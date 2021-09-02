Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.11.0 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout ook meteen 0.11.1. De changelog voor deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

Chocolatey 0.11.1 BUG FIXES Fix - Chocolatey Licensed Extension is not loaded into PowerShell process when using v0.11.0 - see #2340 Chocolatey 0.11.0 BREAKING CHANGES Disable importing / loading of DLL in the extension folder - see #2333

choco list -e -a returns pre-releases even when --pre is not passed - see #2304 BUG FIXES Fix - Prevent creation of empty nuget.config in user appdata folder - see #2233

Fix - Upgrade all with remembered arguments changes packages to pre-release - see #2111

Fix - Software applications are being reported as not being managed by Chocolatey when their associated package is installed - see #2092

Fix - Unable to remove API Key with choco apikey command - see #1889

Fix - Not all package versions are returned when running running choco list --all-versions --exact - see #1843

Fix - Upgrade all reuses overridden package parameters when useRememberedArgumentsForUpgrades feature is turned on - see #1443

Fix - choco pack fails when running on Mono when current directory is not the same one that contains the .nuspec being packed - see #2263

Fix - Running choco pack on Mono on Linux will not include any files in .nupkg if there is no files element in the .nuspec - see #2258

Fix - Nuspec files with forward slash creates nested layer of directories when packed on Windows - see #2166

Fix - Prevent loading of Chocolatey GUI Licensed Extension assembly - see #2078

Fix - Working directory always being replaced with configured cache location when using Start-ChocolateyProcessAsAdmin - see #2051

Fix - Temp location can change unexpectedly when using System credentials - see #2044

Fix - Incorrect output regarding package files when package can't be found to be downloaded - see #1962 IMPROVEMENTS [Security] XML External Entity attack in log4net (CVE-2018-1285) - see #2266

Provide ability to export all currently installed packages to a packages.config file - see #357

Provide ability to execute PowerShell script right before installation starts when using Install-ChocolateyPackage - see #1060

Add ChocolateyExitOnRebootDetected feature setting to environment variables for usage within package scripts - see #1983

Only search top level package folders when running the remove pending packages task - see #1866

Change default repository in the chocolatey.config to community.chocolatey.org - see #2231

Support UnzipLocation as an alias to Destination parameter in the Get-ChocolateyUnzip function - see #2203

API - Allow Lets.GetChocolatey to not initialize logging - see #2124

Provide ability to install msp patch files using Install-ChocolateyInstallPackage function - see #2112

Add ability to use authorization headers in the Get-WebFile function - see #1998

Ensure nuspec files generated from the choco new command use UTF-8 without a byte order mark - see #1364

Provide top level help command explaining what commands can be executed - see #944

Ensure correct path separator in nuspec files is used on different operating systems - see #502

Remove unused variable in uninstall template generated from choco new command - see #2114 DOCUMENTATION Clarify the SpecificFolder parameter for helper functions - see #2190

Update deprecation notice to use outdated command when using version command - see #2048

Include information about --version option in choco help documentation - see #2049

Fix examples for Install-ChocolateyPackage function - see #1899

Terminology improvements in choco.exe help output - see #1861

Wrong error message shown when using Get-ChocolateyWebFile and forcex86 - see #1859