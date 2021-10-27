Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kodi 19.3

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 19.3 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 19.0, die de codenaam Matrix draagt, is er onder andere softwarematige ondersteuning voor de av1-codec, ondersteuning voor gamecontrollers op iOS en gebruikt het Python 3 voor add-ons. Ook is het mogelijk om de opaciteit van de ondertitels in te stellen. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zijn op deze pagina na te lezen, dit is een gedeelte daaruit met de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Kodi "Matrix" 19.3 Release

Okay, we know that we've only just released 19.2, and some of you are probably even still waiting for that, but that's a big part of the reason we need to push out a new build. We still had some challenges with the Xbox release, and some other issues came to light that we didn't want to ignore - so, rather than get into platform-specific point releases, we thought we'd just nudge up to 19.3 and go for it.

As with other point releases, don't go looking for new features, as that isn't really the purpose here. Full details are on GitHub, but here's the short form...

  • We've had some challenges getting the Xbox version released because of some specific platform requirements needed for 4k/HEVC playback. With the help of @CelesAtXbox (thanks so much!) we think we've now genuinely got those covered to Microsoft's satisfaction, and can finally get this into the Windows Store.
  • There's also an issue with an expired certificate for 18.9 on Xbox, which effectively takes that version off that platform for new installations, so timing is opportune to fix that.
  • There's been a long-standing Atmos audio issue on all platforms that support TrueHD passthrough - we know that this this has been irritating people for some time, and we've now been able to fix this.
  • We unintentionally introduced a bug in 19.2 that broke Airplay, so we've fixed that one.
  • A couple of gaming-related fixes, notably a controller fix and some shader issues on Retroplayer.
  • We've fixed a bug that affected thumbnails for watched episodes when hiding episode spoilers.
  • We've much improved the metadata shown in Linux app stores.

Thanks, as always, to everyone who has helped by reporting, isolating or fixing issues.

You should be fine to install this straight over the top of your existing Kodi version - indeed, this will happen automatically on many platforms - but, if you've any doubts, back up your userdata beforehand. Similarly, this is a minor version bump, so there's no change to database versions or anything similar on the vast majority of platforms; the exception here is obviously if you're getting your first taste of a major upgrade (i.e. 18.x to 19.x).

If you're interested, you can read the merged PRs here. If you want to read back on the full history of v19 itself, or of previous versions, you can find the corresponding articles in the relevant blog posts.

Application deployment on different platforms (notably, Google Play and the Microsoft Store) can vary considerably due to circumstances outside of our control, so just be patient, and the update will inevitably find its way through.

Versienummer 19.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Bestandsgrootte 75,61MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-10-2021 • 16:56

27-10-2021 • 16:56

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

06-03 Kodi 19.4 20
27-10 Kodi 19.3 13
09-10 Kodi 19.2 48
05-'21 Kodi 19.1 6
02-'21 Kodi 19.0 50
01-'21 Kodi 19.0 RC1 58
10-'20 Kodi 18.9 5
07-'20 Kodi 18.8 22
05-'20 Kodi 18.7 26
03-'20 Kodi 18.6 6
Meer historie

Kodi

Reacties (13)

0CypherMK
28 oktober 2021 23:54
Hoe installeer ik dit op een pi 4 met Buster? Heb wel 18.7 draaien, maar een update naar 19 krijg ik niet binnen.
+2darkjeric
@CypherMK31 oktober 2021 23:51
Een van de eerste dingen die je te zien krijgt op elke changelog van Kodi v19 is dat een upgrade van v18 (of ouder) naar v19 uitermate wordt afgeraden, en dat een clean install (kan wel met overzetten van een library back-up) ten sterkste wordt aangeraden. Je zal dus wellicht nooit een "auto-upgrade" binnenkrijgen op je bestaande installatie.

Dit heeft vooral te maken met de overstap naar Python3 in de v19-reeks, die elke compatibiliteit met oude add-ons onmogelijk maakt. Bij het upgraden worden de meest voorkomende add-ons wel overgezet naar nieuwe compatibele versies, maar er bestaat altijd een kans dat je add-ons hebt die geen update kregen en dus niet meer zullen werken. Als je dan een rollback doet naar de vorige Kodi-versie zullen juist de "vernieuwde" add-ons niet meer werken op je oudere versie, dus zit je sowieso met een gebroken Kodi-install (nieuwe of oude build).

Yet again: Clean install is by far the recommended route ;)
+1elmariachi
28 oktober 2021 10:00
Hopelijk wordt het bufferprobleem van grote netwerkbestanden ook eens aangepakt.
+1prikith
@elmariachi28 oktober 2021 13:27
Kijk hier eens naar.
https://kodi.wiki/view/HOW-TO:Modify_the_video_cache
0elmariachi
@prikith28 oktober 2021 16:00
Thx. Dat belooft wel nog tricky te worden bij mij: Kodi is hier een app op de tv zelf via AndroidTV, dus via een file manager zou ik die file er wel kunnen plaatsen, maar op de pagina's van de fabrikant is er niet te vinden hoeveel RAM de tv dan heeft. Enkel maar via een review site dat er een quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU met 2,5 GB RAM, Mali-G71 GPU en 16GB interne opslag in zit. Gokken en uitproberen dus :(
+1MGBoom
28 oktober 2021 12:53
Op de Xbox zijn er problemen met een verlopen certificaat. Daardoor werkt er geen enkele addon meer.

Zie:
https://forum.kodi.tv/announcements.php?aid=6
0MaTr1x
@MGBoom28 oktober 2021 16:50
Dat staat ook in de tekst:
There's also an issue with an expired certificate for 18.9 on Xbox, which effectively takes that version off that platform for new installations, so timing is opportune to fix that.
0MGBoom
@MaTr1x28 oktober 2021 17:33
Mijn opmerking ging over 19.3, die blijkt nu ook hetzelfde probleem te hebben (zie de bovenstaande link naar het Kodi forum). Maar ik had idd “nog steeds” moeten toevoegen in mijn post.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MGBoom op 28 oktober 2021 17:36]

0gellimo
@MGBoom31 oktober 2021 09:00
Bij mij werkt kodi zelfs gewoon niet meer na de update op de xbox one. Hij gaat gewoon niet meer open
0gellimo
@MGBoom2 november 2021 15:56
In de link die je geeft staat een manier om het te laten werken. Bij mij werkt alles terug
0Chielemans
27 oktober 2021 17:42
Blijft toch echt een toppertje :)
0wbree
31 oktober 2021 09:11
Hij is nog niet beschikbaar in de Play Store voor de Shield TV.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

