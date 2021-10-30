Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.0.2

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.129 titels. Deze uitgave wordt met de volgende aantekeningen geleverd:

What's new in this release:
  • Compilation fixes (freetype, gcc 11)
  • Default to building with GnuTLS support on macOS, if present
Bugs fixed in 6.0.2 (total 51):
  • 12076: Multiple applications refuse to install unless '%SystemRoot%\System32\Drivers\Etc\{services,host}' exist (Informix Database apps, Autodesk 3ds Max 9, SAP GUI)
  • 12457: Multiple apps crash with NotImplementedException at IWebBrowser2.get_LocationName() (SharpDevelop 2.2, Clarion Enterprise Edition 9.0.10376)
  • 19756: Date/time picker doesn't notify app about checkbox changes (TaskCoach: Cannot add new task with a due date)
  • 24893: File/folder context menus have missing options (Explorer++, Double Commander)
  • 29903: Multiple games and applications fail to enumerate processes due to 'wtsapi32.WTSEnumerateProcessesW' stub (Visual Studio 2005, .NET 2.0 SDK DbgCLR, Akamai DL Manager, Dekaron)
  • 32749: Implement atl100.dll.AtlAxDialogBoxW to show error dialogs (Visual Studio 2010 (10.0) Express Edition)
  • 35539: Proteus 8 demo fails to install
  • 36010: Changing font resolution on winecfg changes default main font to Tahoma
  • 39841: IShellFolder.CreateViewObject() doesn't support IID_IContextMenu (Double Commander "Error: invalid parameter" when right-clicking on an empty space)
  • 44813: Some applications fail when calling ntdll.NtReadFile on a directory (expect STATUS_INVALID_DEVICE_REQUEST)
  • 46817: Steam Big Picture needs d3d11_device_CreateDeviceContextState
  • 47296: Google drive crashes before login
  • 47310: Canon TS3100 series full driver and software package refuses to install: "To install the software, you must be logged in to an administrator account."
  • 48123: Word 97 crashes after calling stub URLMoniker_ComposeWith
  • 48412: Multiple games have lighting issue and textures blinking (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)
  • 48507: osu! icons in the setting and music player are not being rendered
  • 49434: Wine builtin 'iexplore' crashes upon loading Google Account login page
  • 49663: Performance regression in TrackMania Nations Forever
  • 49954: Multiple games and applications need msvcp140_1._Aligned_get_default_resource (EVE Online Launcher, QT Creator 3.x, Kate, Snap Camera 1.11.x, Cppcheck 2.3)
  • 50119: Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin shows a white screen with vulkan renderer
  • 50147: Microsoft WebView2 "evergreen bootstrapper"/installer needs IStream::CopyTo()
  • 50168: Error when running notepad.exe: Failed to start RpcSs service
  • 50318: 'HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\Tcpip\Parameters\DataBasePath' registry entry has non-standard value
  • 50362: Fl Studio 20.8 crashes on startup
  • 50436: Upstream FAudio pkg-config file not found
  • 50492: Amazon Chime 4.x (.NET 4.5 app) reports 'Failed to InjectErrorHandlingScript, Unable to cast COM object of type 'System.__ComObject' to interface type 'mshtml.HTMLHeadElement''
  • 50628: Fairy Tale About Father Frost, Ivan and Nastya crashes on DDERR_SURFACE_LOST
  • 50673: FlatOut 2 crashes on launch
  • 50697: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetExtent' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.2x)
  • 50725: Nvidia FrameView 1.2 (Win10 app) crashes on unimplemented function tdh.dll.TdhLoadManifestFromBinary
  • 50756: "Path is invalid." when using "SVN update" with SVN for Windows, which is used by TortoiseSVN
  • 50791: NtQueryObject( ..., ObjectBasicInformation, NULL, 0, &retLen) returns incorrect NTSTATUS error code and no buffer size (EditSection, Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x)
  • 50805: Win32_OperatingSystem class is missing 'ProductType' (affects Chocolatey)
  • 50809: Multiple .NET 4.x application installers fail due to 'MsiNetAssemblySupport' property returning incorrect version (IronPython 2.7.5)
  • 50811: gdi32.res fails to compile when freetype pkg-config cflags contain "-pthread"
  • 50818: Mahou Shoujo Shoumou Sensen - DeadΩAegis (Trial) shows unreadable text in the message box.
  • 50829: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymFromNameW
  • 50830: Process Hacker 2.38 crashes on unimplemented function advapi32.dll.LsaEnumerateAccounts
  • 50845: jscript crashes on internal assert(0) in PE build with clang
  • 50854: Multiple Windows 10 application installers refuse to install, requiring 'advapi32.dll' version >= 6.3.10000.0 (Elgato Stream Deck 4.9.3, Windows Admin Center 2103)
  • 50875: HTMLElement_get_offsetParent crashes wine if a NULL offset parent is expected (VbsEdit)
  • 50885: PdfSharp creates invalid PDF files
  • 50925: Error fetching public key in GetRSAKeyFromCert - File not found
  • 50952: Legends of Runeterra crashes at launch
  • 50960: NETCoreCheck from .NET Deployment Tools crashes on unimplemented function api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfwprintf_p
  • 51035: Alacritty v0.7.2 portable crashes: SetEnvironmentVariable ("some_non-existant_var", NULL) should return TRUE
  • 51041: Scalable fonts with fsCsb[0] == 0 are not enumerated correctly
  • 51076: demangle_datatype in ucrtbase crash in vc2019 x86 mode
  • 51117: Silverlight_x64.exe (part of LEGO MINDSTORMS EV3 Home Edition installer) crashes
  • 51324: Imperium Great Battles of Rome can't play videos
  • 51631: winhttp:winhttp and winhttp:notification fail because echo.websocket.org is out of commission

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-10-2021 • 16:51

30-10-2021 • 16:51

8 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Reacties (8)

0sus
30 oktober 2021 18:07
“Word 97 crashes after calling stub URLMoniker_ComposeWith”
Dus… Word 97…

Ik heb liever de pijlen op recentere versies van Office. 2019/2021 of nog liever 365.
+1SigmundFreud
@sus30 oktober 2021 20:50
Zo werkt het niet: een bug die Word 97 laat crashen kan net zo goed nuttig zijn voor nieuwere versies van Office, laat staan andere software die van zo'n stub afhankelijk is.
0sus
@SigmundFreud30 oktober 2021 21:49
In dit geval is het de Word 97 wat crasht met z’n ingebouwde webbrowsing-technieken. Dus ja, ouwe meuk. Software van 24 jaar geleden, waar al vele opvolgers voor zijn die min of meer werken met Wine.

In mijn geval helaas alsnog te oud, waardoor ik nu een Windows VM heb draaien voor Office 365.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 30 oktober 2021 21:52]

+2ultimate-tester
@sus30 oktober 2021 23:15
Wat SigmundFreud probeert te zeggen:

De changelog van Wine laat fixes zien voor specifieke applicaties. De rapportage komt meestal vanuit de eerste applicatie die een crash of error heeft veroorzaakt door 1 specifieke API functie die niet (juist) is geïmplementeerd.

Wat men in realiteit doet, is de implementatie van die API functie maken of herzien. Dit kan dus impact hebben op duizenden applicaties tegelijk, terwijl de changelog enkel “Word 97” laat zien.

Ik snap de teleurstelling van Office niet werkend krijgen op Linux, maar zie het niet alsof de ontwikkelaars van Wine zich enkel focussen op Word 97; ze zijn gewoon bezig met het implementeren of corrigeren van zo veel mogelijk API functies. Zie je dit graag anders, overweeg ze eens technisch dan wel financieel bij te staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ultimate-tester op 30 oktober 2021 23:17]

+2Qalo
@ultimate-tester31 oktober 2021 01:01
Wine is, hoewel ik de inspanningen van de ontwikkelaars zeker waardeer, in mijn opinie geen aanrader om te gebruiken. Het gaat te ver om uit te wijden waarom ik dit vind, maar één van de aspecten is dat het resultaat van Windows software binnen Wine installeren toch weleens teleurstellend kan uitpakken. Men hoopt op een volledig werkend Windows programma die draait onder Wine, maar aan het einde van het liedje zijn niet alle functies van het programma beschikbaar of is de software gevoelig voor crashes. En dat is jammer.

Nu even een rant aan Microsoft, want ik blijf het op zijn minst merkwaardig vinden dat Microsoft hun belangrijkste producten, waaronder MS Office, wél voor Android en MacOS beschikbaar hebben gesteld, maar Linux en BSD-gebruikers links laten liggen. Ik weet wel waarom dat is, maar als je als bedrijf roept "We Love Linux", en je doet vervolgens niets anders dan louter te werken aan de onderdelen die hen dient en verder geen verdere bijdrage doet die het platform als geheel verder brengt, dan moeten ze niet doen alsof ze in Redmond een andere kijk hebben gekregen. Dat is niet zo, want het is nog steeds "business as usual". En omdat ze het niet doen moet men nog steeds terug grijpen op software zoals Wine.

Ik heb het al vaker geschreven, maar ik kan het niet genoeg benadrukken: ik ben blij dat ik mezelf ooit heb losgerukt van de afhankelijkheid van Windows programma's. Daar heb ik wel tijd in moeten steken en moeite voor moeten doen, maar het betaalt zich al jaren uit. Ik hoef niet naar emulatoren, VM's of zelfs gekloonde en reverse-engineered API's terug te grijpen om de software te draaien die ik nodig heb. Zelfs niet (meer) voor mijn werktaken bij mijn werkgever. Heerlijk gewoon....
+1beerse

@Qalo31 oktober 2021 17:31
Laten we wel wezen. Wine wordt ontwikkeld en zo door heel veel vrijwilligers. Daarbij wordt heel veel gebruik gemaakt van reverse-engineering.

De organisatie microsoft heeft een geschiedenis met het aanbieden van een operatingsysteem en de nodige software daar bovenop dat allemaal zo soepel mogelijk moet draaien. Daarbij hebben ze in het verleden zeker niet geschroomd om kruisbestuivingen plaats te laten vinden. Bewust, onbewust, gewenst, ongewenst, aangestuurd, je kan het er allemaal van zeggen. Het blijkt in ieder geval dat juist de top-notch desktop applicaties nogal hot-wired zijn met het operatingsysteem.

Voor zo ongeveer iedere applicatie die je uit de microsoft stal zou willen draaien, kan ik zeggen: Gebruik gerust het platform dat er voor gemaakt is. Voor software van andere huizen is wine een geaccepteerde methode om software die voor het microsoft platform is geschreven ook op linux te gebruiken.

Enneh, als je dan per-se linux wilt gebruiken en een office applicatie zoekt: Er is tegenwoordig keuze genoeg. Ook voor jou.

Voor iedereen die een microsoft office applicatie onder linux wil draaien: gebruik gerust de online/webgebaseerde versie, die propageren ze tegenwoordig ook op hun eigen operatingsysteem.
+1Qalo
@beerse1 november 2021 13:18
Enneh, als je dan per-se linux wilt gebruiken en een office applicatie zoekt: Er is tegenwoordig keuze genoeg. Ook voor jou.
Maak je over mij geen zorgen, want ik heb geen Windows applicaties nodig. Ook geen kantoorpakket. Daarvoor gebruik ik LibreOffice, en die voldoet méér dan uitstekend. Ook voor mijn werk!

Ik spreek ook niet voor mezelf, maar voor vele anderen die Wine of een emulator erbij moeten pakken om hun software te draaien. Microsoft zal ook geen energie steken in het porten van hun applicaties naar "het systeem waar ze zo van houden", waardoor mensen moeten blijven grijpen naar initiatieven zoals Wine, een VM of zelfs ReactOS (voor de durfals), als nog steeds niet voltooide kloon van Windows. Wat ik ermee wil zeggen: "MS Loves Linux" is een loze, nietszeggende kreet.
Voor iedereen die een microsoft office applicatie onder linux wil draaien: gebruik gerust de online/webgebaseerde versie, die propageren ze tegenwoordig ook op hun eigen operatingsysteem.
Dat is niet voor iedereen een oplossing. MS Office online - als voorbeeld - is zó uitgekleed, dat je er nauwelijks iets fatsoenlijks mee in elkaar kan draaien. Een briefje tikken of een spreadsheetje maken met simpele formules is nog wel te doen daarop. Maar wil je méér dan dat, dan loop je al erg snel tegen beperkingen op. En daar hebben webapps wel vaker last van. Ook veel fotobewerkingsprogramma's online hebben niet de volledige functionaliteit van een geïnstalleerde applicatie. Of zijn zelfs bijna onbruikbaar door de vele beperkingen die zo'n online webapp heeft.
+1sus
@Qalo31 oktober 2021 07:24
Helemaal eens met je rant naar Microsoft. Ook hier is al tijden geen Windows in huis te vinden. Laptops, desktop en ook de htpc die door de kinderen bedient wordt (kodi start los vanaf de desktop) - gaat perfect.

Geen Windows. Behalve dan die ene VM van mij. Office 365 is de enige tool die ik nodig heb ivm koppelingen met mijn leveranciers. LibreOffice gaat er op over z’n nek en kan er niks mee. Ik gebruik het dus vanwege m’n eigen bedrijf en moet dus wel. Hoe graag ik anders wil. Uiteraard al met de diverse partijen naar gekeken, maar het is niet werkend te krijgen zonder diverse tussenstappen - waar het in 365 in één keer werkt.

Zie hier vooral ook het probleem dat Microsoft “de markt” volledig in handen heeft en kan doen wat ze willen; “de markt” volgt (noodgedwongen!) vanzelf.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

