Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.129 titels. Deze uitgave wordt met de volgende aantekeningen geleverd:

What's new in this release: Compilation fixes (freetype, gcc 11)

Default to building with GnuTLS support on macOS, if present Bugs fixed in 6.0.2 (total 51): 12076: Multiple applications refuse to install unless '%SystemRoot%\System32\Drivers\Etc\{services,host}' exist (Informix Database apps, Autodesk 3ds Max 9, SAP GUI)

12457: Multiple apps crash with NotImplementedException at IWebBrowser2.get_LocationName() (SharpDevelop 2.2, Clarion Enterprise Edition 9.0.10376)

19756: Date/time picker doesn't notify app about checkbox changes (TaskCoach: Cannot add new task with a due date)

24893: File/folder context menus have missing options (Explorer++, Double Commander)

29903: Multiple games and applications fail to enumerate processes due to 'wtsapi32.WTSEnumerateProcessesW' stub (Visual Studio 2005, .NET 2.0 SDK DbgCLR, Akamai DL Manager, Dekaron)

32749: Implement atl100.dll.AtlAxDialogBoxW to show error dialogs (Visual Studio 2010 (10.0) Express Edition)

35539: Proteus 8 demo fails to install

36010: Changing font resolution on winecfg changes default main font to Tahoma

39841: IShellFolder.CreateViewObject() doesn't support IID_IContextMenu (Double Commander "Error: invalid parameter" when right-clicking on an empty space)

44813: Some applications fail when calling ntdll.NtReadFile on a directory (expect STATUS_INVALID_DEVICE_REQUEST)

46817: Steam Big Picture needs d3d11_device_CreateDeviceContextState

47296: Google drive crashes before login

47310: Canon TS3100 series full driver and software package refuses to install: "To install the software, you must be logged in to an administrator account."

48123: Word 97 crashes after calling stub URLMoniker_ComposeWith

48412: Multiple games have lighting issue and textures blinking (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

48507: osu! icons in the setting and music player are not being rendered

49434: Wine builtin 'iexplore' crashes upon loading Google Account login page

49663: Performance regression in TrackMania Nations Forever

49954: Multiple games and applications need msvcp140_1._Aligned_get_default_resource (EVE Online Launcher, QT Creator 3.x, Kate, Snap Camera 1.11.x, Cppcheck 2.3)

50119: Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin shows a white screen with vulkan renderer

50147: Microsoft WebView2 "evergreen bootstrapper"/installer needs IStream::CopyTo()

50168: Error when running notepad.exe: Failed to start RpcSs service

50318: 'HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters\DataBasePath' registry entry has non-standard value

50362: Fl Studio 20.8 crashes on startup

50436: Upstream FAudio pkg-config file not found

50492: Amazon Chime 4.x (.NET 4.5 app) reports 'Failed to InjectErrorHandlingScript, Unable to cast COM object of type 'System.__ComObject' to interface type 'mshtml.HTMLHeadElement''

50628: Fairy Tale About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya crashes on DDERR_SURFACE_LOST

50673: FlatOut 2 crashes on launch

50697: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetExtent' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.2x)

50725: Nvidia FrameView 1.2 (Win10 app) crashes on unimplemented function tdh.dll.TdhLoadManifestFromBinary

50756: "Path is invalid." when using "SVN update" with SVN for Windows, which is used by TortoiseSVN

50791: NtQueryObject( ..., ObjectBasicInformation, NULL, 0, &retLen) returns incorrect NTSTATUS error code and no buffer size (EditSection, Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x)

50805: Win32_OperatingSystem class is missing 'ProductType' (affects Chocolatey)

50809: Multiple .NET 4.x application installers fail due to 'MsiNetAssemblySupport' property returning incorrect version (IronPython 2.7.5)

50811: gdi32.res fails to compile when freetype pkg-config cflags contain "-pthread"

50818: Mahou Shoujo Shoumou Sensen - DeadΩAegis (Trial) shows unreadable text in the message box.

50829: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymFromNameW

50830: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function advapi32.dll.LsaEnumerateAccounts

50845: jscript crashes on internal assert(0) in PE build with clang

50854: Multiple Windows 10 application installers refuse to install, requiring 'advapi32.dll' version >= 6.3.10000.0 (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Windows Admin Center 2103)

50875: HTMLElement_get_offsetParent crashes wine if a NULL offset parent is expected (VbsEdit)

50885: PdfSharp creates invalid PDF files

50925: Error fetching public key in GetRSAKeyFromCert - File not found

50952: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch

50960: NETCoreCheck from .NET Deployment Tools crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfwprintf_p

51035: Alacritty v0.7.2 portable crashes: SetEnvironmentVariable ("some_non-existant_var", NULL) should return TRUE

51041: Scalable fonts with fsCsb[0] == 0 are not enumerated correctly

51076: demangle_datatype in ucrtbase crash in vc2019 x86 mode

51117: Silverlight_x64.exe (part of LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Home Edition installer) crashes

51324: Imperium Great Battles of Rome can't play videos

51631: winhttp:winhttp and winhttp:notification fail because echo.websocket.org is out of commission