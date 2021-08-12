De derde bètarelease van versie 5.0 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- General: support for horizontal scrolling via touch pad
- Skin Engine: support for opentype fonts
- Skin engine: compatibility with old skins has been improved
- Plugins: BASS_MIDI - now an error will occurs on attempt to play midi file if no one sound font is loaded
- Plugins: podcasts - the "audio format" column has been added
- Audio converter - progress of single tracks hangs on 99% if the all/folder to one mode is active
- Playlist - the shuffle mode is not applied to newly created playlist if the "each playlist has own playback mode" option is switched off
- Plugins - podcasts - database from AIMP4 cannot be upgraded to new version, if the URLAudio field has duplicated values
- Installer - no way to install the app to network path
- Fixed other minor issues