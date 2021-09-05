Software-update: ShareX 13.6.0

ShareX logo (80 pix)Versie 13.6.0 van ShareX is uitgekomen, een versie die als pre-release wordt aangemerkt. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden opgeslagen naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om ook dit onderdeel naar eigen hand te zetten. In deze uitgave zijn enkele kleine problemen verholpen en wordt ffmpeg nu van een andere locatie opgehaald:

Changes in ShareX version 13.6.0:
  • ShareX is now using .NET Framework 4.8 which will be automatically downloaded if it is not available on the system
  • Updated Inno Setup to 6.2.0 which has modernized graphics
  • Updated Inno Setup Dependency Installer script which is now using the new built in Inno Setup downloader to download .NET Framework
  • Added “Glow” image effect, which allows you to make a gradient outer glow around your screenshots*
  • Removed social buttons toolbar and news button from the main window
  • Added Twitter button which will replace our previous news panel, please make sure to follow our Twitter account if you would like to receive ShareX related news or tips
  • Added Discord button, you can join our Discord server to get support from the community
  • Added “Menu font” theme option, and changed default font size of menu and context menus to 9.75 pt
  • Added Bing visual search button to the main window context menu and also as a URL sharing service destination, this works as both an image search and a great OCR service
  • Added quick image combine buttons to main window context menu*
    • You must select multiple images from main window by holding Ctrl or Shift and then selecting multiple thumbnails to be able to see these buttons in right click context menu
  • When a screenshot is taken, the window title and process name of the active window is stored in history as meta tag
    • This will greatly improve searching screenshots in the ShareX history window. For example if you take a screenshot from the Spotify window then you can either search “spotify” (process name) or specific artist name or song name (window title) which are stored in a meta tag. If you take screenshots on your browser, you can search the website you took it on (since the website name is generally in the Window Title)
  • Added an option to adjust JPEG quality automatically to fit best quality under target file size (Task settings -> Image)
  • Reorganized tools menu to group similar tools together with separators between them
  • Tweet message moved to upload menu from tools menu
  • Improved the “First time upload” dialog to save people from unintentional uploads: added big “Attention” text with red background and locked the “Yes” button for 5 seconds
  • Improved error message of custom uploaders to include more specific error messages with the host name included
  • Added multi line support to custom uploader argument value fields
  • Allow empty multipart/form-data value in custom uploader
  • Added copy URL buttons to response window
  • Added simple search bar to history window which lets you search by file name, window title and process name; you can also use wildcard characters while searching
  • Image history window search bar also supports searching meta tags now
  • Added advanced search button to the history window toolbar which toggles panel with more filtering options
  • The Image Preview now fills the right side, since the filtering options have been moved to advanced search
  • Added “Copy stats to clipboard” button to the history window toolbar
  • Added “Toggle more info” button to the history window toolbar, which toggles panel at bottom right to show more info about selected history entry such as tags
  • Added hotkeys to history window context menu entries:
    • Enter Open URL or file
    • Ctrl + Enter Open file
    • Shift + Enter Open folder
    • Ctrl + C Copy URL
    • Shift + C Copy file
    • Alt + C Copy image
    • Ctrl + Shift + C Copy file path
    • Ctrl + U Upload file
    • Ctrl + E Edit image
  • Added history settings window, which currently contains:
    • Maximum item limit (allows loading history window faster)
    • Remember search input
    • Remember window state
  • If dev mode is enabled then pressing Ctrl + F5 while in the history window loads fake history data
  • If dev mode is enabled then main window title, tray icon text and about window will show full version info with build type and admin privilege status, for example: ShareX 13.6.0 Dev (Debug, Admin)
  • Removed ge.tt file uploader because it is no longer in service
  • “Delete file locally” after capture task now also works for file uploads if “Task settings -> Advanced -> UseAfterCaptureTasksDuringFileUpload” option is enabled

ShareX

Versienummer 13.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ShareX
Download https://getsharex.com/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

