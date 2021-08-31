Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.08.29 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added support for WebP export with presets for still sequence and animation.

Added Properties > Measure Video Quality... using VMAF.

Added a new video filter GPS Text

Added a new video filter Reflect.

Added a new Deband video filter

Added a warning dialog before File > Export Frame... from a proxy file.

Added support for keyframes to Mask: Simple Shape > Rotation.

Added support for the operating system clipboard when copying and pasting filters.

Added support for the operating system clipboard when cut, copy, paste, overwrite or append a clip.

Added a dialog when Timeline > Track Operations > Insert Track on the top audio track to choose audio or video.

Added handles to the sides of the rectangle on-screen control (VUI)

Changed the storage for thumbnails and waveforms to use files instead of database.

Changed Time Remap to limit input values to the maximum duration of the clip.

Changed to set the file date on proxy files to match original file.

Improved reliability of Time Remap status/feedback info.

Improved the speed setting in the Time Remap filter with an option to either modify or lock the input time.

Improved player grid display and snapping when zoomed.

Improved image sequence if there is a numeric filename discontinuity or rollover to > 0

Fixed possible crash when using Audio Waveform Visualization filter.

Fixed Mask: From File > Custom... might lose track of its file.

Fixed Text: Simple > File date broken in v21.05.

Fixed Timer filter's new Speed parameter not scaling Duration.

Fixed a possible crash reading a YUV 4:2:2 uncompressed video.

Fixed some clips' duration in project XML saved in frame units instead of seconds.

Fixed Timer start and end buttons when filter in point is set.

Fixed quality/rate control with libx264rgb in Export > Codec.

in Export > Codec. Fixed undo simple keyframes in Size, Position & Rotate turned on advanced keyframes.

Fixed undo followed by redo when trimming clips on Timeline may not be correct.

Fixed a crash moving multiple clips to the beginning with Ripple All Tracks on.

Fixed changing Time Remap > Enable pitch compensation in disables Zoom keyframe Values.

Fixed file paths with special characters not working in filters such as Mask: From File.

Fixed exported HEVC MP4 and MOV files are not playable with macOS QuickTime Player or iOS.

Fixed Properties > Reset for an image.

Fixed a possible crash when a transition is removed during trimming on the Timeline.

Fixed keyframes may be dragged past another.

Fixed Time Remap filter may cause image artifact when using Export > Parallel processing.

Fixed Properties > Extract Sub-clip... on GoPro videos or other videos with non-muxable data track.

Fixed Stabilize video gives incorrect results after splitting or trimming clip.

Fixed a crash when dragging multiple clips with variable frame rate to timeline.

Fixed the timeline playhead could go beyond the end of the timeline.

Fixed opening a project starts paused on the second frame instead of the first.