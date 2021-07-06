Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.3 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release Fixing an issue where Go To Definition on symbols imported from modules sometimes goes to the start of the module file rather than the symbol's definition.

Fixed an issue where visually impaired developers would face difficulty to identify the focus on the screen since the Luminosity ratio of border color is less than 3:1 for the text box.

Fixed Database Project: Dragging a file from solution explorer into an opened one is deleting the file from the file system.

Fixed an issue where using a merge statement in database projects will result in build errors.

No longer send paths on disk when reporting which extensions are installed.

Fixes an issue where attempting to close the quick start window can cause Visual Studio to crash.

Fix an issue where showing tool windows sometimes crash VS.

Fix for C++ Edit and Continue in user-code when unrelated G++/GCC generated symbols are loaded in the application.

Fixes private selector usages from the iAd framework.

Fixed a crash in VS which results from errors occurring in the XAML Designer

Fixed an issue with the Windows Application Packaging projects that reference .netcoreapp projects are generating a .msixbundle.

Fixing failure to conduct fast up-to-date check on WAP projects which was causing those projects to be built (instead of being skipped), even when project is up-to-date and does not need modifications, further causing increased incremental build times in IDE.