Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.10.3

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.3 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release
  • Fixing an issue where Go To Definition on symbols imported from modules sometimes goes to the start of the module file rather than the symbol's definition.
  • Fixed an issue where visually impaired developers would face difficulty to identify the focus on the screen since the Luminosity ratio of border color is less than 3:1 for the text box.
  • Fixed Database Project: Dragging a file from solution explorer into an opened one is deleting the file from the file system.
  • Fixed an issue where using a merge statement in database projects will result in build errors.
  • No longer send paths on disk when reporting which extensions are installed.
  • Fixes an issue where attempting to close the quick start window can cause Visual Studio to crash.
  • Fix an issue where showing tool windows sometimes crash VS.
  • Fix for C++ Edit and Continue in user-code when unrelated G++/GCC generated symbols are loaded in the application.
  • Fixes private selector usages from the iAd framework.
  • Fixed a crash in VS which results from errors occurring in the XAML Designer
  • Fixed an issue with the Windows Application Packaging projects that reference .netcoreapp projects are generating a .msixbundle.
  • Fixing failure to conduct fast up-to-date check on WAP projects which was causing those projects to be built (instead of being skipped), even when project is up-to-date and does not need modifications, further causing increased incremental build times in IDE.

Versienummer 16.10.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

06-07-2021 08:06
10 • submitter: edeboeck

06-07-2021 • 08:06

10 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (10)

+1gijoe666
6 juli 2021 08:33
Fijn dat ze de bug met navigeren vanuit de de top dropdownlists hebben gefixed, wat niet meer werkte. Dat was echt vervelend 😣
0jan.ouwehand
20 juli 2021 16:52
Ik hoop dat ik de enige ben, maar na het updaten mis ik opeens een codelens feature (references) wat ik normaal gesproken intensief gebruik.
Ook het probleem 'there was an error activating the remote language server' is weer terug.

..
Beide zaken losten zich op met een repair van VS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jan.ouwehand op 20 juli 2021 18:34]

+1Pep7777
@Sicos6 juli 2021 08:50
Niet gelijk mopperen, niet iedereen start devstudio alle dagen op ;)

En soms is het korte overzichtje met fixes hier ook wel overzichtelijk.
Want soms is niet updaten ook een optie, zeker als er iets in de compiler verandert,
moet je weer regressie testen doen enzo.
0CrazyBernie
@Pep77776 juli 2021 08:59
Voor een applicatie die zo belangrijk is binnen de community vind ik meer dan 7 dagen na de update het bericht plaatsen wel een beetje laat.
+1demonite
@CrazyBernie6 juli 2021 09:21
Degene die het gebruiken worden door VS zelf wel op de hoogte gebracht van een update.
+1Cergorach
@CrazyBernie6 juli 2021 09:33
Jou naam kan ook rechtsboven het artikel staan, dit wordt netjes gemeld door de community, als je het sneller wil, mag je het ook sneller zelf melden. Want als het daadwerkelijk zo belangrijk is, check je het zelf ook, want na 20 jaar Tweakers weet je toch zelf ook dat je niet alleen moet vertrouwen op de Tweakers.net Downloads lijst...
+1Archcry
@CrazyBernie6 juli 2021 09:45
Wie bepaalt dat deze applicatie "zo belangrijk" is voor de community? Ik gebruik het bijvoorbeeld niet eens dus voor mij is het helemaal niet zo belangrijk. Hoe weet jij dat een groot deel van de community gebaat is bij deze berichtgeving?

Blijkbaar is het namelijk helemaal niet zo belangrijk anders was de redactie waarschijnlijk al veel eerder getipt om dit online te zetten door de community.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Archcry op 6 juli 2021 09:51]

+1FeronIT
@Sicos6 juli 2021 09:05
Als je dit al eerder gezien had, zou je deze update ook zelf gemeld kunnen hebben
+1beerse

@Sicos6 juli 2021 16:17
Zet je wekker maar vast: volgens pricewatch: Microsoft Visual Studio komt er ongeveer 2 keer per maand een nieuwe versie/build uit. Dan kan je de volgende keer de eerste zijn die de update meldt op Tweakers -> Downloads -> TipDeRedactie: https://tweakers.net/submit/

