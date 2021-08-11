Microsoft heeft versie 16.11 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.11 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Updated Help Menu Updated menu highlights Get Started material and helpful Tips/Tricks. It also provides access to Developer Community, Release Notes, the Visual Studio product Roadmap, and our Social Media pages.

New My Subscription menu item allows developers to make the most out of their subscriptions through benefit awareness and additional information! Git tooling Access additional actions from the overflow menu in the branch picker in Git Changes window and status bar.

Hover over a branch name to see last commit details in a tooltip.

Access additional actions in the repository picker overflow menu from the status bar.

Hover over a repository name to see repository details such as local path and remote URL. C++ LLVM tools shipped with Visual Studio have been upgraded to LLVM 12. See the LLVM release notes for details.

Clang-cl support was updated to LLVM 12. .NET Hot Reload .NET Hot Reload User Experience for editing managed code at runtime.