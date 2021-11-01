Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.8: Added lens data for TTArtisan 7.5mm F2 fisheye.

Added ACEScg and ACES2065-1 presets for Output Color Space in the Create Panorama tab.

If Exposure/HDR -> Settings -> Camera Response Curve is set to Automatic (the default), PTGui will only optimize the camera curve if the project consists of linked bracketed images. Previously it would optimize the curve if the project contained different exposures (not necessarily brackets) but this lead to problems if tonemapped Av images were used. The default behavior can be overridden by explicitly selecting 'Generate new'.

On Windows 11 buttons now have rounded corners.

Fixed a bug that could cause PTGui to crash occasionally.

Fixed: possible blending artifacts when outputting at larger than optimum size.

Fixed: seams in the rendered panorama could be different from the preview when using Multiband blending.

Fixed: errors could pop up if a calibrated display profile was used under windows.

Fixed: The 'Masking pushes back seams' setting would be changed after saving and loading the project, or when applying a template.

Fixed: On some linux installations PTGui would incorrectly say 'OpenCL is not available on your computer'.

Fixed: PTGui would refuse to load certain images with corrupt EXIF GPS data. It will now load the image and ignore malformed GPS data.

Fixed: PTGui web viewer: if the fullscreen button was not shown, double tapping would still switch to fullscreen.

Fixed: PTGui web viewer: PTGuiViewer.js would capture mouseup events without propagating them to the containing web page. This could cause other elements in the web page to malfunction.