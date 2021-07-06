Versie 9.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features New HTML Editor

Automatic message format switch from plain text to HTML when a style is used or a picture is inserted

New option to edit HTML code in the editor in the “Utilities -> Edit HTML source code” menu

New HTML Table properties dialog

Snooze function for MailTicker messages

The "Reset position" button in the settings of MailTicker

Explicit option to export messages using UTF-8 in the Sorting Office

New option "Display HTML-related message parts as attachments" for the message viewer

%CHARSET="...." macro for text message export in the Sorting Office

%Replace( pattern, replaceWith, text ) macro to automatically replace all occurrences of with in the

%ReplaceRegExp( patternRegExp, replaceWith, text [, subPattNo] ) macro to automatically replace all occurrences matching with with in the is an optional parameter specifying the exact subpattern to be replaced

%REGEXP( pattern, sample, subPatternNo ) macro for simplified substitution on %SetPattRegexp=...%RegexpBlindMatch=...%SubPatt=... combination

(#000825) %SOURCE or %SOURCE=Charset macro to include original message source (using optional character set) into the text Improvements The focus now moves to the first occurrence when using the “Find” command in the HTML viewer

The “Message -> Test filters” command is available again in the message list popup menu

The "Change protocol" button is removed from the account settings

The quoted text in sent HTML-messages is now stored within blockquote tags in the source code

UTF-8 is now the default character set for text message export filter action

Files with .MSG and .EML extensions are now treated as message/RFC822 ignoring declared MIME type

“Insert Smiley” is replaced by “Insert Emoji” Fixes Draft flag was not set when a non-draft message was open from the “Outbox” folder

Quick reply's “Send” button was active without a text ready to be sent

Ctrl+Enter and Ctrl+Shift+Enter shortcuts could not be used from Quick Reply until first editor's popup menu appearance

Unexpected search box was sometimes visible in an attached message viewer

Text in the “About” window was not displayed under some themes

Closing the app while a picture viewer was open caused Access Violation errors

(#002118) Access Violation errors when a message was printed by a filter action were fixed

Loading of HTML was optimized to prevent eventual viewer crashes