Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.10.4

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.10.4 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Age of Empires IV en Doom Eternal, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixed Issues
  • Visual corruption may be observed while playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 Graphics.
Known Issues
  • During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.
  • Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.
  • Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
  • Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.10.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 456,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-10-2021 16:56

30-10-2021 • 16:56

Bron: AMD

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+12+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0Dark Messiah
30 oktober 2021 17:36
Nog niks voor AoE IV?

Die game crasht bij mij om de haverklap..
+1Len2926
@Dark Messiah31 oktober 2021 09:38
Op mijn 1050m draait hij prima op medium zonder crashes.
Check je crashlogs eens.

Controleer je gamefiles eens, soms werkt het verifiëren van de files nog wel eens.
En natuurlijk je drivers maar ik gok dat je dat al gedaan hebt

[Reactie gewijzigd door Len2926 op 31 oktober 2021 09:40]

+1linksquest
@Dark Messiah31 oktober 2021 13:58
Bij mij loopt het spel vloeiend, heb een Ryzon 5 mobile in mijn laptop.
0DickvanMaurik
@Dark Messiah1 november 2021 12:28
In versie 21.10.3 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Age of Empires IV en Doom Eternal, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.
Check zoals hieronder gezegd je crashlogs eens :)
0PcManiaxx
30 oktober 2021 17:54
Zou het ergens anders zoeken misschien. Hier nergens last van gehad.
0Dark Messiah
15 november 2021 20:03
Inmiddels geen problemen met AoE IV meer gelukkig! Sorry voor de late reactie.

Heb een AMD kaart en AMD wil nog wel eens raar doen met de laatste spellen die uitkomen.. Inmiddels dus nergens last meer van. Meestal lost een driver update de problemen wel op.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

