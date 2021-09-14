Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple WatchOS 7.6.2

Apple logo (75 pix)Apple heeft versie 7.6.2 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. Sinds versie 7.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

watchOS 7.6.2

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

watchOS 7.6.1

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

watchOS 7.6

watchOS 7.6 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

  • Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit this page.
  • Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit this page.
watchOS 7.5

watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

  • Access to subscription content in the Podcasts app
  • Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together
  • Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru
  • Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru
watchOS 7.4.1

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Apple Watch

Versienummer 7.6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204641
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-09-2021 18:21
1 • submitter: tom094

14-09-2021 • 18:21

1 Linkedin

Submitter: tom094

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

15-03 Apple WatchOS 8.5.0 19
06-02 Apple WatchOS 8.4.1 2
21-09 Apple WatchOS 8.0.0 4
14-09 Apple WatchOS 7.6.2 1
04-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.4 20
03-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3.3 20
03-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3.2 17
01-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3 3
10-'20 Apple WatchOS 7.0.3 14
10-'20 Apple WatchOS 7.0.2 24
Meer historie

Smartwatches Apple Watch

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
01ehans
15 september 2021 20:07
Ik had afgelopen week vooral enorm snelle leegloop van mijn batterij (Watch 4), dat is gelukkig nu weer hersteld en haal ik het einde van de dag tenminste weer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

