef ik ook niet. Binnenkort eens Airflow proberen.
wolver1ne @ari2asem26 maart 2025 17:31
Kan ook via scoop
Jarno99 26 maart 2025 13:17
Sinds ik MPV een aantal jaren geleden heb ontdekt is het mijn standaard video speler geworden. Hele fijne mediaspeler!
odie2 29 maart 2025 11:40
Linux download (Debian .deb packages): https://deb-multimedia.org/pool/main/m/mpv-dmo/
[i] "dmo" in file name = "Deb Multimedia Org"

Linux info: https://deb-multimedia.or.../binary-amd64/package/mpv
manual: https://mpv.io/manual/master/

WKR, Odie (◕‿◕✿)

[Reactie gewijzigd door odie2 op 29 maart 2025 11:42]

