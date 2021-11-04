Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.11.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.11.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.11: Icon picker, device links and entity categories

Point eleven (.11), which means it is November! (or depending on where you are in this world, of course.)

It also means: This is the second last release of the year…

Hacktoberfest is over! In the month October, people contribute to projects (like Home Assistant) to celebrate open source. I’ve seen lots of new faces and new contributors this month. To those I want to say: Welcome! Thanks for contributing your free spare time; Thanks for being a hero!

And, there is more! Something that isn’t really visible. In the background, an army of contributors are improving a tremendous amount of Home Assistant code, which improves stability, readability, and maintainability of our project’s codebase. As a matter of fact, because of this incredible work, counted by the number of contributions, this release might just as well be one of the biggest ever. Work, you generally don’t notice, but is still done. Weird huh? Another group of heroes!

For me personally, this has been a crazy month. After the last release, I was sad to read about issues people had with the new Tuya integration. I went to different stores, bought many Tuya devices, and spent a lot of time improving the experience by extending device support. Hopefully, I’ve been able to do enough to make the Tuya integration acceptable.

This release… a long-time wishlist item of mine is in: The icon picker! So cool to see this happening, it is amazing, beautiful, super helpful, and it also supports third-party icon sets!

Oh, to spoil some inside information, you might want to block your agenda for the Home Assistant State of the Union 2021 on Saturday 11 December, 8 pm (CET)!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 04-11-2021 04:45

04-11-2021 • 04:45
Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

+1WhiteDog
4 november 2021 07:14
Als alles goed gaat dan zou de volgende release "native" ondersteuning moeten hebben voor de Homewizard P1 Energy Meter (P1 meter via wifi met local API die geen extra stroom nodig heeft, 30 €).
+2marcovit
@WhiteDog4 november 2021 09:24
Je hebt wel SMR 5 of hoger nodig als je geen aparte voeding wilt aansluiten.

https://www.homewizard.nl/p1-meter

[Reactie gewijzigd door marcovit op 4 november 2021 09:25]

+1BliXem
@WhiteDog4 november 2021 21:58
Heb het waarschijnlijk nog niet goed aangesloten maar de Energy pagina update niet vaak genoeg vind ik. Stel ik ga naar de app van de p1 en daar zie ik bijvoorbeeld 6000 watt voor een tijdje, en in energy zie ik dan bijvoorbeeld 4000 watt, dus het loopt nog niet helemaal sync zeg maar. Zal aan mij liggen denk :P
+1Ernieball_d
@BliXem4 november 2021 23:48
Komt dat niet doordat de P1 meter in watt meet terwijl de energy pagina alles in kWh meet en dus een gemiddelde over een langere periode laat zien?
+1lbuijk
@WhiteDog4 november 2021 23:05
Maar je kunt toch ook deze gebruiken: http://www.esp8266thingies.nl/wp/p1-wifi-gateway-parasitic/
(althans, die werkt al een hele poos met Domoticz)
+1viccavic
4 november 2021 21:42
Hi @Frenck, ik zie in je afbeelding dat trash pickup card wat ik ook graag zou willen. Zou je misschien kunnen vertellen hoe je dat hebt gemaakt?
+1DigitalExorcist
@viccavic4 november 2021 22:03
https://github.com/xirixiz/homeassistant-afvalwijzer

De custom component heet Afvalwijzer! Erg handig. Die geeft ook automatisch pushnotificaties als je de avond ervoor afval klaar moet zetten. Gebaseerd op websites die de ophaalgegevens voor Nederland hanteert.
0viccavic
@DigitalExorcist5 november 2021 11:16
Ahh super nice, thanks man! Ga ik daar eens even verder in duiken....
+1witterholt
4 november 2021 07:05
Fijn die icon picker en dat het Energy Dashboard nu ook in het Nederlands is.

