Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.3 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Top Issues Fixed in this Release
- Fixing an issue where Go To Definition on symbols imported from modules sometimes goes to the start of the module file rather than the symbol's definition.
- Fixed an issue where visually impaired developers would face difficulty to identify the focus on the screen since the Luminosity ratio of border color is less than 3:1 for the text box.
- Fixed Database Project: Dragging a file from solution explorer into an opened one is deleting the file from the file system.
- Fixed an issue where using a merge statement in database projects will result in build errors.
- No longer send paths on disk when reporting which extensions are installed.
- Fixes an issue where attempting to close the quick start window can cause Visual Studio to crash.
- Fix an issue where showing tool windows sometimes crash VS.
- Fix for C++ Edit and Continue in user-code when unrelated G++/GCC generated symbols are loaded in the application.
- Fixes private selector usages from the iAd framework.
- Fixed a crash in VS which results from errors occurring in the XAML Designer
- Fixed an issue with the Windows Application Packaging projects that reference .netcoreapp projects are generating a .msixbundle.
- Fixing failure to conduct fast up-to-date check on WAP projects which was causing those projects to be built (instead of being skipped), even when project is up-to-date and does not need modifications, further causing increased incremental build times in IDE.