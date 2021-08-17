Software-update: HandBrake 1.4.1

HandBrake logo (75 pix)Versie 1.4.1 van HandBrake is verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. Sinds versie 1.4.0 is er ondersteuning voor hdr10 en 10- en 12bit-encoding, en heeft onder Windows .Net 5.0 nodig. In versie 1.4.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Fixed a crash when using "Align AV" on Intel based systems. (#3683)
  • Fixed a crash when reading certain DVD's with missing VOB files
Hardware Encoding
  • Fixed an issue with QuickSync accelerated Crop/Scale generating incorrect aspect ratios (#3236)
  • Fixed a crash after a subtitle scan when using the QuickSync encoder. (#3741)
Subtitles
  • Backport some libass patches which should correct some issues with font and font-weight selections. (#3736)
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent 3rd party software handling HandBrake files with dvb subtitles.
Command line interface
  • Fixed a regression that prevented upscaling when using -w and -h (#3746)
Linux
  • Added: flatpak permission to show bookmarks in file dialogs (#3748)
Mac
  • Fix an issue where the Quality Slider was being ignored when using the VideoToolbox encoder. (#3751)
  • Fixed an issue where incompatible hardware presets could be selected.
Windows
  • Windows UI builds are now available for ARM64 devices. (Named arm64 or aarch64 in the download section)
  • Added upgrade notices to the installer welcome page advising of .NET Desktop Runtime 5 requirements and to complete existing queue. (#3693)
  • Added support for software rendering which can be enabled to workaround issues with Variable Refresh Rate and 3rd party software causing rendering corruption (#3755)
  • Added a new preference to define how the preset toolbar button renders the preset list. (#3697)
  • Fixed a crash which would prevent all user settings from loading in some circumstances.
  • Fixed "Reset Settings" button in preferences. Certain settings were not reset correctly. (#3726)
  • Fixed issues with the built-in updater that may cause it to fail to run the installer if the app was not running as admin.
  • Fixed an issue that required and app restart to apply changes to the max simultaneous encodes setting.
  • Fixed an issue with Audio Defaults fallback encoder quality/bitrate/mixdown settings would not display correct values (#3739)
  • Fixed an with QSV multi-instance support where multiple Intel GPU's are used.

Versienummer 1.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website HandBrake
Download https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte 15,53MB
Licentietype GPL

+1Tapijtmepper
17 augustus 2021 07:58
Al heel vaak gebruikt om dvd's om te zetten naar bestanden, videobestanden kleiner te maken,...
Een super programma.
+1Ramoncito
@Tapijtmepper17 augustus 2021 11:56
Dat doe ik ook, ik vind het alleen jammer dat er niet een optie in zit om de maximale grootte van een bestand te kunnen instellen. Er waren vroeger wel programma's die dat van tevoren konden berekenen, zoals AutoGK.
+2MicGlou
@Ramoncito17 augustus 2021 22:58
Die optie lijkt ansich handig, maar daardoor handicap je de effectiviteit van de encoder enorm puur om die target te halen... en dat resulteerde dan regelmatig in slechte kwaliteit in bepaalde stukken van de videos.

Ooit vrij actief geweest op een forum waar we met een aantal mensen dit soort dingen flink hadden getest om een advies te kunnen geven wat nou de beste settings zijn met Handbrake voor een beoogde kwaliteit/bestandsgrootte. Als je dan gebruikt maakte van de target size en je codeerde bijvoorbeeld een originele bluray aflevering van een serie dat het een target van 500MB moest krijgen voor 720p en 45 minuten speeltijd, dan kwam je gemiddeld uit op een bitrate van pakweg rond de 2000kbps... pakten we hetzelfde bestand en probeerde je het uit te vogelen met de videokwaliteit instellingen om uit te komen op rond de 500MB en je liet het verder echt aan de encoder over dan had deze video aanzienlijk minder last van artifacten etc in de video.
0Ramoncito
@MicGlou18 augustus 2021 12:49
Ik doe dit ook al heel lang. Sinds ik mijn Pinnacle DC-10 kocht destijds om video's op te nemen en VCD's te maken. Simpel gezegd: Een encoder hoort tijdens de eerste pass alle motion vectors te registreren om vervolgens de meest optimale setting te gebruiken voor het eindresultaat als je VBR gebruikt, dit hele proces doe je teniet als je een maximale bestandsgrootte opgeeft. Het is dus niet verwonderlijk dat het Handbrake-team deze optie er gewoon uitgehaald heeft. Mensen die het hele principe achter video niet snappen (en ook nog eens niet weten hoe groot het audiospoor is in dat eindresultaat) zullen dan Handbrake de schuld geven van slechte video...

Maar ja: Ik heb series op DVD, na het omzetten ervan kom je dan soms op een totale grootte van een kleine externe HDD. Dan heb je nog een aantal extra's die erbij zouden kunnen om die schijf totaal vol te maken. Voor die overige extra's, waarvan de kwaliteit er minder toe doet, is het handig om een maximale bestandsgrootte te kunnen opgeven om de resterende ruimte optimaal te benutten. Vroeger werd de optie voornamelijk gebruikt om het resultaat op een CD/DVD/BluRay kwijt te kunnen.
0Tranquility
@MicGlou9 september 2021 11:43
De AVG modus in Handbrake werkt al jaren niet meer zo. De kwaliteit is nu net zo goed als wanneer je Constant Quality zou gebruiken met een RF-waarde die overeenkomt met een bestandsgrootte vergelijkbaar met AVG met 2-Pass encoding. Alleen weet je met AVG zeker hoe groot het eindresultaat is. Alleen moet je die even van te voren berekenen op bijvoorbeeld deze site.
+1terradrone
@Ramoncito17 augustus 2021 13:20
Dat heeft handbrake wel gekunnen, maar die optie heeft men verwijderd sinds versie 0.9.6 :

https://www.videohelp.com/software/HandBrake/version-history

"Target Size is gone, and isn't coming back Don't bother complaining on the forums"
0Ramoncito
@terradrone17 augustus 2021 19:41
Het is gewoon verdraaid jammer als je een complete serie, samen met de bijbehorende films en extra's, nét niet op een kleine externe hdd past... Je wil dan eigenlijk de hoogst mogelijke kwaliteit nog halen met de laatste, minder belangrijke extra's en dat verdelen over de laatste bestanden, maar Handbrake laat dan niet toe om die laatste GB's ten volle te benutten.

Ik begrijp overigens wel dat de codec bepaalt hoe groot een bestand wordt als je een bepaalde kwaliteit kiest. Sommige mensen denken ten onrechte dat groter automatisch beter is, als het om bestandsgrootte gaat.
0Flash00
@terradrone18 augustus 2021 15:37
Met VidCoder (die gebaseerd is op de engine van HandBrake, zoals dj_ryow al aangaf) kun je de Target Size en Average Bitrate gewoon instellen. VidCoder is ook een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker dan HandBrake.
0terradrone
@Flash0018 augustus 2021 20:46
Die mogelijkheid biedt avidemux overigens ook:

http://avidemux.sourceforge.net/
0Tranquility
@terradrone9 september 2021 11:46
Het is inderdaad jammer (en vreemd) dat deze optie er niet meer in zit.
Maar er zijn sites waar je dit eenvoudig zelf kunt berekenen:
https://www.htmlstrip.com/video-output-size-calculator
0Tranquility
@Ramoncito9 september 2021 10:57
Probeer deze maar eens. Deze is behoorlijk accuraat.

Ik gebruik deze site voor het berekenen van 4K remuxes die ik van zo'n 50-60GB naar 25GB omzet met Handbrake in de AVG modus waar ik een bitrate van rond de 25000 kbps gebruik.
0Ramoncito
@Tranquility9 september 2021 11:19
Bedankt voor de info :)

Ik gebruik zelf overigens nagenoeg nooit een dergelijke optie voor videobestanden, de codec moet zelf bepalen wat de grootte wordt aan de hand van de kwaliteit die van tevoren gekozen is. Maar het is nu eenmaal erg handig om er toch in te hebben voor het geval dat.

Ik zie overigens dat er geen rekening is gehouden hoeveel audiosporen er in het bestand zitten en er is ook geen optie om de grootte van een bestaand audiobestand in te voegen of aan te geven wat voor soort audiocodec gebruikt wordt.
0Tranquility
@Ramoncito9 september 2021 11:34
Ik encodeer alleen de video en laat de audio ongemoeid in Handbrake, dus ik geef de bitrate van de audio in de tool wat je kan zien met bijvoorbeeld MediaInfo. Maar meestal zet ik eerst de audio om van Dolby TrueHD naar DTS, want ik heb toch geen receiver die Dolby TrueHD aan kan maar wel DTS en dit klinkt net zo goed en heb met mijn 5.1 opstelling genoeg speakers in huis. :)

Later mux ik de gewenste bestanden met MKVToolnix in het uiteindelijke MKV-bestand.
De reden dat ik AVG (2-Pass Encoding) gebruik boven Constant Quality (RF) is dat ik zelf de grootte van het eindresultaat kan bepalen.

De encoder zelf op kwaliteit laten bepalen komt altijd op een grootte uit die ik niet wil dus vind ik die optie zinloos. Ik heb van alles geprobeerd maar altijd week de grootte flink af van wat ik wilde en het instellen van de verschillende RF waardes resulteerde iedere keer in totaal verschillende groottes. En waarom wil je encoden? Juist om een kleiner eindresultaat te krijgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tranquility op 9 september 2021 11:56]

+1arnova
17 augustus 2021 09:03
Het enige wat ik mis is een goede manier om te kunnen "cutten" (met bv. een preview scherm). Daarom voor sommige dingen toch maar avidemux, maar voor de rest top.
+1CykoByte
@arnova17 augustus 2021 11:15
Ben je bekend met LosslessCut?
LosslessCut aims to be the ultimate cross platform FFmpeg GUI for extremely fast and lossless operations on video, audio, subtitle and other related media files. The main feature is lossless trimming and cutting of video and audio files, which is great for saving space by rough-cutting your large video files taken from a video camera, GoPro, drone, etc. It lets you quickly extract the good parts from your videos and discard many gigabytes of data without doing a slow re-encode and thereby losing quality.
+1arnova
@CykoByte17 augustus 2021 15:02
Jazeker. Alleen wil ik kunnen cutten + encoden in 1 slag. En dat kan niet met LosslessCut. Je kan wil eerst encoden met Handbrake en vervolgens met LosslessCut "cutten" echter kan je dan alleen cutten op keyframes...
0Tranquility
@arnova9 september 2021 11:01
Handbrake is ook primair een tool bedoeld om te encoden. Om te editen zijn er genoeg andere tools.
+1tom.cx
17 augustus 2021 07:40
Gebruik dit programma nu een paar jaar en moet zeggen dat het fantastisch werkt.
+1tinus61
@tom.cx17 augustus 2021 12:04
Ik ben ook al jaren een zeer tevreden gebruiker. In eerste instantie onder (K)ubuntu Linux, op goed geluk, omdat de keuze enorm is. Vervolgens ben ik het ook onder Windows 10/11 gaan gebruiken, omdat de meeste gratis video converteerders op dat platform, vol spyware, reclame, addware en/of beperkingen zitten.

Wat mij betreft is dit Handbrake de beste in zijn soort. Eenvoudig in gebruik, zonder te veel toeters en bellen. Doet gewoon wat het doen moet.
0Tranquility
@tinus619 september 2021 11:02
Inderdaad. Veel mogelijkheden voor het doel (encoden), een goed gebruikersforum op de Handbrake site waar de ontwikkelaars vragen beantwoorden en is het ook nog eens helemaal gratis, wat wil een mens nog meer! :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tranquility op 9 september 2021 11:03]

+1Carlos0_0
17 augustus 2021 11:03
Veel gebruikt om bestanden inderdaad om te zetten naar een ander formaat, zodat het voorbeeld goed werkt op ipad of iets.
Tegenwoordig al lang niet meer nodig gehad gooi alles op de Nas, en kan het met de synology's apps of de smart tv gewoon bij en bekijken.

Maar een mooi en gratis tooltje :)
+1dj_ryow
17 augustus 2021 11:31
Voor de mensen die de GUI van Handbrake niks/moeilijk vinden is er Vidcoder gebaseerd op de engine van Handbrake.
0aileron
18 augustus 2021 00:12
Handbrake is geweldig. Interface is simpel genoeg en biedt genoeg mogelijkheden voor wat meer advanced opties.

Wat ik eigenlijk altijd jammer heb gevonden is dat het niks kan/doet met muxen/demuxen zodat je alleen de tracks kan encoden waar je dat graag van zou willen. Doe daar een lossless cut functie bij en ik heb 90% van de tijd niks anders meer nodig.
Aan de andere kant: Schoenmaker, hou je bij je leest.
0janek65
19 augustus 2021 11:13
Voor iedereen die er tegenaan loopt: ik kreeg een .Net installatie melding. Ik dacht lekker negeren want dat zit gewoon in windows 10. Maar die doet nog steeds .Net 4.8 kennelijk, want Handbrake wil .Net 5.0 (ik weet niet sinds wanneer overigens).
Dus krijg je die boodschap met de vraag 'wil je .Net nu installeren?': als je Ja antwoord opent Hb de .Net 5 installer download pagina van M$. Na installatie van .Net 5 werkt het.
0nutty
29 augustus 2021 14:01
Tip voor anderen:
Als je deze versie installeert krijg je de melding dat je dotNet moet installeren.
De laatste versie die nu (29-08-21) op de MS site staat (5.9) werkt NIET met deze versie van Handbrake.
Je moet echt een vroegere versie hebben dan deze,ik had succes met 5.02.02
Overigens zitten er een behoorlijk aantal bugs in (in de 30 minuten die ik het gebruikte).
Om te beginnen met popups die je krijgt als je bv een bestand wil overschrijven.
Je krijgt dan te zien ""er bestaat al een bestand met de naam blabla wilt u deze overschrijven"
Helemaal goed,ware het niet dat je over deze zin een popup krijgt,waarop je eerst moet wachten voordat deze weg is (ca 10 seconden) waarna je alsnog Ja of Nee kunt klikken,maar niet eerder voordat de popup weg is.
En dat verschijnsel komt vaker voor,heel knullig en niet nodig.
En dan zijn er nog andere bugs zoals,het niet (volledig) onthouden van presettings.
Heb bv een custom setting gemaakt waar ik gebruik maak van AVG bitrate methode met 2 voudig pass.
Werkt prima als ik 1 file converteer.
Gebruik ik dezelfde custom setting en ga aan de gang met meerdere files (dus batchmethode),dan gebruikt hij geen 2 pass maar 1,terwijl de setting duidelijk op 2 staat.
Dan moet ik eerst 1 file converteren,en terwijl ik niks aan de settings veranderd heb werkt de 2 pass vervolgens wel als ik daarna de batchmethode gebruik.
Zoals ik al zij vol met fouten,het wordt er door de jaren niet beter op...

Vandaar maar eens Vidcoder geprobeerd zoals sommigen hierboven voorstellen,en dat werkt beter dan Handbreak,de bugs zijn daar niet aanwezig,vanaf nu dus Vidcoder.
Goede tip!

[Reactie gewijzigd door nutty op 29 augustus 2021 14:17]

