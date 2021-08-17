Firmware-update: Synology DSM 6.2.4 build 25556-2

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft een nieuwe versie van Disk Station Manager uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het apparaat als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 6.2.4 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.0 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 11 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 6.2 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Note
  • The update is not available in your region yet. The update is expected to be available for all regions within the next few days, although the time of release in each region may vary slightly.
  • This update will restart your Synology NAS.
  • Disables the "Shut down UPS when the system enters Safe Mode" option by default.
  • Audio Station must be updated to version 6.5.6-3377 or above to be compatible with this update.
  • Media Server must be updated to version 1.8.1-2876 or above to be compatible with this update.
  • Surveillance Station must be updated to version 8.2.9-6459 or above to be compatible with this update.
  • Virtual Machine Manager must be updated to version 2.4.1-9259.
What's New
  • Added support for Synology Active Insight, which provides an option for automatic delivery of diagnostic data to Synology Technical Support upon submission of a support ticket for a faster troubleshooting process. This option is configurable at DSM > Support Center.
  • Added log entries for drive removal.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where the domain group list wasn't updated correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where administrator users couldn't sign in to DSM after they reset their password by pressing the RESET button.
  • Fixed an issue where all input fields across DSM were auto-filled with DSM account name if users had had Google Chrome remember their password with the Autofill function.
  • Fixed an issue where Finder might stop responding when users search for content within mounted folders on macOS Big Sur 11.1 and 11.2.
  • Fixed an issue where after users updated to DSM 6.2.4, iSCSI targets mapped with LUNs created on DSM 6.0 and before became offline and couldn't be enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where signing in via 2-step verification generated an extra log entry.
  • Fixed an issue where deleted files from the home folder couldn't be found in the recycle bin if deleted via SMB.
  • Fixed an issue where there is a slight possibility that the SMB service might be shortly disconnected the moment users apply SMB setting modifications.
  • Fixed an issue where backing up data on Windows using Windows Server Backup or other third-party software to Synology NAS might fail after users updated their Windows with updates released since April 2021.
  • Updated the OpenSSL setting in response to new rules of Let's Encrypt certificates.
  • Fixed an issue where there might be an incorrect IP conflict message for VLANs.
  • Fixed an issue where DHCP settings of one network interface might be wrongly applied to another interface whose DHCP settings hadn't been enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where CMS-managed servers might disconnect from a CMS Host that has been updated to DSM 6.2.4.
  • Adjusted the LED indicator behavior for drive hibernation and deep sleep, making the LED status easier to distinguish on the following 15-series and 16-series models: DS916+, DS716+II, DS716+, DS416, DS416play, DS415+, DS415play, DS216+II, DS216+.
  • Fixed an issue where the UPS server might not function properly after the system reboot.
  • Refines the description for abnormal S.M.A.R.T test results and specifies the problematic S.M.A.R.T attributes.
  • Fixed an issue where the system might not obtain the compatibility information of hot-swapped drives on expansion units.
  • Fixed an issue where Western Digital hard drives couldn't be detected upon bootup on the following models: RS4017xs+, RS3618xs, RS3617xs+, RS3617RPxs, DS3617xsII, DS3617xs.
  • Fixed an issue where the fan couldn't resume in full speed mode after a system reboot on models with the V1000 platform.
  • Fixed an issue where memory module error messages weren't displayed properly.
  • Enhanced the system performance when there is a large number of concurrent connections.
  • Fixed an issue where when the "Get user/group lists with NT4-compatible mode" option is enabled, domain users might not be able to sign in to Synology Contacts.
  • Fixed an issue where 15-series and newer models couldn't hibernate when there is a system error, such as a storage issue and hardware malfunction.
  • Adjusted the fan speed on SA3400 and SA3600 to fix a potential overheating issue when E10G18-T2 is installed.
  • Fixed an issue where users couldn't expand the LUNs on ext4 volumes that are already mapped to iSCSI Targets.
  • Adjusted the fan speed to fix a potential overheating issue when a Synology network interface card (E10G18-T1, E10G18-T2, E10M20-T1, E10G21-F2, E25G20-F2) is used as the Heartbeat connection in an SHA cluster or for Open vSwitch.
  • Fixed an issue where the system couldn't retrieve the full name of domain groups correctly after users click "Update domain data".
  • Fixed an issue where the status of domain users couldn't be displayed properly when the status is "lockout".
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Samba (CVE-2020-14318, CVE-2020-14323, CVE-2020-14383, CVE-2020-27840, CVE-2021-20277).
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities. (Synology-SA-21:22)

Versienummer 6.2.4 build 25556-2
Releasestatus Final
Website Synology
Download https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (124)

+2Octopuz
23 augustus 2021 15:49
"This update has been recalled on Aug 20, 2021, because the Synology Account sign-in status on the QuickConnect page wasn't displayed correctly."
+1Mototaz
17 augustus 2021 08:23
Wel fijn dat ze DSM 6 nog updaten terwijl DSM 7 al uit is
+1Stapper55
@Mototaz17 augustus 2021 08:34
Dat gaat ook nog wel even door. Ik meen een jaar of 5 na aankoop, vaak nog wel wat langer.
Op een bepaald moment zijn het geen updates meer, maar alleen nog beveiliging patches.
Daarna stopt dat ook.

Ik ben net overgegaan naar dsm7, een mooie verbetering.
Vooral door de samenvoeging van dsphoto en moments, dat is nu synology photo's geworden.
+1GroeneThee
@Stapper5517 augustus 2021 08:58
synology photo's is juist hetgene dat mij er nog van weerhoudt om over te gaan. Het samenvoegen is absoluut nog niet de som van de delen, verre van.

Ik wacht nog wel even.
+1Carlos0_0
@GroeneThee17 augustus 2021 10:56
Ik ben inderdaad over gegaan en baal enorm van de nieuwe foto app nu, ik wil geen sociale momenten/ auto sync etc.
Het gene hoe ik deed was de foto's selecteren die ik wou uploaden op de iphone, dan de ds photo app gebruiken en zeggen doe maar uploaden in foto's/ 2021 / en dan in het mapje waar ik hem wil hebben.
Dit kan nu niet meer hij gooit het gewoon maar ergens neer, en je kan geen eigen locatie meer selecteren enorme achtergang is die nieuwe app.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 17 augustus 2021 10:57]

+1slvans
@Carlos0_017 augustus 2021 13:25
Je kunt wel een eigen locatie selecteren. Ga in de App naar Album. Klik dan naar overschakelen op "map-weergave" nu heb je wat je wilt.
+1Carlos0_0
@slvans17 augustus 2021 13:49
Dat kan nog niet dan zie ik nog niet mijn mappen met alle jaren, zal thuis eens kijken vanavond(Misschien is het met een update veranderd).

@slvans

Je kan alleen maar kiezen voor Gedeelde ruimte en persoonlijke ruimte, en bij beide opties geen keuze voor welke map(Of nieuw album)
Als je 1 van de 2 indrukt wordt direct geupload na de nas en hup weg, en dan komt die in een mapje Photolibrary te staan in de map foto's.

Ik wil juist de mappen kiezen die ik zelf heb in de map foto's al dat kan niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 17 augustus 2021 16:26]

+1marcjo
@Carlos0_017 augustus 2021 16:56
Kan wel. Je doet dan iets niet helemaal goed.

Rechts onderin Meer> fotobackup> back-uppad> gedeelde ruimte> aanpassen.
Dan kan je alles kiezen wat je wilt. Mits het account natuurlijk rechten heeft.
+1Carlos0_0
@marcjo17 augustus 2021 17:19
Er is geen rechts onderin meer waar ik ben.

1: Ik ga naar mijn foto die ik wil uploaden in de foto app van de iphone
2: Ik zeg de deel knop en selecteer Photo mobile
3: Ik krijg een wit scherm met alleen

Uploaden naar

- Persoonlijke ruimte
- Gedeelde ruimte

Kies ik 1 van die 2 dan is het direct hup geüpload naar de Nas, meer opties zijn er niet(Op nieuw album maken na).

Wat jij beschrijft is voor auto backup dat hoef en wil ik helemaal niet, niet al mijn foto's hoeven naar de backup kan dat prima zelf regelen :)
Dit kon met de oude Ds photo gewoon prima allemaal, je kreeg een keuze scherm met alle mapjes waar wil je de huidige foto's heen uploaden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 17 augustus 2021 17:30]

+1marcjo
@Carlos0_017 augustus 2021 21:10
Helder, dan had ik het verkeerd begrepen.
Wat jij beschrijft heb ik nooit gebruikt.
0Carlos0_0
@marcjo18 augustus 2021 10:16
Ja niet iedereen doet aan automaat alles uploaden heb ik een hekel aan :).
+1dycell
@Carlos0_017 augustus 2021 21:55
Standaard padden aanpassen zijn al heel lang een feature request, ook bij hun vorige apps. Zo zou ik persoonlijk graag het 'gedeelde ruimte' pad willen veranderen naar een andere (map) locatie. Helaas kan het ook weer in het nieuwe 'Synology Photos' niet.
0Carlos0_0
@dycell18 augustus 2021 10:15
Bij de vorige ds photo had je gewoon de keuze waar je het heen wou uploaden, ik selecteerde de foto's op de iphone drukte op deel knop en dan ds photo.
Je kreeg dan een scherm en een map waar je het heen wou hebben, drukte je daar op kon je bladeren door de hele foto structuur.

Ik weet dus niet hoe lang de nieuwe photo mobile al bestaat, maar met ds photo kan dit al sinds jaar en dag(Tenminste sinds 2015 toen ik aan mijn 1ste Nas begon).
0dycell
@Carlos0_018 augustus 2021 20:00
Nee, we hebben niet hetzelfde probleem. Mijn probleem is dat je niet kan bepalen naar waar Synology photo (of voorheen photostation) standaard zijn zaken opslaat. Dat is bijvoorbeeld nu standaard de share ‘photos’ terwijl ik al een hele map structuur heb staan onder een andere share. Nu moet ik dus allerlei maplocaties aanpassen (met de nodig problemen in Lightroom) terwijl ik juist de standaard locatie van de ‘shared library ‘ wil aanpassen.
0Carlos0_0
@dycell19 augustus 2021 07:07
Ik heb ook een hele structuur onder de share foto al, echter ziet de nieuwe app deze ook niet met uploaden.
Of nou ja hij ziet het wel maar upload het gewoon per dag in een nieuw mapje, wat ik allemaal niet wil.

De oude ds photo gaf ook een standaard locatie photo ofzo aan, maar als je hier op drukte kon je ook bladeren(Misschien alleen niet buiten de photo Library).
Maar mijn structuur juist in de standaard Library juist gestart, dat vond ik juist logisch omdat die er al was :).

Ik wil gewoon kunnen bladeren in de photo Library van de Synology, en zo mijn mapjes van alle jaren etc kunnen selecteren.
Dit kon met de das photo app wel en nu niet meer, of ik moet misschien mijn hele structuur gaan verplaatsen waar ik geen zin in heb.
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_019 augustus 2021 10:07
uh nee hij zet het neer in of photo via een share, of home/photo
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5519 augustus 2021 10:44
Hij zet het neer in de standaard photo map ja, en daar maakt die weer een nieuwe map photolibrary, een map van de maand en dag.
Ik heb onder die map photo gewoon al mappen 2011/2012 etc, en hoef geen extra map photo library met extra mappen per maand/dag.

Ik kan dus die eigen mappen helemaal niet kiezen met deze nieuwe map.
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_019 augustus 2021 10:56
kies je toch gewoon voor map weergave?
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5519 augustus 2021 10:59
Die is er niet met uploaden van foto's, alleen als je foto's wil bekijken.
Als je de foto's vanaf je telefoon selecteert welke je wil uploaden en dan de nieuwe ds app kiest, dan krijg je optie

- Persoonlijke ruimte
- Gedeelde ruimte

En als je 1 van beide aan klikt is het hup boem geüpload in photo library / standaard foto map, maar dan in een mapje photolibrary/2021 / 19 augustus en dan de foto.
Ik heb dus in de standaard photo library direct al mappen staan met jaren, die wil ik selecteren tijdens het uploaden maar dat gaat niet(Moet je ze achteraf nog eens verplaatsen naar je eigen structuur).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 19 augustus 2021 11:10]

0Stapper55
@Carlos0_019 augustus 2021 11:20
ah nu vat ik je....

Tja ik ben nog maar net met syno photo's bezig. ( rest is gesneden koek)

Wat ik zelf ook nog niet vat: ik heb een share met photo's en hij maakt onder home ook een photo map aan. Ik kan dus kiezen in welke van de 2 die zooi moet staan. ( zijn er bijna 30.000)
Als ik dan in app de boel open trek, in map weergave, dan zie ik niet overal miniaturen.
( En hoe je die miniaturen dan weer moet toevoegen is me een compleet raadsel.)

Als die erin zouden zitten is de map weergave weer prima wat mij betreft, en die virtuele mappen ( mensen en zo met gezichtsherkenning vind ik ook een prima toevoeging, tijdslijn kan me gestolen worden)
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5519 augustus 2021 18:55
Van mij hoeft die hele gezichtsherkenning / tijdlijn en alles ook niet, ik gebruik de foto app verder niet op de synology zelf.
Het ging er mij alleen om ik selecteer wat ik wil uploaden op mijn iphone, ik zeg delen en dan ds photo en ik kon precies kiezen waar ik het wou uploaden

Nu upload die het gewoon zo boem bats in sociaal of asociaal(Wat je kiest), in de standaard photo folder en dan photo llibrary / maand / datum etc mapjes en dan foto.
Dat hoeft van mij allemaal niet ik ga niet dingen naar mijn nas uploaden, om ze vervolgens weer te verplaatsen dus dubbel hierdoor bezig ben(Wat prima in 1 keer kan).

Als je de recensies in de IOS store bekijkt van ds Synology photos bijna alleen maar negatief, echt bijna geen positief woordje over de app te vinden.
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_020 augustus 2021 10:08
Dat klopt... maar bij DS photo was het volgens mij wel op vaste share?
Waarbij je dan idd kon aangeven in welke map op die share.

Maar goed ik werk al heel lang met syno, en toen DS photo in het begin kwam, tot wat het nu is, zat daar ook aardig wat jaren van aanpassingen en ontwikkeling tussen.
Dat zal ongetwijfeld bij Synology moments niet anders zijn.

Ik zie dingen die me bevallen, en ik mis wat dingetjes.
( Zo kon je bv bij ds photo alle locaties mooi op een map bekijken)
Gezichtsherkenning, werkt vrij goed, en dat ze die stap maakten, snap ik wel.
Zo bieden ze tegenwicht aan google foto's, en aangezien je daar nu ook voor je opslag mag dokken, is dat een argument om over te gaan op een nas.

De AI werkt op de ene nas wel sneller dan op de andere ( cpu en ram)

Wat al helemaal een vooruitgang is dat zijn de filters, en de TIFF info ( laatste is gigantisch)
Als je zoals ik meer dan 30.000 foto's hebt, is dat een vooruitgang.
Ook de deelfuncties, zal voor professionele fotografen een plus punt zijn.

Dat ze nu voor 1 platform kiezen, is begrijpelijk. En ongetwijfeld zullen er vele uitbreidingen en updates volgen. ( overigens ondersteunen ze DSM 6.2 nog jaren, maar als je overstapt op 7 is het afgelopen met ds photo en moments)
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5520 augustus 2021 11:46
Zou kunnen inderdaad maar ik maak wel gebruik van de vaste Photo share van Synology, dat lijk mij meer dan prima en logisch om hierin te beginnen(Toen ik aan 1ste Synology begon ds2016play).

Met moments nooit ervaring gehad aangezien ds photo het altijd verder deed, maar goed wie weet gaan ze het nog aanpassen.
Ze willen een bepaalde richting in gaan met vernieuwingen(Niet altijd goed), die in dit geval mij totaal niet interesseert zoals gezicht herkenning, sociale share functies en weet ik het het is voor mij alleen opslag/backup meer niet(Ik gebruik op de Nas zelf ook de hele photo app niet waar je nog van alles mee kan).

Dus wie weet gaan ze het nog aanpassen op een later moment, aangezien de recensies bij de app enorm slecht zijn(Bij IOS tenminste).
Dus voor nu blijf ik het dan maar via gratis Onedrive uploaden naar de pc, en dan via de pc kopiëren naar de Nas :).
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_020 augustus 2021 17:03
Ds 216 p bedoel je denk ik? prima bakje, ik heb daar de plus versie nog van gehad.

Ds photo, als je die installeerde, dan maakte die in mijn herinnering zelf de share photo's in, en in die share kon je een structuur van mapen maken.. ( dus zo vrij was je nopu ook weer niet, want buiten die share ging niet)
Synology photo's doet exact hetzelfde, alleen zet die er onder de homes nog een map bij ( persoonlijk)
Dus eigenlijk heeft die meer opties.
Als je die zet op map weergave, dan zou je dezelfde structuur qua mappen moeten hebben als dat je eerst had.

Social media, deelfuncties bedoel je?
Dat had ds photo ook allang, die kon je wel met een platform of 10 rechtstreeks delen ( waaronder facebook)
Moments, was al met A.I ( die gebruikte ik toen ook niet)
Met synology photo hebben ze die 2 alleen maar samengevoegd, en meer functies.

Och die reacties, ze moeten nog even wennen, de klagers... Wacht maar tot hij een half jaartje verder is.

Als je die app helemaal niet gebruikt, waar maak je dan druk om ? :)
Dan kun je idd beter gewoon uploaden op die manier #problemsolved :P
0Carlos0_0
@Stapper5520 augustus 2021 17:23
Nee de 216play heb ik, maar idd de app gaat er af ik kan er niks meer mee hoe ik de Photo gebruikte.

Ik zal later nog wel eens een keer poging geven, maar zo heeft de app geen nut voor mij haha.
0Stapper55
@Carlos0_020 augustus 2021 18:21
ieder zijn ding...
Als de nas zo werkt voor jou, en het is naar de zin, kun je altijd later nog eens kijken.
+1Mototaz
@GroeneThee17 augustus 2021 09:20
Het ligt eraan wat je wilt gebruiken. Voor mij was de foto back-up en het uitsorteren in folders ipv albums belangrijk. Dat kan beiden. Het enige waar ik nog tegenaanloop is dat ik de foto's die al op de NAS staan niet automatisch kan verwijderen met de knop "Free space". Dan begint hij te zeuren over authorisatie die hij wel heeft en wilt hij file explorer openen...

Verder geen problemen met DSM 7. Het is alleen even opletten met de beveiligingsinstellingen, die zijn flink uitgebreid.
+1Bodevinaat
@Mototaz17 augustus 2021 13:01
Ben wel tevreden over 7, alleen Photos laat onder geen beding foto's zien die public zijn. Alles al 23x nagelopen, maar krijg het niet voor elkaar.
+1firedancer-88
@GroeneThee17 augustus 2021 09:40
Grappig, ik ben juist van DS Photo, naar Moments gegaan om vervolgens met smart te wachten op DSM 7 zodat ik naar Synology Photos kon overstappen.

In het kort zou ik mijn ervaring willen omschrijven als: Synology Photos is net Moments, maar dan (iets) beter. Ik ben er iig zeer content mee.

Hier staat trouwens een uitgebreid overzicht van welke features elk pakket biedt en wat eventueel wel/niet overgenomen wordt als je migreert: https://nascompares.com/2...ents-all-the-differences/

[Reactie gewijzigd door firedancer-88 op 17 augustus 2021 09:40]

0Stapper55
@firedancer-8819 augustus 2021 10:21
mee eens, het is een verstandige keuze..
DSM 7 is geen beta meer, maar een eerste release, zelfde geld voor synology photo's
Dus reken maar dat er dit jaar vele updates en verbeteringen aan komen.
0Stapper55
@GroeneThee19 augustus 2021 10:05
Ik vind het wel een verstandige keuze...
dsphoto had zijn tijd gehad, moments had ook zijn beperkingen.

Gezichtsherkenning en dat soort zaken word steeds belangrijker
Dat ze nu kiezen voor een samenvoeging en een nieuw platform waar ze de komende jaren mee verder gaan begrijp ik wel.
Durf te wedden dat er vrij snel weer een update zal komen van dsm7 en de apps.
+1gekeren
@Stapper5517 augustus 2021 11:05
Ik heb een DS1512. Die ontvangt, 10 jaar later, nog steeds updates.
DSM 7 is uiteraard te veel voor zo’n ouwetje
0Stapper55
@gekeren19 augustus 2021 10:01
Zou volgens mij rustig moeten kunnen hoor...
https://mariushosting.com...sm-7-0-supported-devices/
0SED
@Stapper5519 augustus 2021 18:29
Hij heeft een 1512 en de 13 reeks is de eerste die 7.0 support.
0Stapper55
@SED20 augustus 2021 09:52
Klopt... zal geen update van komen via het back_end..
Dat houd niet in dat hij het niet kan draaien, volgens mij (handmatige install)
Zelf zou ik het niet doen, en het beestje lekker door laten draaien.
0SED
@Stapper5520 augustus 2021 11:39
Ik heb een 1512 met extra memory hetzelfde als 1513 proc. Maar kan niet installeren. Weigering.
OK niet met aanpassing van config file.
0Stapper55
@SED20 augustus 2021 16:49
Mooi laten draaien, dat ding, zou ik zo zeggen dan.
DSM 7 is top, dat houd niet in dat 6.2 dat niet was, en ook nog steeds is
0gekeren
@Stapper5525 augustus 2021 16:27
Je leest niet goed….
0iAR
@Stapper5518 augustus 2021 08:53
Ik vind Photos een grote teleurstelling. Ik probeer mijn iCloud Photo bibliotheek te migreren. Dus ik heb een boel foto's in mappen (= albums) met xmp sidecar bestanden. En alles komt er zonder album, zonder meta gegevens op de verkeerde tijd in. Aanpassen kan of niet of per foto.
Op het forum krijg je dan te horen dat het een beta is. Mijn idee er bij is dat Synology geen moeite doet om hun apps goed te laten functioneren. Hetzelfde gold voor de hele serie DS-apps.

Ik hoop dat ze er alsnog werk van gaan maken. In beginne is het wel een fijn idee/concept. Maar als ik hoor dat Photos al een verbetering is van Moments, dan houd ik mijn hart vast. Op de site die @firedancer-88 deelt zie ik dat ze professionals targetten... 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 18 augustus 2021 08:55]

0firedancer-88
@iAR18 augustus 2021 21:29
Mijn gevoel is dat ze begonnen zijn met Moments, (v1.0.0 kwam in 2018 uit) dat toen DSM 7 prioriteit kreeg en de ontwikkeling niet echt lekker momentum (pun intended) heeft gekregen. Nu DSM 7 opgeleverd is, hoop ik - maar dat zal de tijd moeten leren - dat Photos alle zorg en liefde krijgt die Moments de afgelopen jaren gemist heeft.

Er bestaat geen "one size fits all", maar 2 losse apps ontwikkelen en onderhouden, daar wordt de consument niet vrolijk van, en zij zelf denk ik ook niet. Dus laten we hopen dat ze het beste van beiden goed weten te combineren en er iets moois van weten te maken. /crosses fingers

NB. dit is puur een onderbuikgevoel en in geen enkele zin gebaseerd op nieuwsberichten of wat dan ook.
0iAR
@firedancer-8819 augustus 2021 09:31
Ik denk dat het ook goed is dat ze één app hebben. Maar als je als NAS maker je stort op dit soort dingen moet je ook wel iets leveren. Laten we hopen dat veel broodnodige features alsnog de komende maanden komen en dat ze niet als alle DS-app de boel lekker negeren ;)
0Stapper55
@iAR19 augustus 2021 09:55
De redenatie dat ds apps niet goed werken, ben ik niet met je eens.
Dat zal van meerdere factoren afhangen.

1 de NAS
2 De benadering ( Quickconnect, of portforwarding)
3 mobiele netwerk
4 de telefoon

ik draaide voorheen een 216+, overgegaan naar een 920+

In beide gevallen had ik aan apps draaien:

Ds foto
ds video
ds audio
ds file
ds drive
ds finder
ds note

Allemaal werken ze vlekkeloos, perfect, ik kan er niks anders van maken.
( Dus aan die apps ligt het dus niet)
Dat is klikken en openen binnen 2 sec en hebbes.

Maar als je bv een nas draait uit de J series, tja die zijn weer wat minder dan de Play en de plus series.

Wat synology photo's betreft, werkt ook vlekkeloos, razendsnel.
Enige wat ik nu nog heb is dat hij in map weergave niet overal miniaturen heeft, denk dat dit een config dingetje is, nog niet echt mee bezig geweest.

Synology blinkt juist uit in zijn software ten opzichte van de concurrenten. ( ook met hun apps)
0iAR
@Stapper5519 augustus 2021 12:11
Het gaat niet om de performance maar om functionaliteiten. Daarin vind ik de apps van Synology een ramp.
Neem Note Station. Als je Notes er eenmaal in zitten krijg je ze er nooit meer uit (als in export).
Synology target professionals met hun Photos, maar ik vraag me dan af welke functionaliteit ze daarmee aanbieden. Want voor mij als amateur zijn er amper features.
Drive? Dat werkt erg fijn, alleen krijg ik nieuwe mappen/bestanden pas te zien nadat de boel geïndexeerd is. Of zo iets. Ik mis altijd allerlei downloads die er in File Station wel zijn maar in Drive niet.
File Station kon tijden lang (en nog steeds niet) fatsoenlijk werken met de Bestanden app van Apple.

Het kan best zijn dat ze beter zijn dan bijvoorbeeld QNAP maar als je iets anders gewend bent (iCloud Photos, Evernote, etc.) dan kun je niet ontkennen dat de feature set nog niet eens minimaal is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 19 augustus 2021 13:20]

0Stapper55
@iAR19 augustus 2021 13:15
Drive?
werkt prima....niks mis mee voor zover ik kan zien.

Notes, dus jij kan niet een note deleten?
Ook geen problemen mee...

Ok het is geen evernote, maar daar hangt, wil je wat functies hebben dan ook een fors prijskaartje aan. ( al helemaal als je bv een bedrijf hebt met een man of tien)
Ik gebruik het veel, het is beperkt, maar werkt hier prima
Heb je de rechten wel goed staan?
0iAR
@Stapper5519 augustus 2021 13:23
Het is fijn dat jij er geen problemen mee hebt, maar ik dus wel. Ik vraag me af of het een rechten kwestie is want x tijd later is het wel zichtbaar. En dan nog, waarom is een package van Synology zelf een probleem met rechten, waarom staat dat niet gelijk goed)?
Het gaat niet om deleten. Het gaat om migratie. Veel succes als je 1000+ notes in een ander systeem wilt zetten. Zelfs met de gratis Evernote, komt Note Station (voor mij) niet in de buurt.
0Stapper55
@iAR19 augustus 2021 13:34
Als het enige tijd later wel zichtbaar is, zal de bottleneck denk ik ergens anders zitten.
Rechten, de 1 wil dit, de ander dat wel handig als je dat wat zelf in kan stellen toch?
Je had het over deleten, nu weer over migratie, dat is ook logisch dat dit niet zo out of the box kan.
Tussen de gratis versie van everynote en notes zit niet veel verschil.
Maar goed, doe je dat toch? :P
+1bove027
@Mototaz17 augustus 2021 10:21
Inderdaad wel fijn ja!

I wacht met updaten naar 7 even tot 7.1 uit is (of in elk geval een paar releases) zodat de echte kinderziektes eruit zijn. Lees nog net iets te vaak dat er dingen niet helemaal lekker lopen.

Dus tot dan mooi op 6 blijven, dan zijn die updates wel prettig
+1wvkreg

@bove02717 augustus 2021 12:42
Kinderziektes? We hebben 1,5 jaren beta getest...
+1Goldwing1973
@wvkreg17 augustus 2021 13:18
Ja, kinderziekte's en genoeg andere problemen

En om die reden wacht ik ook met het upgraden van m'n 1821+, er draaien teveel bedrijfs-kritische dingen op en aangezien je niet op een normale manier kan downgraden kijk ik nog even de kat uit de boom.
+1wvkreg

@Goldwing197317 augustus 2021 13:23
Heb een DS916+ + DX513 en alleen de system backup had ik ook. Na een reboot is dat wel opgelost,
+1JohnZSg
17 augustus 2021 13:12
Ik heb nog niet ge-upgraded naar 7 omdat DS cloud dan niet meer werkt en de vervangende app Drive niet hezelfde kan, namelijk een bepaalde set folder synchroniseren met je PC, NAS and offline op je telefoon.

Drive werkt met cloud en geloof me dat je daar niet blij van wordt als je geen goede verbinding hebt.

Helaas toch Synology drive server versie 3 geinstalleerd (omdat ik niet wist dat DS cloud niet meer ging werken): deze werkt ook niet met DS cloud ondanks date je DSM6.2 gebruikt.

Synology heeft me de versie 2 spk gestuurd van de synology drive server, maar die heeft deze noob nog niet geinstalleerd.

Tips over de-installatie 3 en installatie 2 zijn daarom welkom.

Alvast bedankt.
+1Shadow771

@JohnZSg17 augustus 2021 13:27
Ik ken het probleem waarmee je zit aangezien ik hier ook tegenaan liep met Android phones. Ik heb DS Cloud links laten liggen en gebruik nu FolderSync . Binnen deze app heb ik de WebDAV protocol geconfigureerd om een 2-way sync op te zetten tussen telefoon en NAS.
+1xFeverr
@JohnZSg17 augustus 2021 20:43
op de telefoon weet ik het niet, maar op de PC kan ik gewoon eender welke map kiezen en altijd laten syncen. De bewuste optie (in het Nederlands) heet dan 'Lokale kopie permanent vastmaken', in het contextmenu van bijvoorbeeld een map op je Drive.

Daarmee zijn de bestanden die je altijd gesynct wilt hebben altijd beschikbaar en al je overige bestanden kunnen dan on-demand worden gedownload als je een internetverbinding hebt. Ik vindt dit een geweldige feature, daar waar ik niet in elke computer een aantal TB's aan schijfruimte heb om mijn hele Drive te syncen.

Dat gezegd hebbende kun je deze feature zelfs nog helemaal uitschakelen. op het tabblad 'Synchronisatiemodus' zet je dan het vinkje uit bij 'Schakel synchronisatie op verzoek in om schijfruimte te besparen'. Je kunt daar ook de mappen kiezen die je wilt syncen trouwens.

Ik noem het: het gemak van OneDrive (de online interface en het syncen on-demand) maar dan op je eigen Synology NAS. Echt een aanrader!
0JohnZSg
@xFeverr18 augustus 2021 02:07
Klopt, synchronisatie NAS en PC is prima, mar het is een perfecte combinatie wanneer het dan ook gesynchroniseerd wordt met je telefoon: dat werkt nu niet meer.

Ik zal het downgraden van verise 3 naar 2 binnenkort proberen en laat wel weten of het gelukt is.

Anders probeer ik folder sync
0JohnZSg
@JohnZSg2 oktober 2021 05:12
Met behulp van Synology support heb ik nu weer de versie 2 in DSM en in windows en kan nu weer DScloud op mobiel gebruiken.

Works like before: perfect.

Synology heeft wel gezegd dat dezelfde functionaliteit in DSM7 komt.
Ik denk dat ik maar een jaartje afwacht.
+1slelieveld
@JohnZSg17 augustus 2021 22:35
Inderdaad zeer vervelend... dscloud was superhandig voor jaren om realtime op telefoon, pc etc te synchroniseren. Het wordt nu (bevestigd door synology support) gewoon niet meer ondersteund om dat te doen met drive. De dscloud werkt niet meer met de laatste versie van drive.

Sorry, maar ik begrijp hier echt helemaal niks van Synology, ik kocht juist de nas om mijn eigen cloud sync te hebben en dat is nu weg.

Ja foldersync gebruikte ik ook al jaren om fotos en andere mappen te syncen (sftp) dus dat maar doen dan.

Zeer jammer...
+1digilb
17 augustus 2021 12:23
Op mijn DS214 heb ik Active Insight geactiveerd. Ik zie de host verschijnen op https://insight.synology.com/nl-nl/overview maar als ik doorklik naar https://insight.synology.com/nl-nl/servers dan staat hij er niet tussen (wel mijn andere Synology die op DSM 7 draait). Zien anderen wel hun Synology met deze DSM versie terug op de insight website van Synology?
+1Dr. Mabuse
@digilb17 augustus 2021 20:37
Op mijn DS214 heb ik Active Insight geactiveerd. Ik zie de host verschijnen op https://insight.synology.com/nl-nl/overview maar als ik doorklik naar https://insight.synology.com/nl-nl/servers dan staat hij er niet tussen (wel mijn andere Synology die op DSM 7 draait). Zien anderen wel hun Synology met deze DSM versie terug op de insight website van Synology?
Ik heb precies het zelfde

Op mijn ds2411+ heb ik deze patch uitgevoerd en Active insight aangezet

binnen active insight op tabblad overzicht zie ik nu staan dat ik 6 hosts heb, echter ik krijg alleen maar de 5 te zien die dsm7 er op hebben staan.
Bij Tabblad hosts zie ik ook maar 5 staan , en wordt de 6e niet eens genoemd.

bij abonnement kan ik ook niet de 6e selecteren.
+1digilb
@Dr. Mabuse17 augustus 2021 23:02
Dan vermoed ik dat dit buiten ons ligt. Gewoon wachten op een nieuwe firmware en dan zal het wel werken.
+1firedancer-88
@digilb17 augustus 2021 20:15
Ik heb 2 NASsen en een zag ik wel, de ander niet. Ik moest in de instellingen van Control Panel -> Synology Account -> Active Insight -> "Performance metric collection" aanvinken.

Tevens had ik beide hosts toegevoegd aan mijn "subscription" al ben ik er nog niet helemaal uit welke features dat bied t.o.v. de basic mode. Misschien zijn beide wel nodig.
+1LoBbY_1
17 augustus 2021 08:33
ik denk dat ze dat ook nog wel een tijdje gaan doen en later met name nog security patches. Er zijn zat Syno's waar geen DSM7 op draait en verder moet er in veel gevallen veel worden getest voor een migratie wordt gedaan.
+1Adm.Spock
@LoBbY_117 augustus 2021 12:10
Upgrade naar 7 is ook nog eens optioneel voorlopig. Komende jaren nog updates voor 6.x
+1Shadow771

@LoBbY_117 augustus 2021 13:32
Is vergelijkbaar als bij Microsoft.

Zodra Windows 11 / Windows server 2022 uitkomt, zal er nog wel voorlopig updates komen voor Windows 10 / Windows server 2019 .
+1Zezura
17 augustus 2021 08:51
Ik vind het verschrikkelijk vervelend dat ze het SVN pakket niet meer ondersteunen in DAM7 dus ik blijf lekker een tijd op DSM6. En ik ben geen voorstander om zelf een halve garen docker oplossing te gebruiken want ik koos voor DSM om juist minder vervelende management taken te hebben, ipv meer. Anders had ik wel een linux server genomen.
+1Sharky
@Zezura17 augustus 2021 08:59
Dat is uiteindelijk wel het voordeel van Docker, je bent niet afhankelijk van OS-versies. Het werkt altijd. In eerste instantie is het inderdaad even net wat meer werk, maar als het draait heb je er geen omkijken naar.
+1GebakkePizza
@Sharky17 augustus 2021 09:34
Het werkt altijd.
Heel vaak wel, maar je bent met Docker nog steeds afhankelijk van de kernel versie van de host. Synology update de kernels van hun apparaten niet gauw (of nooit?). Zo maakt mijn 713+ nog gebruik van 3.10 uit 2013. Dit geeft op termijn weer problemen met Docker images, die bepaalde functies vereisen, die geen onderdeel zijn van de kernel van mijn model.
+1dycell
@GebakkePizza17 augustus 2021 10:35
Kun je een voorbeeld geven? Ik heb tientallen docker images gedraaid (nu over naar een aparte host) maar nooit problemen gehad?
+1GebakkePizza
@dycell17 augustus 2021 13:43
Een voorbeeld is een vereiste van een minimale kernel versie van 4.4 voor de glibc package (vanaf versie 2.33) bij op Arch gebaseerde images.
I set the minimum kernel version as 4.4, being the oldest still LTS upstream. Anything older is really not an Arch problem!
Bron.

Een voorbeeld van een Docker image die hierdoor sinds februari niet meer werkt is: binhex/arch-delugevpn (FATAL: kernel too old).

[Reactie gewijzigd door GebakkePizza op 17 augustus 2021 13:46]

+1Sharky
@GebakkePizza17 augustus 2021 09:58
Dat wist ik niet. Dat probleem heb je niet als je een package gebruikt? Die kan toch ook afhankelijkheden hebben?
+1warrior7
@Sharky17 augustus 2021 09:48
Docker images brengen wel een beveiligingsrisico met zich mee:

https://snyk.io/blog/top-...least-30-vulnerabilities/
+1Sharky
@warrior717 augustus 2021 09:59
Volgens mij is dat meer een implementatieprobleem en niet inherent aan Dockers.
+1Shadow771

@Sharky17 augustus 2021 10:46
Of de image is zelf slecht in elkaar gezet..
+1Sa1
17 augustus 2021 08:32
Fixed an issue where all input fields across DSM were auto-filled with DSM account name if users had had Google Chrome remember their password with the Autofill function.

Wauw, eindelijk!!! Was me er niet bewust van dat het een bug was in DSM maar wat fijn!
+1basseytje
@Sa117 augustus 2021 09:52
Hier werd ik ook helemaal simpel van, je kon dit uitzetten door chrome niet automatisch velden in te laten vullen, maar deze oplossing was niet echt super.
0Sa1
@basseytje17 augustus 2021 14:16
Nou inderdaad wat een super irritante bug.. en die oplossing om het uit te zetten was ook niet ideaal nee… maar goed, opgelost dus 👌👌
+1Mick1990
17 augustus 2021 09:26
Fixed an issue where Finder might stop responding when users search for content within mounted folders on macOS Big Sur 11.1 and 11.2.
Oh, nice! Dacht dat het aan mij lag… macOS kernel ging constant over zijn toeren en trok zonder geldige reden het volledige netwerk vol. Zowel met SMB als AFP.
+1Topsecret
17 augustus 2021 09:37
Als je niet kan wachten kan je de firmware alvast downloaden via https://archive.synology.com/download/Os/DSM/6.2.4-25556-2
+1Red Boll
17 augustus 2021 09:57
Disables the "Shut down UPS when the system enters Safe Mode" option by default.
Ik dacht al dat mijn UPS kapot was...
... vinkjes al zelf weggehaald ondertussen.

Blijft jammer dat er geen "Shutdown NAS ...." optie is.
