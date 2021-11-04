Versie 2021.11.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Point eleven ( .11 ), which means it is November! (or depending on where you are in this world, of course.)

It also means: This is the second last release of the year…

Hacktoberfest is over! In the month October, people contribute to projects (like Home Assistant) to celebrate open source. I’ve seen lots of new faces and new contributors this month. To those I want to say: Welcome! Thanks for contributing your free spare time; Thanks for being a hero!

And, there is more! Something that isn’t really visible. In the background, an army of contributors are improving a tremendous amount of Home Assistant code, which improves stability, readability, and maintainability of our project’s codebase. As a matter of fact, because of this incredible work, counted by the number of contributions, this release might just as well be one of the biggest ever. Work, you generally don’t notice, but is still done. Weird huh? Another group of heroes!

For me personally, this has been a crazy month. After the last release, I was sad to read about issues people had with the new Tuya integration. I went to different stores, bought many Tuya devices, and spent a lot of time improving the experience by extending device support. Hopefully, I’ve been able to do enough to make the Tuya integration acceptable.

This release… a long-time wishlist item of mine is in: The icon picker! So cool to see this happening, it is amazing, beautiful, super helpful, and it also supports third-party icon sets!

Oh, to spoil some inside information, you might want to block your agenda for the Home Assistant State of the Union 2021 on Saturday 11 December, 8 pm (CET)!