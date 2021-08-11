Microsoft heeft versie 16.11 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.11 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Updated Help Menu
Git tooling
- Updated menu highlights Get Started material and helpful Tips/Tricks. It also provides access to Developer Community, Release Notes, the Visual Studio product Roadmap, and our Social Media pages.
- New My Subscription menu item allows developers to make the most out of their subscriptions through benefit awareness and additional information!
C++
- Access additional actions from the overflow menu in the branch picker in Git Changes window and status bar.
- Hover over a branch name to see last commit details in a tooltip.
- Access additional actions in the repository picker overflow menu from the status bar.
- Hover over a repository name to see repository details such as local path and remote URL.
.NET Hot Reload
- LLVM tools shipped with Visual Studio have been upgraded to LLVM 12. See the LLVM release notes for details.
- Clang-cl support was updated to LLVM 12.
- .NET Hot Reload User Experience for editing managed code at runtime.