Astonsoft heeft versie 9.10 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.10 (Pro & Free) Ability to set up email reminders for appointments and tasks (available in advanced reminder settings) **

Schedule email messages to be sent later at specific date/time **

Under the hood changes that will make adding new mail accounts significantly easier and simpler

Improved how email messages with pictures included are saved as PDF files

Default notifications for appointments form Google Calendar will now be synchronized correctly

Couple of improvements about behavior of sticky notes when they're close to the screen edges

Synchronization improvements related to Google Contacts and to EPIM Cloud

Fixed Access Violation error when switching to calendar in some rare cases

Other optimizations, improvements and minor bug fixes ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro