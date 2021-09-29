Versie 27.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens een foutje is er meteen een opvolger verschenen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

27.1.1 Hotfix Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect deployment of 27.1 on Windows, causing the Display Capture Source to look washed out New Features and Additions Added YouTube integration Allows the ability to connect your YouTube account without using a stream key Adds various features when setting up your stream that allows you to set settings for each stream: your stream title, description, privacy settings, scheduling streams, and more YouTube streams are created and managed via a new “Manage Broadcast” button next to “Start Streaming” Also features a chat dock for public and unlisted broadcasts (currently read-only) Bandwidth testing is now supported in the Auto-Configuration wizard when logged in Special thanks to the developers at YouTube for working with us directly on the initial implementation of this feature and helping to make it a reality

Added an 18-scene multiview option

Added a “Mask Only” option to the stinger track matte

Added a feature to browser sources to allow limited control over OBS, which must be explicitly granted by the user

Added an option to draw safe areas in the preview (same as the safe areas in the multiview) Tweaks Added performance fixes for Windows 11 and Windows 10 Insider builds

Names for displays on macOS Display capture are now human readable names

Auto-Remux now works with Replay Buffer

Optimized the media source, reducing unnecessary CPU usage

The missing files dialog will now detect missing files for stingers as well

Remove “Enter Fullscreen” from the menu on macOS because macOS already has a builtin fullscreen mode interface option

Sources that are invisible/hidden will now have their text dimmed as well in the source list

Added a “Missing Files Check” menu item to the “Scene Collections” menu

Added source icons to the source toolbar

Image sources that use gif files now will animate in preview when using studio mode

Enabled Alpha option in the Freetype 2 Text Source’s Font dialog

Added the ability to disable the Missing Files dialog using a startup flag

Added Ctrl+R on Linux and Cmd+R on macOS to reload browser panels

Re-enabled drag & drop for scenes & sources on Linux

Minor UI improvements to various areas, including Source Toolbar, Transform dialog and more

Improved internal behaviour in the game capture source to avoid unnecessary re-hooking

Wayland capture sources are now available without having to pass custom parameters to OBS from the command line Bug Fixes Fixed a bug on Wayland on Linux where the cursor would capture slightly mispositioned

Fixed a bug with Dynamic Bitrate that would cause it to malfunction when used with hardware encoders

Fixed a bug on Wayland where capture methods (ie window/desktop) that weren’t fully supported would appear anyway

Fixed a variety of colour-related bugs in window capture and browser source

Fixed a bug where track matte stingers would flash previous frames sometimes

Fixed an issue where the projectors would list incorrect resolutions for DPI-scaled monitors

Fixed a crash on exit that could occur when using 3rd party plugins that hold references to sources with audio monitoring enabled

Fixed a bug where the Game Capture source would occasionally still capture overlays with the “Capture third-party overlays” option disabled

Fixed a bug where keyboard interaction did not work correctly on macOS

Fixed a bug where the replay buffer could crash when plugins interact with it

Fixed an issue where the mask/blend filter looked incorrect on version 27

Fixed a bug where deleting a scene that’s used as a source wouldn’t Undo/Redo properly

Fixed a bug where the Auto-Remux would pop up blank sometimes

Fixed a bug where performing a redo for creating sources would cause sources to be created in the wrong scene

Fixed the “Deactivate when not showing” option in the Decklink source not working properly

Fixed a bug where themes were unable to use previously defined palette variables

Fixed log viewer taking up unnecessary extra memory when closed

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting OBS with decklink output active

Fixed an issue where saving screenshots or the replay buffer would fail if the output filename format contained a directory path

Fixed a crash that could occur when a connection was dropped during the Auto-Configuration Wizard’s bandwidth-testing stage

Disabled "Network Optimizations" when using RTMPS because of incompatibility

Fixed an issue where setting a zero second auto reconnect delay would cause OBS to stop responding if disconnected