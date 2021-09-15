Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Opera 79.0.4143.22

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 79 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 79, die op Chromium 93 is gebaseerd, treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan in de Pinboards en kan Opera zijn uiterlijk aanpassen aan de hand van het thema wat in Windows of macOS gebruikt wordt.

Local Pinboards

We hope you love the Pinboard feature as much as we do. Now you will take it live in one click. When you create a pinboard, it’s saved locally. Then, when you want to share it with others, just hit the Share button and your pinboard will be uploaded for sharing. Let the world see your creativity!

Use Downloads folder for listing downloaded files

Easy Files are even smarter now! You can set it to show not just recently downloaded files from Opera Browser, but from the downloads folder for your computer. Easier and easier!

System theme matching

The best we’ve saved for the end! On Windows 10 and macOS, Opera can now match your system theme. You can find this feature in the Easy Setup panel, to the right of your address bar. For night and day themes, Opera will smoothly change to match those of your computer.

Opera 79 is based on Chromium 93. All changes are available in the changelog.

Versienummer 79.0.4143.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/computer?custom=yes
Licentietype Freeware

