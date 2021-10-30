AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.10.4 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Age of Empires IV en Doom Eternal, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixed Issues Visual corruption may be observed while playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 Graphics. Known Issues During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.

Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.

AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values. AMD Link for Windows Known Issues Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.