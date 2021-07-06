Versie 9.4 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
- New HTML Editor
- Automatic message format switch from plain text to HTML when a style is used or a picture is inserted
- New option to edit HTML code in the editor in the “Utilities -> Edit HTML source code” menu
- New HTML Table properties dialog
- Snooze function for MailTicker messages
- The "Reset position" button in the settings of MailTicker
- Explicit option to export messages using UTF-8 in the Sorting Office
- New option "Display HTML-related message parts as attachments" for the message viewer
- %CHARSET="...." macro for text message export in the Sorting Office
- %Replace( pattern, replaceWith, text ) macro to automatically replace all occurrences of with in the
- %ReplaceRegExp( patternRegExp, replaceWith, text [, subPattNo] ) macro to automatically replace all occurrences matching with with in the is an optional parameter specifying the exact subpattern to be replaced
- %REGEXP( pattern, sample, subPatternNo ) macro for simplified substitution on %SetPattRegexp=...%RegexpBlindMatch=...%SubPatt=... combination
- (#000825) %SOURCE or %SOURCE=Charset macro to include original message source (using optional character set) into the text
Improvements
- The focus now moves to the first occurrence when using the “Find” command in the HTML viewer
- The “Message -> Test filters” command is available again in the message list popup menu
- The "Change protocol" button is removed from the account settings
- The quoted text in sent HTML-messages is now stored within blockquote tags in the source code
- UTF-8 is now the default character set for text message export filter action
- Files with .MSG and .EML extensions are now treated as message/RFC822 ignoring declared MIME type
- “Insert Smiley” is replaced by “Insert Emoji”
Fixes
- Draft flag was not set when a non-draft message was open from the “Outbox” folder
- Quick reply's “Send” button was active without a text ready to be sent
- Ctrl+Enter and Ctrl+Shift+Enter shortcuts could not be used from Quick Reply until first editor's popup menu appearance
- Unexpected search box was sometimes visible in an attached message viewer
- Text in the “About” window was not displayed under some themes
- Closing the app while a picture viewer was open caused Access Violation errors
- (#002118) Access Violation errors when a message was printed by a filter action were fixed
- Loading of HTML was optimized to prevent eventual viewer crashes