Apple heeft versie 7.6.2 uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. Sinds versie 7.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

watchOS 7.6 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit this page.

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in 30 additional regions. For a list of available regions, visit this page.

watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

Access to subscription content in the Podcasts app

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru

