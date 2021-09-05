Software-update: Manjaro Linux 21.1.2

Manjaro Linux logo (79 pix)Manjaro Linux is een Linux-distributie gebaseerd op Arch Linux. De focus ligt op gebruikersvriendelijkheid en eenvoud. Er kan worden gekozen voor een uitvoering met een Xfce-, KDE- of Gnome-desktopomgeving en het wordt standaard met een groot aantal applicaties geleverd. Manjaro Linux maakt gebruik van zogenaamde rolling releases en gebruikt Pacman als zijn package manager. Zojuist is versie 21.1.2 van Manjaro Linux uitgekomen en de aankondiging daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Manjaro 21.1.2 Pahvo released!

Since we released Ornara earlier this year all our developer teams worked hard to get the next release of Manjaro out there. We call it Pahvo. This release features major improvements to Calamares, including filesystem selection for automatic partitioning and enhanced support for btrfs. For btrfs installations, the default subvolume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted space on snapshots. Additionally, swapfiles on btrfs filesystem are now supported.

The Gnome edition has received a major rework the update to Gnome 40. The default layout has been redesigned to follow more closely upstream defaults, with some adjustments to reduce the pointer travel for users who prefer using mouse with gnome. For users that preferred the old vertical desktop layout, we have the Manjaro legacy layout, which mimics the previous gnome defaults. We made sure that all the layouts shipped with gnome-layout-switcher still work after the transition to Gnome 40.

Firefox now comes with the gnome-desktop style theme enabled by default for more consistent look with the desktop, but this can be toggled with one click from gnome-layout-switcher for users preferring the native Firefox look. The Plasma edition comes with the latest Plasma 5.22 series, Frameworks 5.85 and Applications (Gear) 21.08. We also updated our default theme to match more upstream Breeze theming. This includes also a new wallpaper.

Plasma has become more pleasurable to use through improvements to the design and greater smoothness and consistency in transparencies, blurs, icons, and animations. Moving things to accessible locations, offering hints and visual cues, and creating new settings allows you to customize your work environment to make it fit perfectly to your needs. Following the true KDE spirit, the push for a more stable and attractive desktop does not mean you have to renounce control over how you want it to look or behave. Plasma 5.22, as always, packs all the flexibility and tools for customization you have come to expect and love, and some more to boot.

Meanwhile, the push to move Plasma in its entirety to Wayland (the display protocol of the future) continues in full swing. By using Wayland behind the scenes, Plasma is able to include features and bug fixes not possible to implement on X11, offering you a better experience and more stability. We also revisited a set of applications installed by default. Removed Konversation and replaced Cantata with Elisa. Additionally we provide Plasma browser integration support for desktop out of the box so now you need only one browser plugin.

With our XFCE edition, we have now Xfce 4.16. The window manager received lots of updates and improvements again in the area of compositing and GLX. Support for fractional scaling was added to the display dialog, along with highlighting the preferred mode of a display with an asterisk and adding aspect ratios next to resolutions. The settings manager has improved search and filter capabilities. Thunar file manager received a boatload of fixes and quite a few notable features, including pause for copy/move operations, support for queued file transfer, remembering view settings per directory and support for transparency in Gtk themes.

Kernel 5.13 is used for this release, such as the latest drivers available to date. With 5.4 LTS-Kernel minimal-ISOs we offer additional support for older hardware.

Manjaro Linux

Versienummer 21.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Manjaro Linux
Download https://manjaro.org/get-manjaro/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

18-06 Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 92
24-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.2 26
05-01 Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 19
23-12 Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 38
09-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.1.2 16
08-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 62
06-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 9
05-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 18
04-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0.2 69
03-'21 Manjaro Linux 21.0 5
Meer historie

Reacties (16)

+2Qalo
5 september 2021 21:39
Verworden tot één van mijn favoriete distro's. Eigenlijk maar één keer een hele kleine issue mee gehad met conflicterende pakketten tijdens een upgrade. Maar sindsdien, nadat ik dat probleempje opgelost had, loopt het als een zonnetje. Al bijna 4 jaar inmiddels en op meerdere machines.

De eerste keer dat ik er kennis mee maakte was in 2017. Daarvoor draaide ik voornamelijk op Debian gebaseerde distro's. Maar dankzij Manjaro heb ik ook mijn kennis van op Arch gebaseerde distro's vergroot.

Manjaro is zéér gebruikersvriendelijk, terwijl je toch Arch draait. En je bent voorzien van redelijk actuele software. Het hobbelt ietsje achter de "bleeding edge" Arch base aan, maar je hoeft niet heel lang te wachten voordat je bijgewerkt wordt tot de laatste versie van de software die je draait.

Voor iedereen die een rolling systeem wil, en niet hun iets oudere computer willen afdanken omdat straks Windows er niet meer op wil draaien adviseer ik mensen toch over het algemeen Linux Mint en Manjaro. Beiden zijn voor instappers naar Linux redelijk snel aan te leren. Aanradertje! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 5 september 2021 21:40]

+1Knoose
@Qalo5 september 2021 23:11
Ik kan dit alleen maar beamen, ik ben van ubuntu naar mint naar manjaro gegaan, waarbij ik manjaro hands down de fijnste vind.
+1rootrulez
@Qalo6 september 2021 08:10
Mee eens. Persoonlijk heb ik echt allerhande distros een kans gegeven. Ik had altijd wel weer iets waarom een distro mij niet beviel. Uiteindelijk ben ik ook Manjaro gaan gebruiken en dat was eigenlijk voor de eerste keer een blijver. Een heel groot pluspunt voor mij is AUR (https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/). Nagenoeg alle packages zijn er te vinden. Een ander groot pluspunt voor mij is de community van arch in het algemeen. Ik heb nog nooit een issue gehad dat niet eenvoudig te verhelpen was.

Een tijd heb ik zelfs afstand genomen van mijn MacBook. Ik heb toen een "gewone" laptop gekocht en ben ook daarop met Manjaro gaan werken. Uiteindelijk toch terug gegaan naar een MacBook. Niet door het OS, maar eigenlijk meer door de brakkige bouwkwaliteit en jaren 80 uiterlijk van laptops in het algemeen. Maar goed, dat terzijde :).

Tot slot vind ik wel dat het soms aanmodderen is om iets aan de praat te krijgen wanneer je iets moet doen in een op Microsoft gebaseerde omgeving, maar goed, daar hebben alle distros last van helaas, al kunnen de devs daar vrij weinig aan doen.
0sjun
@rootrulez6 september 2021 13:41
Probeer een Elite of Z-book van HP als je kwaliteit wilt. Het kost wel iets maar dan heb je ook iets.
0rootrulez
@sjun8 september 2021 12:29
Thanks! Ik zal er eens naar kijken.

Al heb ik een HP Spectre x360 gehad, en dat was echt verschrikkelijk.
Supermooi ding om te zien, superspecs, maar een hele slechte bouwkwaliteit.
+1Mortov Molotov
5 september 2021 22:08
@Qalo ik ben volop bezig met experimenteren op oude lenovo thinkpad, met zeer gunstige resultaten. Enige waar ik mee worstel om definitief over te schakelen naar Linux, heeft niks met Manjaro, maar met overstap van MS Office naar LibreOffice. Deze laatste is een zeer goede poging, maar 't gevoel "close, but no cigar" overheerst wel.
+2Qalo
@Mortov Molotov5 september 2021 23:03
Het gevoel is niet helemaal terecht (meer), vind ik. Zelf gebruik ik bijna alleen nog maar LibreOffice, en ik ervaar eigenlijk nooit echt issues met de uitwisselbaarheid van LibreOffice naar MS Office. Enige tip die ik daarin wél mee kan geven is om je documenten vanuit LibreOffice voor jezelf op te slaan in het eigen bestandsformaat van LibreOffice, en de documenten die je aan/met anderen deelt daarnaast ook op te slaan in het bestandsformaat van MS Office (.docx, .xlsx en .pptx), zodra je die uitwisselt aan anderen.

Tweede tip is: Gebruik lettertypen die op Windows geïnstalleerd zijn, bijvoorbeeld Calibri, Corbel, Arial en dat soort fonts. Dat voorkomt daarmee ook een hoop gedoe met de opmaak. En probeer ook met stijlen te werken, mocht je dat kunnen. Ook dat maakt dat je documenten beter uitwisselbaar zijn, want die stijlen worden gewoon door beide kantoorpakketten van elkaar overgenomen (zover mijn ervaring is geweest!) Dat werkt sowieso beter dan te knoeien met onnodig veel tabs of spaties te gebruiken. Daarop gaan documenten vaak mank, en dat wordt bijna altijd toegeschreven aan LibreOffice (vaak nog onterecht ook!)

Je moet zelf maar even testen in hoeverre LibreOffice voor jou werkbaar is. Ik weet ook niet in hoeverre je bereid bent om over te stappen naar een ander kantoorpakket dan MS Office. De grootste "fout" die velen maken is te denken dat LibreOffice een één-op-één kopie behoort te zijn van LibreOffice en dus ook dienovereenkomstig werkt. Dat is natuurlijk niet zo, want LibreOffice IS geen MS Office. Dat ambiëert het ook niet te zijn, maar je kunt het in hoge mate wel redelijk laten werken als LO (notebook uiterlijk). Ben je bereid je mindset van MS Office als "de maat der dingen" voor wat betreft de kantoorpakketen te veranderen, dan is de overstap maken naar LibreOffice eigenlijk een hele soepele.

Eerlijk (en ik zei het al): privé gebruik ik alleen maar LibreOffice, en voor mijn werk gebruik ik het voor 98%. Die ene incidentele keer dat ik MS Office opstart is per jaar op één hand te tellen (Windows start ik praktisch nooit op, ook niet op mijn werk!) En ik heb tot nu toe nog niet één keer geklaag gehoord dat een document er raar of vervormd uitzag. En ik heb al wat projecten achter de rug inmiddels....

Durf je het toch niet aan, dan is de enige oplossing een dualboot met MS Office (als dat nog mogelijk is op deze Thinkpad, vanwege de leeftijd), MS Office via Wine proberen te installeren (zelf nooit gedaan, dus ik heb geen idee in welke mate dit ook echt werkt!), of MS Office online te gebruiken. Maar laatstgenoemde is heel erg beperkt en alleen geschikt voor basale handelingen.

En o ja, geloof niet zozeer de verhalen dat andere kantoorpakketten zoals ONLYOFFICE, WPS Office, Softmaker/Free Office en anderen beter compatibel zijn, want dat is niet zo (ook hier spreek ik weer uit ervaring!). Zij lopen tegen dezelfde issues aan die OOXML, het bestandsformaat van MS Office, met zich meebrengt. Een deel van een OOXML-container is namelijk binair, gesloten code en dus niet benaderbaar voor "de concurrentie". Want anders was élk pakket 100% uitwisselbaar met MS Office, en zouden we binnen no-time niet meer voor MS Office hebben gekozen. Nietwaar? ;)
+1Caviatjuh
@Mortov Molotov5 september 2021 22:24
Ik weet niet waar je Office voor nodig hebt, maar de online versies werken best aardig als je aan de beperkte featureset genoeg hebt, en je niet wil wennen aan een nieuwe interface.

Ook zijn er nog wel een aantal andere office suites dan libreoffice die wellicht het proberen waard zijn. Als het echt niet wil dan draait Word 2016 geloof ik wel ok onder Wine. Of gebruik een VM.
+1Jazco2nd
@Mortov Molotov6 september 2021 00:16
Probeer dan eens Onlyoffice DesktopEditors. Ik heb respect voor de LibreOffice community. Maar geef niks om het OpenDocument formaat. Wil gewoon zeer doelgericht docx, xslx of pptx bewerken of maken zoals ik dat al decennia doe zonder een nieuwe GUI te leren.
Dan zit je bij OnlyOffice goed.

Je hebt ook nog WPS en zelfs FreeOffice. WPS vond ik ook aardig, maar al zeker een jaar niet geprobeerd.

Ongeacht welk pakket je gebruikt, je moet sowieso ff de gehele fonts map van je Windows/MS Office installatie kopiëren naar je Linux systeem.

Gek genoeg lees je dit nergens, maar compatibiliteit met MS formaten begint bij het installeren van de lettertypes. En dus niet slechts dat ene Linux package met een handjevol '90 en '00 fonts.

Hier in mijn post install script voor Ubuntu Budgie een script dit dat automatisch voor je doet, werkt ook voor Manjaro volgens mij.

Ik ben Manjaro aan het proberen (zoals je aan mijn script ziet heb ik aardig wat in Budgie geïnvesteerd dus ik ga niet heel snel volledig over, mijn server draait het zelfs, zie ook mijn homeserver script), met de 3 verschillende GUI schillen, omdat hoe lekker ik Budgie ook vind, het heeft keiharde beperkingen, zeker als je een "hoge resolutie" op een "klein scherm" gebruikt en fractional scaling nodig hebt (bijv 125% of 150%).
Ubuntu Budgie is dan zo goed als onbruikbaar.

Manjaro Gnome is heel prettig maar vind ik wat onhandigheden bevatten (tov het zeer gebruiksvriendelijke Ubuntu Budgie).
Manjaro KDE Plasma leek me puur voor de power users, maar ik begin te merken dat het eigenlijk gebruiksvriendelijker is. Je moet alleen de vele opties in de context menu's negeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 6 september 2021 00:28]

+1Katsunami

@Mortov Molotov6 september 2021 02:29
Deze laatste is een zeer goede poging, maar 't gevoel "close, but no cigar" overheerst wel.
Is gewoon wat je gewend bent. Als ik op mijn werk (verplicht) Word en PowerPoint gebruik, heb ik de helft van de tijd de gedachte "WTF is dit voor lomple crap?" in mijn hoofd. Ik moet dan wel zeggen dat ik ondertussen ruim 15 jaar enkel Open / LibreOffice gebruik, en eigenlijk MS Office enkel aanraak als ik het voor mijn werk nodig heb.

Er zijn sommige dingen die MS Office wel kan en LibreOffice niet, voor zover ik weet (zoals directe intergratie met Azure en SharePoint), en LibreOffice heeft geen vervanging voor Outlook. Ik kan me daarom indenken dat bedrijven bij MS Office blijven hangen. Voor thuisgebruik vind ik de fixatie op "Ik moet MS Office hebben want niks is goed genoeg" bizar, net zoals "Ik kan enkel werken met Photoshop" (als het gaat om mensen die zo nu en dan een foto knippen) absurd vind.
+1mrooie
@Mortov Molotov6 september 2021 06:18
Tip je kan ook Libreoffice het Ribbon uiterlijk geven van Microsoft Office:

Instellingen -> Beeldinterface -> Tabbladen

Ik gebruik het vaak zat als aternatief.

Mooiste zou zijn als men ooit een Office pakket zou nabootsen met Libreoffice + Thunderbird in 1 download :o
+1Mortov Molotov
6 september 2021 13:26
@Caviatjuh @Qalo @Jazco2nd @Katsunami

Dank voor jullie reacties. Ik geef graag wat achtergrondinfo bij mijn ervaringen :)

Ik gebruikte LibreOffice onder Windows van pakweg 2005 tot en met 2010; toen het met een presentatie in .odp, gemaakt door Impress dus, grandioos foutgelopen was (volledig kwijt door "fout", geen idee meer wat het was), schakelde ik over naar Office 2007 (via studentenlicentie). Ribbon beviel me toen onmiddellijk, ligt me enorm qua manier van werken - het ging de eerste maal zodanig snel, dat ik mijn presentatie diezelfde nacht nog helemaal opnieuw had gemaakt. Sindsdien altijd MS Office gebruikt (2010, vanaf 2016 via 365 licentie via mijn zaak -> heden 2019).

Reden om voorlopig niet terug te schakelen naar LibreOffice in de voorbije jaren waren niet zozeer de gewoonte, maar wel onzekerheid over de kwaliteit van de .odb database structuur (ik gebruik momenteel Access voor mijn administratie). Ik overweeg een omzetting/deels herschrijving van die database eens ik zou omschakelen, mits .odb veilig genoeg is, of indien er een werkbaar alternatief zou zijn. Ook maak ik voor de input gebruik van vb scripting, waar ik dus nog een alternatief voor zou moeten vinden.

In ieder geval installeerde ik LibreOffice recent in Windows 10, ter voorbereiding naar omschakeling naar Manjaro (dus zonder Office 365); reden waarom ik er vrij snel nadien terug mee staakte, waren een viertal crashes tijdens gebruik in de uren na installatie. Verband m.i. met Zotero LibreOffice plugin, maar Zotero heb ik echt wel nodig voor mijn werk (open source reference manager).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mortov Molotov op 6 september 2021 13:29]

+1Caviatjuh
@Mortov Molotov6 september 2021 14:31
Ik zou in jouw geval denk ik kiezen voor een VM met Windows en Office. Dat gaat je waarschijnlijk geen goede ervaring opleveren op je oude Thinkpad, maar op een relatief recent platform wel. Vraag is dan of de voordelen van Linux gebruiken nog relevant zijn, als je het grootste deel van je tijd in een Windows VM zit te werken.
+1Mortov Molotov
@Caviatjuh6 september 2021 14:54
Ik heb mezelf voorgenomen om op alvast die Lenovo met Libreoffice te werken onder linux, en te kijken of dat probleem met Zotero zich nog voordoet.

Windows in VM is iets wat ik niet zal nastreven, de bedoeling is hooguit een dual boot voor gaming (maar tegenwoordig ook steeds minder nodig) en voor mijn vrouw (die nog Windows gebruikt - al vraag ik me af of ze 't verschil zou opmerken als ik in KDE een windows-like GUI zou installeren ;) )
+1Katsunami

@Mortov Molotov6 september 2021 14:09
Begrijpelijk als je er op die manier mindere ervaringen mee hebt.

Persoonlijk moet ik zeggen dat ik LibreOffice voor slechts een aantal dingen gebruik:

- Als iemand me een docx-document stuurt dat ik enkel hoef te lezen (sommige instellingen en bedrijven hebben blijkbaar nog steeds niet van PDF gehoord...)
- Als ik een brief(je) moet typen of een CV moet bijwerken, etc
- Calc voor het maken van een grafiek (dus geen zware worksheets)
- Impress voor kleine presentaties (die ik gewoon draai met LibreOffice Portable)

Dat is ongeveer 90% van mijn Office-gebruik; de overige 10% is werk dat ik in MS Office doe voor mijn werk, wat meestal gedeeld moet worden met andere mensen. Op mijn werk is de instelling eigenlijk wel: We gebruiken Microsoft, of niks. We bouwen zelfs bepaalde (interne) webapps om zodat ze werken met Edge c.q. gebruik kunnen maken van specifieke Edge / Microsoft-dingen, zelfs als ze daarna niet meer werken met Firefox. Alle spullen staan dus ook in Azure / Sharepoint / OneDrive, etc.

Persoonlijk zou ik mezelf nooit vrijwillig zo invreten in het ecosysteem van één leverancier. Ik zou mijn spullen zelf hosten (of als compromis, op een virtuele server in Azure) en ervoor zorgen dat software met zoveel mogelijk platformen werkt. Als MS ooit bokkensprongen maakt, wordt weggaan lastig. Maar; het is mijn werkgever, niet mijn eigen bedrijf. Ik maak deze beslissingen niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 6 september 2021 14:10]

0EXXiBIT
5 september 2021 23:21
Nou van mij krijgen ze gewoon een .txt bestandje. Werk toch niet op kantoor haha

