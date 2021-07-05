Winaero heeft versie 1.20.1 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. In versie 1.20 was al ondersteuning voor Windows 11 toegevoegd en deze update voegt één optie toe, namelijk het inschakelen van het klassieke Windows 10 startmenu:

A quick update here. Winaero Tweaker 1.20.1 is now available with only one new option. It now allows you to restore the classic appearance in Windows 11 by restoring the classic Start menu with live tiles and the taskbar which were available in Windows 10.

I've added a new section to the app, called "Windows 11". There, I will add new tweaks for pre-release OS versions. Once it reach the production branch, I will move them into the appropriate groups, similar to what I did for Windows 10. So, the new tweak. Navigate to Windows 11 > Classic Start Menu and Taskbar. Turn on the option and sign out from your user account when prompted.