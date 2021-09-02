Software-update: Chocolatey 0.11.1

Chocolatey logo (75 pix) Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.11.0 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout ook meteen 0.11.1. De changelog voor deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:

Chocolatey 0.11.1

BUG FIXES
  • Fix - Chocolatey Licensed Extension is not loaded into PowerShell process when using v0.11.0 - see #2340

Chocolatey 0.11.0

BREAKING CHANGES
  • Disable importing / loading of DLL in the extension folder - see #2333
  • choco list -e -a returns pre-releases even when --pre is not passed - see #2304
BUG FIXES
  • Fix - Prevent creation of empty nuget.config in user appdata folder - see #2233
  • Fix - Upgrade all with remembered arguments changes packages to pre-release - see #2111
  • Fix - Software applications are being reported as not being managed by Chocolatey when their associated package is installed - see #2092
  • Fix - Unable to remove API Key with choco apikey command - see #1889
  • Fix - Not all package versions are returned when running running choco list --all-versions --exact - see #1843
  • Fix - Upgrade all reuses overridden package parameters when useRememberedArgumentsForUpgrades feature is turned on - see #1443
  • Fix - choco pack fails when running on Mono when current directory is not the same one that contains the .nuspec being packed - see #2263
  • Fix - Running choco pack on Mono on Linux will not include any files in .nupkg if there is no files element in the .nuspec - see #2258
  • Fix - Nuspec files with forward slash creates nested layer of directories when packed on Windows - see #2166
  • Fix - Prevent loading of Chocolatey GUI Licensed Extension assembly - see #2078
  • Fix - Working directory always being replaced with configured cache location when using Start-ChocolateyProcessAsAdmin - see #2051
  • Fix - Temp location can change unexpectedly when using System credentials - see #2044
  • Fix - Incorrect output regarding package files when package can't be found to be downloaded - see #1962
IMPROVEMENTS
  • [Security] XML External Entity attack in log4net (CVE-2018-1285) - see #2266
  • Provide ability to export all currently installed packages to a packages.config file - see #357
  • Provide ability to execute PowerShell script right before installation starts when using Install-ChocolateyPackage - see #1060
  • Add ChocolateyExitOnRebootDetected feature setting to environment variables for usage within package scripts - see #1983
  • Only search top level package folders when running the remove pending packages task - see #1866
  • Change default repository in the chocolatey.config to community.chocolatey.org - see #2231
  • Support UnzipLocation as an alias to Destination parameter in the Get-ChocolateyUnzip function - see #2203
  • API - Allow Lets.GetChocolatey to not initialize logging - see #2124
  • Provide ability to install msp patch files using Install-ChocolateyInstallPackage function - see #2112
  • Add ability to use authorization headers in the Get-WebFile function - see #1998
  • Ensure nuspec files generated from the choco new command use UTF-8 without a byte order mark - see #1364
  • Provide top level help command explaining what commands can be executed - see #944
  • Ensure correct path separator in nuspec files is used on different operating systems - see #502
  • Remove unused variable in uninstall template generated from choco new command - see #2114
DOCUMENTATION
  • Clarify the SpecificFolder parameter for helper functions - see #2190
  • Update deprecation notice to use outdated command when using version command - see #2048
  • Include information about --version option in choco help documentation - see #2049
  • Fix examples for Install-ChocolateyPackage function - see #1899
  • Terminology improvements in choco.exe help output - see #1861
  • Wrong error message shown when using Get-ChocolateyWebFile and forcex86 - see #1859

Versienummer 0.11.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Chocolatey
Download https://chocolatey.org/install#individual
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-09-2021 • 19:20

02-09-2021 • 19:20

8 Linkedin

Bron: Chocolatey

Update-historie

31-03 Chocolatey 1.1.0 29
22-03 Chocolatey 1.0.0 21
26-01 Chocolatey 0.12.1 7
19-01 Chocolatey 0.12.0 23
28-10 Chocolatey 0.11.3 43
09-'21 Chocolatey 0.11.1 8
05-'19 Chocolatey 0.10.14 26
03-'19 Chocolatey 0.10.13 25
06-'17 Chocolatey 0.10.7 6
Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+15+22+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2ThAhAnZeL
2 september 2021 22:07
ik krijg een error sinds 11.0 die vandaag is geinstalleerd: ERROR: The term 'Get-ChocolateyUnzipCmdlet' is not recognized as the name of a cmdlet,

dit werkte tot gister wel goed..

edit:
De upgrade naar 11.1 lijkt het te fixen

[Reactie gewijzigd door ThAhAnZeL op 2 september 2021 22:31]

+2guillaume
2 september 2021 23:18
Voor mensen die dit soort package managers ook waarderen kan ik Scoop toch echt meer aanraden dan Chocolatey. Wat mij betreft zit Scoop veel beter en overzichtelijker in elkaar, zowel qua mappenstructuur en documentatie voor de eindgebruikers als qua source en complexiteit. Voor zover ik beide heb gebruikt, zag ik updates ook sneller via Scoop beschikbaar komen, mede omdat bij Chocolatey steeds aparte pakketten voor iedere nieuwe versie moeten worden gemaakt én gecontroleerd, terwijl Scoop de installatiebestanden direct van de ontwikkelaar gebruikt en die zelf uitpakt/semi-portable installeert.

https://scoop.sh

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 2 september 2021 23:20]

0Bliksem B
@guillaume3 september 2021 17:34
Ik mis wel een boel paketten. Zoals Firefox en Kodi.

Chocolatey lijkt geschikter als app-store. Scoop voor het automateren van sommige installaties.
0guillaume
@Bliksem B4 september 2021 14:53
>scoop search firefox
'extras' bucket:
firefox-beta (89.0b15)
firefox-developer (89.0b15)
firefox-esr-portable (78.10.1)
firefox-esr (78.10.1)
firefox-nightly (90.0a1.20210525093431)
firefox-portable (88.0.1)
firefox (88.0.1)
tor-browser (10.0.16) --> includes 'firefox.exe'
https://scoop-docs.vercel.app/docs/concepts/Buckets.html

Kodi zit bijvoorbeeld in deze bucket: https://github.com/Ash258/Scoop-Ash258

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 4 september 2021 15:16]

+1Mark de Vaal
2 september 2021 19:28
Geweldig programma dit.
+1wmrichard
2 september 2021 19:32
Geweldige tool, blijf het jammer vinden dat het nog niet in Windows zit. Tuurlijk is Microsoft bezig met WinGet, maar choco(latey) werkt gewoon goed. Zou fijn zijn als Microsoft dit bedrijf overnam, zodat we niet hoefden te leunen op een losse installatie van 3rd party software.
+1powerboat
2 september 2021 20:53
Heeft ook mooie integratie met Ansible :p
0spoor12b
2 september 2021 20:13
choco upgrade chocolatey geeft nog steeds aan dat 11.0 de laatste versie is. Duurt kennelijk nog even.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

