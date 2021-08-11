R is een ontwikkelomgeving en programmeertaal voor statistische en data-analysedoeleinden. Het werd oorspronkelijk ontworpen door Ross Ihaka en Robert Gentleman (vandaar de naam R) aan de Universiteit van Auckland, Nieuw-Zeeland. In R is programmeren sterk objectgeoriënteerd en de functionaliteit kan uitgebreid worden via packages die onder andere via cran beschikbaar worden gesteld. Het R-coreteam, dat zich vandaag de dag bezighoudt met de doorontwikkeling, heeft versie 4.1.1 uitgebracht met de titel Kick Things. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New features: require(pkg, quietly = TRUE) is quieter and in particular does not warn if the package is not found. Deprecated and defunct: Use of ftp:// URIs should be regarded as deprecated, with on-going support confined to method = "libcurl" and not routinely tested. (Nowadays no major browser supports them.)

The non-default method = "internal" is deprecated for http:// and ftp:// URIs for both download.file and url.

On Windows, method = "wininet" is deprecated for http://, https:// and ftp:// URIs for both download.file and url. (A warning is only given for ftp://.)

For ftp:// URIs the default method is now "libcurl" if available (which it is on CRAN builds).

method = "wininet" remains the default for http:// and https:// URIs but if libcurl is available, using method = "libcurl" is preferred. Installation: make check now works also without a LaTeX installation. (Thanks to Sebastian Meyer's PR#18103.) Bug fixes: make check-devel works again in an R build configured with --without-recommended-packages.

qnbinom(p, size, mu) for large size/mu is correct now in a range of cases (PR#18095); similarly for the (size, prob) parametrization of the negative binomial. Also qpois() and qbinom() are better and or faster for extreme cases. The underlying C code has been modularized and is common to all four cases of discrete distributions.

gap.axis is now part of the axis() arguments which are passed from bxp(), and hence boxplot(). (Thanks to Martin Smith's report and suggestions in PR#18109.)

.First and .Last can again be set from the site profile.

seq.int(from, to, *) and seq.default(..) now work better in large range cases where from-to is infinite where the two boundaries are finite.

all.equal(x,y) now returns TRUE correctly also when several entries of abs(x) and abs(y) are close to .Machine$double.xmax, the largest finite numeric.

model.frame() now clears the object bit when removing the class attribute of a value via na.action (PR#18100).

charClass() now works with multi-character strings on Windows (PR#18104, fixed by Bill Dunlap).

encodeString() on Solaris now works again in Latin-1 encoding on characters represented differently in UTF-8. Support for surrogate pairs on Solaris has been improved.

file.show() on Windows now works with non-ASCII path names representable in the current native encoding (PR#18132).

Embedded R on Windows can now find R home directory via the registry even when installed only for the current user (PR#18135).

pretty(x) with finite x now returns finite values also in the case where the extreme x values are close in size to the maximal representable number .Machine$double.xmax.

Also, it's been tweaked for very small ranges and when a boundary is close (or equal) to zero; e.g., pretty(c(0,1e-317)) no longer has negative numbers, currently still warning about a very small range, and pretty(2^-(1024 - 2^-1/(c(24,10)))) is more accurate.

Also, it's been tweaked for very small ranges and when a boundary is close (or equal) to zero; e.g., pretty(c(0,1e-317)) no longer has negative numbers, currently still warning about a very small range, and pretty(2^-(1024 - 2^-1/(c(24,10)))) is more accurate. The error message for not finding vignette files when weaving has correct file sizes now. (Thanks to Sebastian Meyer's PR#18154.)

dnbinom(20, , 1) now correctly gives 0, and similar cases are more accurate with underflow precaution. (Reported by Francisco Vera Alcivar in PR#18072.)