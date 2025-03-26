Mpv is een opensource en crossplatform mediaspeler, voor Windows, Linux, Mac en Android, die ontstaan is als een fork van mplayer2 en MPlayer. Het is klein, snel en heeft een minimalistische gebruikersinterface. Door gebruik te maken van scripts is het mogelijk meer functionaliteit toe te voegen. De complete changelog voor versie 0.40.0 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Key highlights: Console: Enhanced autocompletion and visual styling

OSC: New selection menu accessible by right-clicking common buttons

HDR is now natively supported when using direct rendering (DRM),

as well as dmabuf-wayland on Linux Native clipboard access for scripts via new clipboard property

property New command menu, with common actions easily accessible

Enhanced select.lua with new selection options for watch history, editions, DVD/Blu-Ray titles

New positioning.lua script script for cursor-centric zooming and drag to pan

Better stream support for Blu-ray, DVD and CDDA

Track selection improvements and better metadata display

Added osd-box / sub-box / box profiles to easily enable box styled OSD/OSC

Windows support in umpv helper script This release requires FFmpeg 6.1 or newer and libplacebo 6.338.2 or newer.