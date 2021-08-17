Versie 1.4.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. Sinds versie 1.4.0 is er ondersteuning voor hdr10 en 10- en 12bit-encoding, en heeft onder Windows .Net 5.0 nodig. In versie 1.4.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Fixed a crash when using "Align AV" on Intel based systems. (#3683)

Fixed a crash when reading certain DVD's with missing VOB files Hardware Encoding Fixed an issue with QuickSync accelerated Crop/Scale generating incorrect aspect ratios (#3236)

Fixed a crash after a subtitle scan when using the QuickSync encoder. (#3741) Subtitles Backport some libass patches which should correct some issues with font and font-weight selections. (#3736)

Fixed an issue that could prevent 3rd party software handling HandBrake files with dvb subtitles. Command line interface Fixed a regression that prevented upscaling when using -w and -h (#3746) Linux Added: flatpak permission to show bookmarks in file dialogs (#3748) Mac Fix an issue where the Quality Slider was being ignored when using the VideoToolbox encoder. (#3751)

Fixed an issue where incompatible hardware presets could be selected. Windows Windows UI builds are now available for ARM64 devices. (Named arm64 or aarch64 in the download section)

Added upgrade notices to the installer welcome page advising of .NET Desktop Runtime 5 requirements and to complete existing queue. (#3693)

Added support for software rendering which can be enabled to workaround issues with Variable Refresh Rate and 3rd party software causing rendering corruption (#3755)

Added a new preference to define how the preset toolbar button renders the preset list. (#3697)

Fixed a crash which would prevent all user settings from loading in some circumstances.

Fixed "Reset Settings" button in preferences. Certain settings were not reset correctly. (#3726)

Fixed issues with the built-in updater that may cause it to fail to run the installer if the app was not running as admin.

Fixed an issue that required and app restart to apply changes to the max simultaneous encodes setting.

Fixed an issue with Audio Defaults fallback encoder quality/bitrate/mixdown settings would not display correct values (#3739)

Fixed an with QSV multi-instance support where multiple Intel GPU's are used.