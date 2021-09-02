Chocolatey 0.11.1

Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of PowerShell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 9000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Versie 0.11.0 van Chocolatey is uitgekomen en wegens een kleine fout ook meteen 0.11.1. De changelog voor deze uitgaves ziet er als volgt uit:
Chocolatey 0.11.1BUG FIXES
- Fix - Chocolatey Licensed Extension is not loaded into PowerShell process when using v0.11.0 - see #2340
Chocolatey 0.11.0BREAKING CHANGES
BUG FIXES
- Disable importing / loading of DLL in the extension folder - see #2333
- choco list -e -a returns pre-releases even when --pre is not passed - see #2304
IMPROVEMENTS
- Fix - Prevent creation of empty nuget.config in user appdata folder - see #2233
- Fix - Upgrade all with remembered arguments changes packages to pre-release - see #2111
- Fix - Software applications are being reported as not being managed by Chocolatey when their associated package is installed - see #2092
- Fix - Unable to remove API Key with choco apikey command - see #1889
- Fix - Not all package versions are returned when running running choco list --all-versions --exact - see #1843
- Fix - Upgrade all reuses overridden package parameters when useRememberedArgumentsForUpgrades feature is turned on - see #1443
- Fix - choco pack fails when running on Mono when current directory is not the same one that contains the .nuspec being packed - see #2263
- Fix - Running choco pack on Mono on Linux will not include any files in .nupkg if there is no files element in the .nuspec - see #2258
- Fix - Nuspec files with forward slash creates nested layer of directories when packed on Windows - see #2166
- Fix - Prevent loading of Chocolatey GUI Licensed Extension assembly - see #2078
- Fix - Working directory always being replaced with configured cache location when using Start-ChocolateyProcessAsAdmin - see #2051
- Fix - Temp location can change unexpectedly when using System credentials - see #2044
- Fix - Incorrect output regarding package files when package can't be found to be downloaded - see #1962
DOCUMENTATION
- [Security] XML External Entity attack in log4net (CVE-2018-1285) - see #2266
- Provide ability to export all currently installed packages to a packages.config file - see #357
- Provide ability to execute PowerShell script right before installation starts when using Install-ChocolateyPackage - see #1060
- Add ChocolateyExitOnRebootDetected feature setting to environment variables for usage within package scripts - see #1983
- Only search top level package folders when running the remove pending packages task - see #1866
- Change default repository in the chocolatey.config to community.chocolatey.org - see #2231
- Support UnzipLocation as an alias to Destination parameter in the Get-ChocolateyUnzip function - see #2203
- API - Allow Lets.GetChocolatey to not initialize logging - see #2124
- Provide ability to install msp patch files using Install-ChocolateyInstallPackage function - see #2112
- Add ability to use authorization headers in the Get-WebFile function - see #1998
- Ensure nuspec files generated from the choco new command use UTF-8 without a byte order mark - see #1364
- Provide top level help command explaining what commands can be executed - see #944
- Ensure correct path separator in nuspec files is used on different operating systems - see #502
- Remove unused variable in uninstall template generated from choco new command - see #2114
- Clarify the SpecificFolder parameter for helper functions - see #2190
- Update deprecation notice to use outdated command when using version command - see #2048
- Include information about --version option in choco help documentation - see #2049
- Fix examples for Install-ChocolateyPackage function - see #1899
- Terminology improvements in choco.exe help output - see #1861
- Wrong error message shown when using Get-ChocolateyWebFile and forcex86 - see #1859