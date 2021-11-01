Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Shotcut 21.10.31

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.10.31 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Timeline Markers!
  • Click toolbar button or press M the first time to add a marker at the playhead (current position) with no dialog.
  • Markers appear in the time ruler/track/row at the top of the Timeline.
  • A marker shows a tool tip with its name and time when you hover the mouse over it.
  • Click a marker to seek to it.
  • Click toolbar button or press M when the playhead is on the exact start time of a marker to open the Edit dialog where you can change the name, color, start, and end times.
  • A color change is remembered for all new markers until changed.
  • Right-click a marker to open its context menu to Edit or Delete a marker.
  • Press Ctrl+Shift+M when the playhead is on the exact start time of a marker to Delete it.
  • Drag a marker to move it.
  • Ctrl+drag (command on macOS) a marker to changes its duration (a marker with a duration longer than one frame is also called a Range).
  • Export > From lists all Ranges.
  • Markers are saved to the project file.
  • Marker operations support Undo and Redo.
More New Stuff
  • Added support for multiple selected clips to the timeline Cut, Copy, Paste, Overwrite, and Append operations.
    (Copy exclusively uses the system clipboard in this mode and does not show in the Source player.)
  • Added a Mask: Chroma Key filter for convenience, for example secondary color correction.
  • Added help message boxes to the Mask: Simple Shape, Mask: From File, and Text: Rich filters.
  • Added Properties > Comments for color clips.
Changes
  • Changed Ctrl+Shift+V in Text: Simple to paste.
  • Changed the color of an alert vs. the proxy/preview-scaling status messages.
  • Increased the time for some messages, and added the ability to click a message to dismiss it.
  • Upgraded FFmpeg to version 4.4.1.
Fixes
  • Fixed a CPU compatibility issue in some 21.09 versions leading to crashes on some systems:
    v21.09.13 on all platforms & v21.09.20 on Windows.
  • Fixed export to MP4 or MOV may not give constant frame rate (broke in v21.09.20).
  • Fixed Properties > Speed with GoPro .LRV proxy file (broke in v21.09.20).
  • Fixed Export > Reset did not deselect a preset.

Shotcut screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 21.10.31
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Shotcut
Download https://github.com/mltframework/shotcut/releases
Bestandsgrootte 75,97MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Shotcut

+1guidogast
1 november 2021 09:34
Toch wel gaaf dat, ondanks best grote concurrentie, de devs gewoon door blijven developen. Naast Kdenlive is dit toch wel de beste Open Source NLE, hoewel ik liever Resolve gebruik.
+1SadBob
@guidogast1 november 2021 10:10
En waarom gebruik je liever Resolve ?
+1guidogast
@SadBob1 november 2021 10:33
Goeie vraag! Resolve is meer dan alleen een NLE. Het doet veel meer dan alleen maar het monteren van een video. Om on-topic te blijven verwijs ik je naar een comment die ik heb geplaatst op de laatste download van Resolve.
+1Bitzer
@guidogast1 november 2021 13:14
DaVinci Resolve en Shotcut of Kdenlive hebben toch wel een heel verschillende achtergrond en doelgroep.
Een heel groot verschil: het Windows installatiepakket voor DVR is al 2.5GB terwijl ik Shotcut vanaf een Linux appimage van 100mb kan starten.
De systeemeisen voor DVR zijn niet gering terwijl Shotcut als je niet te veel bewerkingen doet nog op relatief eenvoudige systemen kan werken, al zal het renderen dan wel lang duren.
Het zijn ieder op hun eigen manier prachtige editors, net als Kdenlive.
+1guidogast
@Bitzer1 november 2021 13:31
Helemaal met je eens. DVR is groot, maar dat heeft ook te maken met de functionaliteit die het levert. Elke editor heeft zo z'n voor- en nadelen.

