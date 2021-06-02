Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Synology DSM 7.0 build 41882 RC

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de release candidate van Disk Station Manager versie 7.0 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen ook back-ups van alle clients op het netwerk worden gemaakt en kunnen bestanden via http, ftp, bittorrent, usenet en emule worden gedownload, zodat bijvoorbeeld energiegulzige pc's 's nachts uit kunnen, terwijl de download gewoon binnenkomt. Verder kunnen via de ingebouwde iTunes-server audio- en videobestanden over het netwerk worden gestreamd, kan met behulp van php en MySQL een dynamische website worden gehost en kan het als printserver fungeren.

Om versie 7.0 te kunnen installeren zal minimaal versie 6.2 aanwezig moeten zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. In versie 7.0 zijn weinig veranderingen aangebracht die voor thuisgebruikers belangrijk zijn. Voor de zwaardere modellen en de nassen die in bedrijfsomgevingen worden ingezet zijn er wel de nodige veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Storage
  • A new revision of Storage Manager:
    • Added visuals of Synology NAS models with their drive slots, expansion units, and built-in M.2 slots to help users view drive status.
    • Enhanced usability with a clearer display of the relationship between storage pools, volumes, and SSD caches.
    • Enhanced the setup process of Hot Spare and Data Scrubbing.
    • Added a feature to guide users through configuring newly inserted drives.
  • New features of storage pools, volumes, and drives:
    • Supports performing different tasks on different storage pools simultaneously.
    • Supports updating the firmware for Synology drives.
    • Enhanced the access performance of degraded RAID 6 by 70%.
    • Added display of the storage usage of each category item on Btrfs volumes.
    • Added a new Fast Repair mechanism to reduce the time needed for RAID repair based on storage usage and thus reduce the time of RAID degradation.
    • Added the ability to replace a drive in a healthy storage pool with an unused one without interrupting services or causing storage pool degradation.
    • Added the ability to automatically replace “Critical” or “Failing” drives in protected storage pools with Hot Spare. 　
    • Added the Auto Repair feature to automatically run a RAID repair when a malfunctioned drive is replaced with a healthy one in the same drive slot.
    • Added the ability to eject a storage pool on an expansion unit to ensure the safe removal of drives without interrupting system services.
    • Added the ability to mount storage pools from drives that are inserted after the device has been powered on without interrupting system services.
    • Supports customizing the low capacity notification for individual volumes when their available space drops below the specified value.
    • Added support for space reclamation schedules for Btrfs volumes.
  • New features of SSD Cache:
    • Added the ability to create and remove SSD caches without interrupting system services.
    • Added the new SSD Cache Advisor to monitor I/O accesses and provide more accurate capacity recommendations.
    • Added the ability to pin all Btrfs metadata to SSD caches to enhance the performance of accessing small files and shorten the response time when accessing files regularly.
    • Added the ability to activate automatic protection on SSD read-write caches with multi-drive fault tolerance.
    • Added support for the quick write-back mechanism, delivering a 30% faster synchronization from SSD caches to HDDs when automatic protection is activated.
Resource Monitor
  • Revamped the display of recorded performance metrics with a finer granularity of data points and the ability to focus on certain time points.
  • Enhanced monitoring transparency of system services by separating larger, unrelated processes.
  • Added the ability to manage currently accessed files and their connected users to better handle locked files.
File System/File Services
  • Supports enabling/disabling file compression for shared folders created on DSM 7.0.
  • Enhanced file compression ratio and added display for the current ratio for each shared folder.
  • Added support for cross-protocol locking between SMB and AFP.
  • Supports accessing encrypted shared folders via NFS.
  • Enhanced Btrfs performance and lowered I/O latency.
  • Modularized the SMB file service into a package.
  • Allows users to enable/disable SMB transfer logs for permission changes, providing more flexible transfer logs.
  • Enhanced the encryption performance by up to 10% on certain models with the x86 platform.
  • In Windows File Explorer, users can now search for the files and their content in indexed folders.
User Management
  • Enhanced the password policy. Passwords must exclude username and description, include both upper-case and lower-case letters as well as numerical digits. The minimum password length is 8 characters.
  • Added the ability to delegate predefined administrator roles to non-administrator user accounts and allow them to manage certain services and system settings, offering more flexible permission management.
  • Added the ability to require imported users to change their passwords after their initial DSM logins.
  • Added the ability to assign user accounts from import lists to specific groups.
Domain/LDAP Integration
  • Enhanced LDAP client authentication performance by reducing the number of queries sent with a caching mechanism.
  • The following services and packages now support UPN logins: Synology Assistant, Hyper Backup, Synology Mail Server, Synology Calendar, and Shared Folder Sync.
  • Enhanced domain database synchronization performance by syncing only altered data.
Security
  • Added the ability to block USB and console ports.
  • Enhanced QuickConnect connection process to strengthen security.
  • Provides only TLS 1.3 support for the Modern Compatibility option for TLS/SSL profile level.
  • Added the ability to set 2-factor authentication as mandatory for specific users or groups.
User Experience
  • Enhanced user experience for DSM first-time installation and Synology Account related service setup (e.g. QuickConnect).
  • Added the ability to automatically install important DSM and package updates.
  • Added information and usage tips about security, notification, and other recommended settings in DSM Help.
  • Added the ability to back up DSM system configuration to a connected Synology Account.
  • Added the ability to export folder permissions reports.
  • Added support for application webhook integration to send system notifications to Synology Chat and other third-party applications.
  • Added severity levels to notifications for better categorization of events.
  • Enhanced user interface responsiveness to launch installed packages and services faster.
  • Enhanced login performance when connecting from external networks.
  • Enhanced user experience for package update processes by displaying the update status with package icons on the DSM desktop.
  • Supports resetting the passwords of all user accounts in the administrators group by pressing the RESET button on Synology NAS for 4 seconds.
  • Revamped the Service tab at Control Panel > Info Center. The tab focuses on the status of enabled services and packages, including local ports, router ports, and firewall permissions.
  • Enhanced Control Panel usability by reorganizing related functionality together:
    • Added a new Synology Account tab to consolidate future services provided through Synology Account.
    • Consolidated Domain/LDAP options to be configured in a new unified wizard.
    • Consolidated QuickConnect settings into the External Access tab.
    • Consolidated User and Groups settings.
    • Consolidated Theme and Application Portal options into Login Portal tab.
    • Consolidated email notification options into Notification > Email tab.
    • Consolidated WS-Discovery into File Services > SMB.
    • Consolidated Network > DSM Settings into Login Portal > Web Services.
    • Relocated the SMB Server Signing option to File Services > SMB > Advanced Settings.
    • Moved Shared Folder Sync into the File Services tab.
    • Moved the Enforce 2-factor authentication option into the Security tab.
    • Modularized DHCP Server into a package.
Limitations
  • When you click Notifications > Show All on your desktop right after the update, you will only be able to see the 500 recent notifications. However, this won't occur for future notifications.
  • DSM 7.0 no longer supports sending push notifications via Synology’s email server. To set up email notifications, go to Control Panel > Notification > Email.
  • DDSM is incompatible with DSM 7.0. To continue using DDSM, you should retain the current DSM version. To update to DSM 7.0, please delete DDSM first.
  • The "Shut down UPS when the system enters Standby Mode" function is only available on Omron UPS.
  • The AFP service is disabled by default after a clean installation.
  • After the update, if your Synology NAS is a managed server in Central Management System, the CMS host must run DSM 6.2.4 or above and CMS 2.1.4 to be able to manage important DSM updates and package updates on your device.
  • Central Management System no longer supports managing Synology NAS with DSM version earlier than DSM 6.2. Please update all managed servers to DSM 6.2 or above first. Managed servers that are unable to update to DSM 6.2 should be disjoined from the CMS host before the update.

Versienummer 7.0 build 41882 RC
Releasestatus Beta
Website Synology
Download https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/beta/2021_DSM_7_0_RC/release_note
Bestandsgrootte 272,04MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-06-2021 07:10
42 • submitter: Batjo

02-06-2021 • 07:10

42 Linkedin

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: Synology

Update-historie

02-03 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 3 47
23-02 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 5 53
19-02 Synology DSM 7.1 build 42550 bèta 41
28-01 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 4 20
18-01 Synology DSM 6.2.4-25556 Update 3 25
14-01 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 2 19
11-01 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 Update 1 76
28-09 Synology DSM 7.0.1 build 42218 100
17-08 Synology DSM 6.2.4 build 25556-2 124
29-06 Synology DSM 7.0 build 41890 107
Meer historie

Lees meer

Synology DS220+

vanaf € 329,95

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218+

vanaf € 339,99

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218

vanaf € 255,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS918+

vanaf € 495,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DS220j

vanaf € 180,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218play

vanaf € 225,45

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS418

vanaf € 399,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS213j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS916+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS119j

vanaf € 148,54

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS214play

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS215j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DS120j

vanaf € 106,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Synology DiskStation DS218j

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS116

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS215+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS216

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Synology DiskStation DS216+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS416

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS715

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DiskStation DS716+

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Synology DiskStation DS716+II

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Synology DS218+

geen prijs bekend

Synology DS220j

geen prijs bekend

Synology DS419slim

vanaf € 367,62

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Netwerkopslag Synology DiskStation

Reacties (42)

-Moderatie-faq
-142042+135+22+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1crtxz
2 juni 2021 07:55
Het zo fijn zijn als ze docker ook nog gaan upgraden. Had gelezen op syno forum dat dit nog niet het geval is helaas
+2ghstly
@crtxz2 juni 2021 08:20
Naast RC1 is gisteren ook deze uitgekomen:
https://archive.synology....ckage/Docker/20.10.3-1231

Maar die is dus afhankelijk van RC1, die moet eerst op je systeem staan.
0crtxz
@ghstly2 juni 2021 08:23
Oh thanks, dat is goed om te horen.
Ik zal dan nog even moeten wachten aangezien ik niet een RC1 op een nas ga installeren die dagelijks gebruikt word
+1Dr. Cheeks
@crtxz2 juni 2021 10:44
Weet het niet helemaal zeker, maar lijkt me dat deze wel geschikt is voor DSM 6.x?
https://archive.synology....ckage/Docker/20.10.3-0552

Zie:
https://www.synology.com/en-global/releaseNote/Docker

Edit:
Lijkt ook elders bevestigt te worden:
https://mariushosting.com...ate-version-20-10-3-1231/
20.10.3-0552 is geschikt voor DSM6.2.4 (en hoger, mag je aannemen?)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dr. Cheeks op 2 juni 2021 10:47]

0crtxz
@Dr. Cheeks2 juni 2021 12:17
ah thanks! goed om te weten
+1iAR
@crtxz2 juni 2021 07:56
Nee. Ik vind dit ook erg vreemd. Mijn kennis van Docker is helaas niet zo groot. Ik heb wel problemen met een aantal zaken (Grafana blijft bij rebooten, terwijl ik volgens de tutorials alles goed heb gedaan). Ligt dat aan een oude Docker versie? Waarom wordt dit niet geüpdatet?
+1mysterion1989
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:05
ik denk dat die reboot niet door docker komt meestal reboot de pod om config fout of oom kill
0iAR
@mysterion19892 juni 2021 08:11
Dat is dan toch wel vreemd na verschillende versies, tutorials en dus settings gebruikt te hebben...
+1crtxz
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:27
Grafana gebruikt aardig wat memory dus kan goed kloppen wat Mysterion1989 zegt.
Hoeveel RAM heb je in je NAS dan?
+1iAR
@crtxz2 juni 2021 08:47
12GB
+1r3mi
@iAR2 juni 2021 20:10
Welk model NAS heb je? En is 12GB ook officieel gesupport?
+1iAR
@r3mi3 juni 2021 07:00
918+ volgens mij, als het info center hem laat zien, dan lijkt me dat wel toch?
+1r3mi
@iAR3 juni 2021 12:23
Officieel support de 918+ maar 8GB dus meer dan dat kan best wel gekke problemen geven. Ja er zijn genoeg mensen online die het “probleemloos” heb draaien, maar ook genoeg die tegen raar gedrag aanlopen.
+1dycell
@iAR2 juni 2021 09:01
Het is inderdaad vreemd maar hij heeft wel gelijk. Ik draai op Synology wel 20 containers maar nog nooit problemen gehad met reboots. Ik draai ook meerdere Grafana instances.

Je kunt in de logs van de container inzien waarom het fout ging. Ik zou je aanraden op het forum verder te vragen.
+1WTBram
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:55
Misschien is er in de logs iets terug te lezen? Dat levert mij vaak informatie op waar ik dan weer op kan googlen, en dan blijkt er toch een work-around voor te zijn.
(Met Grafana zelf heb ik geen ervaring, met de RC van DSM 7 ook niet.)
+1hrikken
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:59
Gewoon Portainer installeren op Docker en via die weg Grafana. Werkt zeer stabiel.
+1coolinx
2 juni 2021 08:52
Dit is wel erg jammer:
https://www.synology.com/...eleaseNote/DSM?#ver_41882
USB devices (Wi-Fi dongle, Bluetooth dongle, 3G/4G dongle, USB DAC/speaker, and DTV dongle) are no longer supported. If your Synology NAS is currently connected via a wireless dongle, it will be disconnected after the update.
+2brightvalve
@coolinx2 juni 2021 09:46
Ik vind dat niet "jammer", ik vind dat een deal breaker. Ik draai Home Assistant in Docker, met Z-Wave en Zigbee USB sticks. Als die niet meer gaan werken in DSM 7 ga ik niet updaten (maar het lijkt erop alsof het toch wel werkend te krijgen is: PatMan in 'nieuws: Synology maakt release candidate van DSM 7.0 beschikbaar')
+1iAR
2 juni 2021 07:49
Er zijn al RC's dus?! Ik meende op een forum nog wel kritische geluiden te horen. Ik ben erg benieuwd naar de ervaringen. En vooral ook of de apps (op iOS en dergelijke; maar ook op de NAS zelf) een flinke update hebben gekregen. Photo, Note en File waren echt wel toe aan een functionele update. De laatste was na al die jaren nog niet fatsoenlijk te gebruiken in de Files app, waardoor je een extra app moest gebruiken.
+1Carlos0_0
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:17
De files app werkt mij meer dan prima, waarom zou die niet fatsoenlijk te gebruiken zijn dan ?.
+1iAR
@Carlos0_02 juni 2021 08:21
Je kunt de inhoud van de NAS niet in Apple's File app bekijken (behalve in een verouderd pop-up; maar dan kun je dus niet heen en weer kopiëren). Ik had laatst iets gedownload in Safari en ben een kwartier bezig geweest in 3 verschillende apps om het bestand fatsoenlijk ergens op de NAS te krijgen.
+1GerritGekke
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:48
SMB? Werkt als een tierelier.
+1iAR
@GerritGekke2 juni 2021 08:55
Helaas niet in mijn Files app. Regelmatig dat mijn shares weer weg zijn.
Daarnaast werkt dat niet buiten je netwerk (overigens WebDAV ook niet).

Maar onder de streep, hoe moeilijk kan het zijn. Bijna alle apps (Dropbox, Filebrowse apps) zijn aangepast voor die "nieuwe" manier.
+1ChristopheS
@iAR3 juni 2021 02:33
Dat probleem hebben we ook op ons kantoortje.

Bij de Windows en Mint laptop's blijven de mapjes staan met SMB.
Bij de iMac's niet , random , reboot ..

Zou leuk zijn als er hier inderdaad een file functie app voor zou zijn dat ook remote werkt met eventueel VPN of WebDAV.
+1iAR
@ChristopheS3 juni 2021 07:01
Ik denk dat je het ergens anders over hebt. Mijn issue gaat over ds file voor iPhone en iPad.
De Files app is er voor iOS apparaten, niet voor computers, die hebben verkenner of Finder.
+1Tr1pke
@iAR2 juni 2021 10:30
Daarnaast werkt dat niet buiten je netwerk, de reden waarom ik er een WireGuard vpn naast draai
+1Carlos0_0
@iAR2 juni 2021 08:27
Ik gebruik de apple file app niet nog steeds van mening file explorer niet nodig is op iphone, dus daar kan ik helaas weinig over zeggen.
Je heb het bestand gedownload in safari? drukt op download knopje van safari, druk je download aan, deel knopje, Klikt ds file aan in deel menu en tadaa ds file opent en je kan plaatsen op de Nas :).

Als DS file niet in deel menu staat even op de laatste meer knop drukken, en het schuifje aan zetten.
+1temp00
2 juni 2021 09:04
Kleine tip wat betreft 2FA. Je kan dit nu, pre 7.0 al instellen (weliswaar nog niet via mandatory policy). Ik heb het zelf met de Microsoft Authenticator ingesteld die je gratis kan downloaden uit de Play- of Apple store (hier heb je geen MS account nodig). Deze koppel je vervolgens via DSM aan je Synology en voila, je NAS is qua accountbeveiliging een stuk beter beschermd.

Enige nadeel is dat DSM/MS authenticator niet werkt bij Synology op basis van push 'Wilt u de login toestaan? Accept button', ipv daarvan moet je handmatig een unieke code, gegenereerd door de MS APP invoeren bij je DSM login maar persoonlijk vind ik dat niet zo'n probleem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door temp00 op 2 juni 2021 09:10]

+1xFeverr
@temp002 juni 2021 09:56
Dat komt omdat die push-meldingen alleen werken als je inlogt bij Microsoft. Dat is dus een extraatje naast TOTP-code die je krijgt om in te loggen bij je Microsoft-account.

Alle andere diensten hebben dus alleen de TOTP-code en niet de bushmelding.
+1abusimbal
2 juni 2021 12:28
Moet ik mij zorgen maken ?
Ik heb een DS3615xs, maar die staat niet tussen Applied models, ook de recentere DS3617xs staat er niet tussen.
17-series: RS217, DS1817+, DS1817, DS1517+, DS1517

15-series: RS815RP+, RS815+, RS815, DS2415+, DS1815+, DS1515+, DS1515, DS715, DS415+, DS415play, DS215+, DS215j, DS115, DS115j

In de beta stond hij er nog wel tussen.
Ik wacht sowieso nog even met updaten.
+1t-force
@abusimbal2 juni 2021 19:20
Volgens mij hebben alle xs modellen nog geen 7RC. Voor mijn RS3614xs ook niet. Wel draai ik al vanaf dag 1 met de 7 beta. En dat tot nu toe zonder enig probleem.
+1martijn86
2 juni 2021 07:52
Dit is het nieuwsitem van gisteren over DSM 7.0 RC: nieuws: Synology maakt release candidate van DSM 7.0 beschikbaar

Daar staan ook veel nuttige ervaringen in de reacties.
+1uray
2 juni 2021 08:25
Waarom wordt de RS3412 niet meer ondersteund ? Jammer, lijkt me toch capabel zat.
+1UTMachine
2 juni 2021 10:49
Wel een beetje jammer dat mijn DS412+ niet meer wordt ondersteund, maar gelukkig blijven de security updates nog wel 1-2 jaar komen op 6.2. De DS412+ (Intel celeron) is snel zat voor alles en dus dat is geen goede reden om te upgraden naar een recenter model. Ook zijn de harddisks nu zo snel duurder geworden, dus een nieuw NAS is ook daardoor minder interessant.
+1Leeuwtje
2 juni 2021 12:23
Wat een heerlijke verademing deze release.
Mijn 1821+ is al supersnel maar na de update voelt het nog beter aan.
Ik kan weer even heel prettig vooruit.
0Anoniem: 19709
2 juni 2021 07:52
Net even gecheckt, nog niet beschikbaar voor de XS range.
+1zazadanger68
@Anoniem: 197092 juni 2021 08:19
Voor mijn DS416 stond er ook geen update klaar, maar je kan het wel handmatig downloaden via https://www.synology.com/nl-nl/support/download
+1Tha Render_2
@zazadanger682 juni 2021 08:44
Het is dan ook een release candidate (RC) dus die gaan ze niet automatisch pushen naar gebruikers.
0Anoniem: 19709
@zazadanger682 juni 2021 08:57
Ik heb het gecheckt bij Synology. Bij het opgeven van het model en de dsm versie gaat hij nog niet verder dan 6.2.4. Ik wacht het gewoon af.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True