MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 61 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: implemented support for officially registered IANA language tag extensions.
  • mkvmerge: track selection: when using language tags for selecting which tracks to keep, mkvmerge will now use component-based language tag matching instead of comparing them verbatim. This means that only those components (language, region etc.) the user specified will be required to exist and be equal. For example, if a file contains three subtitle tracks with languages es (generic Spanish), es-MX (Spanish as spoken in Mexico) and es-ES (Spanish as spoken in Spain), the user can use --stracks es to match all three tracks or be more specific with e.g. --stracks es-MX which would only match one track. Similarly inverting the selection with e.g. --stracks !es would get rid of all three tracks, not just the one for the generic Spanish.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: deriving track languages from file names: the GUI can now detect full BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags in file names. Part of the implementation of #3173.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: deriving track languages from file names: the default list of boundary characters now includes -. Part of the implementation of #3173.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the GUI now defaults to the “lower” process priority setting for new installations in order to leave more room for other applications, especially interactive ones. Up to and including v59 the default was the “normal” process priority. v60 changed that to “lowest”, which turned out to be much slower on Windows for no real gain over “lower”. The setting will be auto-corrected by the GUI if the settings file were saved last with a version between v60.0.0.0 & v60.0.0.17 & “lowest” & it is still set to “lowest”.
  • HEVC dumper development tool: the tool has been renamed to xvc_dump and extended to be able to dump AVC/H.264 bitstreams, too. It now also detects the type of bitstream framing (ISO 14496-15 vs. ITU-T H.264/H.265 Annex B).
Bug fixes
  • all: IETF BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: fixed a corner case of wrongfully allowing scripts/variants not listed in any of the entries in the prefix list when the prefix list contains prefixes restricting scripts/variants and a prefix solely with the language at the same time (example: the variant ekavsk with its prefixes sr, sr-Cyrl and sr-Latn where e.g. sr-ekavsk and sr-Cyrl-ekavsk should be allowed but not sr-Bali-ekavsk).
  • mkvmerge: HEVC/H.265: the frame type of B frames was often wrongfully signalled as P frames instead, both with BlockGroup (missing second references) and SimpleBlock (“discardable” flag not set) elements.
  • mkvmerge: SSA/ASS packetizer: the frame numbers will now be re-calculated when appending SSA/ASS tracks so that frame numbers of appended tracks are always strictly higher than frame numbers of the track they’re appended to.
  • mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s chapter editor: BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: when BCP 47 language tags are used with a language code that isn’t part of ISO 639-2, the programs will now write a legacy language element set to und (“undetermined”) instead of not writing such an element at all or writing one with an invalid code. Fixes #3174.
  • mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s chapter editor: BCP 47/RFC 5646 language tags: the programs will ensure that the legacy and IETF language elements written will be unique within the scope of the same “chapter display” element.
  • mkvinfo, MKVToolNix GUI’s info tool: in summary mode the frame type was reported wrong for BlockGroup elements in which the ReferenceBlock elements were located behind the Block element.
Build system changes
  • all: std::codecvt_utf8 is now used instead of Boost’s utf8_codecvt_facet. The bundled copy the latter in lib/boost has therefore been removed.

+1Tijgert
31 augustus 2021 00:57
Ik gebruik dit al jaren en heb het onlangs in de Windows Store gekocht. Ja, het is via elke andere manier downloaden gratis terwijl het in de store geld kost, maar de beste man werkt hier dag en nacht aan dus hij verdiend support en als je het eenmaal koopt wordt het altijd automatisch ge-update.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tijgert op 31 augustus 2021 00:57]

+1bytemaster460
@Tijgert31 augustus 2021 09:52
Als je dan wil betalen had ik gewoon via zijn site gedoneerd. Via de Windows Store gaat een deel naar Microsoft…
+1Tijgert
@bytemaster46031 augustus 2021 12:43
Het is dat de store het me aanbood waardoor ik het idee kreeg om het te kopen en hem daarmee geld te verschaffen. Zonder de store was ik vast als de meeste andere geweest en bleef het fat, dumb en happy gratis gebruiken. De store is niet enkel money grabbery, het dient nut.
+1AmigaWolf
30 augustus 2021 20:44
Heerlijke programma, al vaak gebruikt, en nu op Linux.

