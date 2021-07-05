Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 1.20.1

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 1.20.1 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. In versie 1.20 was al ondersteuning voor Windows 11 toegevoegd en deze update voegt één optie toe, namelijk het inschakelen van het klassieke Windows 10 startmenu:

Winaero Tweaker 1.20.1: get back Windows 10 Start menu and taskbar in Windows 11

A quick update here. Winaero Tweaker 1.20.1 is now available with only one new option. It now allows you to restore the classic appearance in Windows 11 by restoring the classic Start menu with live tiles and the taskbar which were available in Windows 10.

I've added a new section to the app, called "Windows 11". There, I will add new tweaks for pre-release OS versions. Once it reach the production branch, I will move them into the appropriate groups, similar to what I did for Windows 10. So, the new tweak. Navigate to Windows 11 > Classic Start Menu and Taskbar. Turn on the option and sign out from your user account when prompted.

However, this tweak has disadvantages. The taskbar doesn't host the clock in this legacy mode, and Win + X doesn't open.

Winaero Tweaker

Versienummer 1.20.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Winaero
Download https://winaero.com/download-winaero-tweaker/
Bestandsgrootte 2,42MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (5)

+1Jester-NL
5 juli 2021 15:05
LOL!!
(...)by restoring the classic Start menu with live tiles and the taskbar which were available in Windows 10.
En voor het verwijderen van die krengen (in W10) zijn er talloze andere applicaties beschikbaar.
Waarmee weer eens te meer bewezen is dat het uiterlijk van het startmenu gewoon een beetje wennen vergt ;)
+1cruysen
@Jester-NL5 juli 2021 16:18
Je hebt altijd voorstanders en tegenstanders.

Daarom heeft Winaero ook nog de mogelijkheid 'Get Classic Apps' _/-\o_
(Laatste optie in de lijst)

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 5 juli 2021 20:16]

+2gwystyl
@cruysen6 juli 2021 11:58
Is dat dan zoals het onder Windows 7 was? Of nog klassieker zoals Win XP
+1beerse

@gwystyl6 juli 2021 16:13
Zat er in W98 al een startmenu? Hoe zag dat er ook al weer uit?
+1FreshMaker
5 juli 2021 16:15
Heerlijk programma,
eenmalig je voorkeuren opgeven wbt cortana, jumplists en desktoptweaks en na een reinstall weer importeren.

