Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: AIMP 5.00 build 2320 bèta

AIMP logo (75 pix) De derde bètarelease van versie 5.0 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • General: support for horizontal scrolling via touch pad
  • Skin Engine: support for opentype fonts
  • Skin engine: compatibility with old skins has been improved
  • Plugins: BASS_MIDI - now an error will occurs on attempt to play midi file if no one sound font is loaded
  • Plugins: podcasts - the "audio format" column has been added
Fixed:
  • Audio converter - progress of single tracks hangs on 99% if the all/folder to one mode is active
  • Playlist - the shuffle mode is not applied to newly created playlist if the "each playlist has own playback mode" option is switched off
  • Plugins - podcasts - database from AIMP4 cannot be upgraded to new version, if the URLAudio field has duplicated values
  • Installer - no way to install the app to network path
  • Fixed other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.00 build 2320 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 15,02MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-08-2021 15:46
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

12-08-2021 • 15:46

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AIMP

Update-historie

23-05 AIMP 5.03 build 2386 RC 6
26-04 AIMP 5.03 build 2383 bèta 7
25-03 AIMP 5.02 build 2368 3
22-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2365 4
11-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2363 bèta 1
01-02 AIMP 5.02 build 2361 bèta 0
28-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2358 3
21-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2355 1
19-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2354 bèta 6
03-12 AIMP 5.01 build 2350 bèta 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

AIMP

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True