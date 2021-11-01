Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PTGui 12.8

PTGui logo (34 pix)Een regelmatig besproken stukje software in het Foto & Video Workflow-subforum is PTGui. Dit programma richt zich op het maken en aanpassen van samengestelde beelden. Dat kan een verticaal of horizontaal panorama zijn, maar ook één groot beeld met een enorme resolutie dat samengesteld is uit talloze afzonderlijke opnames. Met een stapel foto's als invoer kan het programma op zowel macOS- als Windows-computers zelf uitzoeken hoe ze naast elkaar gezet moeten worden. Voor het rekenintensieve deel kan bovendien via OpenCL de gpu worden ingezet om sneller klaar te zijn. Het beschikt over verschillende opties, waarbij het met PTGui Pro ook mogelijk wordt om onder andere hdr-foto's te combineren, bewegende objecten te maskeren en het kijkpunt aan te passen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.8:
  • Added lens data for TTArtisan 7.5mm F2 fisheye.
  • Added ACEScg and ACES2065-1 presets for Output Color Space in the Create Panorama tab.
  • If Exposure/HDR -> Settings -> Camera Response Curve is set to Automatic (the default), PTGui will only optimize the camera curve if the project consists of linked bracketed images. Previously it would optimize the curve if the project contained different exposures (not necessarily brackets) but this lead to problems if tonemapped Av images were used. The default behavior can be overridden by explicitly selecting 'Generate new'.
  • On Windows 11 buttons now have rounded corners.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause PTGui to crash occasionally.
  • Fixed: possible blending artifacts when outputting at larger than optimum size.
  • Fixed: seams in the rendered panorama could be different from the preview when using Multiband blending.
  • Fixed: errors could pop up if a calibrated display profile was used under windows.
  • Fixed: The 'Masking pushes back seams' setting would be changed after saving and loading the project, or when applying a template.
  • Fixed: On some linux installations PTGui would incorrectly say 'OpenCL is not available on your computer'.
  • Fixed: PTGui would refuse to load certain images with corrupt EXIF GPS data. It will now load the image and ignore malformed GPS data.
  • Fixed: PTGui web viewer: if the fullscreen button was not shown, double tapping would still switch to fullscreen.
  • Fixed: PTGui web viewer: PTGuiViewer.js would capture mouseup events without propagating them to the containing web page. This could cause other elements in the web page to malfunction.

PTGui

Versienummer 12.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website PTGui
Download https://www.ptgui.com/download.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

+1nexus64
1 november 2021 12:01
Hmmm.... mooi pakket maar erg duur, dus ik ben voor Panorama Studio Pro gegaan (https://www.tshsoft.com/en/index), kan vrijwel hetzelfde, en is een stuk prettiger geprijsd :)

Een paar voorbeeldjes van PSP:

https://ekelmans.com/Camping/pano01.html
https://ekelmans.com/Camping/pano02.html
https://ekelmans.com/Camping/pano03.html
https://ekelmans.com/Camping/pano04.html
https://ekelmans.com/Camping/pano05.html
https://ekelmans.com/Camping/pano06.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door nexus64 op 1 november 2021 12:05]

+2ehtweak

@nexus641 november 2021 13:10
Tja, wat is duur? :)
Als je idd redelijke 'normale' pano stitches maakt is PTGui Pro wellicht wat aan de dure kant. Er zijn zelfs gratis, best wel goede, alternatieven. Zoals b.v. MS ICE (nog steeds te downloaden).

Ook de ingebouwde panorama opties van Adobe PS en LR zijn veelal prima.

MAAR. Ik heb ff een korte test gerund tussen PTGui Pro en Panoramastudio Pro (beiden meest recente 64 bits versies).
De grote verschillen die ik zie:
-stitch/render tijd is beduidend korter bij PTGui Pro (dankzij GPU support).
Een 10-tal highres images stitchen wat resulteert in een 22k x 8k panorama image duurt bij PTGui amper 6 seconden. Bij Panoramastudio duurt het 28 seconden.
Op zich een wachttijd die te overzien is, maar die beduidend oploopt bij grotere projecten.
Daarnaast is het aantal soorten projecties erg beperkt en kun je deze niet in live-view mode aanpassen en meteen zien wat het resultaat is.
Ook geen HDR stitching bij Panoramastudio.
Ik zie ook geen live-view masking mogelijkheid om b.v. expliciet bepaalde stukjes weg te laten c.q. per se te gebruiken bij het stitchen. Hetzelfde geldt voor de mogelijkheid om naast de projectiemethode, het warpen/stretchen van het resulterende panorama 'live' te doen bij PTGui. M.a.w. je sjort wat met de muis heen en weer en je ziet direct wat het resultaat daar van is.

Kortom, idd wat duurder dan de genoemde Panoramastudio, maar ook qua functionaliteit en snelheid steekt PTGui er beduidend boven uit.
En dan is uiteraard de vraag; is dat het waard? Die vraag kun je alleen zelf beantwoorden. ;)

In al die jaren dat ik panoramas maak:
https://www.flickr.com/ph.../albums/72157632682673775
en dat zijn er al heel wat, is PTGui Pro toch wel mijn favoriet.
Ook contact met de programmeur is waardevol gebleken. Ik heb al diverse keren wat wensen en bugs gemeld en die zijn vrijwel allemaal gehonoreerd.
0riotrick
@ehtweak2 november 2021 09:28
Mijn vader was ook erg actief met het maken van 360° panorama's: https://www.360cities.net/profile/panodirk.

Hij gebruikte ook veel PTGui om te stitchen. Met mooie resultaten
+1StGermain
@nexus641 november 2021 12:55
Dat is echt mooi, hoeveel foto’s neem je voor één stitch?
+1Gutteguttegut
@nexus641 november 2021 17:14
Ik zou je foto's nog even door Lightroom halen voor je ze in Panorama Studio gooit ;)

https://kuula.co/share/Nl...1&fs=1&vr=0&sd=1&thumbs=1
+1Stangg
1 november 2021 14:06
Is https://sourceforge.net/projects/hugin/ niet de freeware concurrent?

Die heb ik in het verleden veel gebruikt en is bijzonder krachtig.
+1beerse
1 november 2021 15:30
Al sinds jaar en dag gebruik ik AutoStich: http://matthewalunbrown.com/autostitch/autostitch.html. Een nogal erg rudimentaire interface maar als je ze door hebt, dan werkt het perfect. Zie ook https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AutoStitch.

Mijn werkwijze; Alle foto's die bij de panorama horen in 1 subdirectory copiëren, daar binnen autostich opstarten en afwachten. Bij een goed resultaat autostich herhalen met de originele resolutie, omdat ze de eerste keer voor de snelheid met een lagere resolutie werkt.

Zelf heb ik ooit wel iets met de parameters zitten klooien maar er kwam niet serieus iets beters uit. Om het resultaat te verbeteren helpt het soms wel om met minder foto's te werken.

Eerlijk is eerlijk, dit stuk software levert gewone (grote) jpeg-s. Geen bewegende beelden of zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 1 november 2021 15:32]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

