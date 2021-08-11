Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.0

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.11 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.11 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Updated Help Menu
  • Updated menu highlights Get Started material and helpful Tips/Tricks. It also provides access to Developer Community, Release Notes, the Visual Studio product Roadmap, and our Social Media pages.
  • New My Subscription menu item allows developers to make the most out of their subscriptions through benefit awareness and additional information!
Git tooling
  • Access additional actions from the overflow menu in the branch picker in Git Changes window and status bar.
  • Hover over a branch name to see last commit details in a tooltip.
  • Access additional actions in the repository picker overflow menu from the status bar.
  • Hover over a repository name to see repository details such as local path and remote URL.
C++
  • LLVM tools shipped with Visual Studio have been upgraded to LLVM 12. See the LLVM release notes for details.
  • Clang-cl support was updated to LLVM 12.
.NET Hot Reload
  • .NET Hot Reload User Experience for editing managed code at runtime.

Versienummer 16.11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-08-2021 19:21
7 • submitter: edeboeck

11-08-2021 • 19:21

7 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

18-05 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.2.1 0
13-05 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.14 15
11-05 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.2.0 12
01-05 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.6 11
23-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.5 8
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.4 7
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.12 0
09-03 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.1 1
16-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.0 12
11-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+13+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1jeffrey-nl
12 augustus 2021 08:01
Dat hot reload is wel een zeer interessante feature. Je kunt via het “Immediate Window” en met wat breakpoints nu ook wel het een en ander live doen, maar dat is toch niet zo fijn als de code editen. Ik ga het direct proberen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeffrey-nl op 12 augustus 2021 08:02]

0Aduen
@jeffrey-nl13 augustus 2021 00:04
Hot reload maakt het leven een stuk makkelijker, let wel dat het enkel gaat om XAML.
0fZeroNewbie
@Aduen13 augustus 2021 06:52
Dit is niet juist, je kunt ook gewoon je c# code editen. Erg fijn als je bijvoorbeeld een complexe Linq query moet debuggen.

Wel zitten er beperkingen aan. Je kunt bijv geen nieuwe files of classes/namespaces toevoegen zonder opnieuw te builden.
0Aduen
@fZeroNewbie13 augustus 2021 10:15
Ha ik had duidelijke de nieuwste versie nog niet, die vuurbal optie is inderdaad wel interessant. Al zou ik dit soort use-cases toch eerder afvangen in unit-tests. Voor XAML (en nu ook UI binding) is het voor mij waar het uitblinkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aduen op 13 augustus 2021 10:19]

0TweakerVincent
11 augustus 2021 20:01
@Tweakers kan deze tekst wat minder knullig?

Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken

Het is geen klein tooltje oid…
+1field33P
@TweakerVincent11 augustus 2021 20:34
En R kan ook wel uit het lijstje gegooid worden daar VS2019 nooit ondersteuning gehad heeft voor R. Gelukkig is RStudio een leefbare IDE.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True