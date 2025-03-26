Mpv is een opensource en crossplatform mediaspeler, voor Windows, Linux, Mac en Android, die ontstaan is als een fork van mplayer2 en MPlayer. Het is klein, snel en heeft een minimalistische gebruikersinterface. Door gebruik te maken van scripts is het mogelijk meer functionaliteit toe te voegen. De complete changelog voor versie 0.40.0 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
Key highlights:
- Console: Enhanced autocompletion and visual styling
- OSC: New selection menu accessible by right-clicking common buttons
- HDR is now natively supported when using direct rendering (DRM),
as well as dmabuf-wayland on Linux
- Native clipboard access for scripts via new
clipboardproperty
- New command menu, with common actions easily accessible
- Enhanced select.lua with new selection options for watch history, editions, DVD/Blu-Ray titles
- New positioning.lua script script for cursor-centric zooming and drag to pan
- Better stream support for Blu-ray, DVD and CDDA
- Track selection improvements and better metadata display
- Added osd-box / sub-box / box profiles to easily enable box styled OSD/OSC
- Windows support in umpv helper script
This release requires FFmpeg 6.1 or newer and libplacebo 6.338.2 or newer.