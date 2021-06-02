Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.2.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.2.1 Improved playback performance on network storage devices.

Improved startup performance when using video monitoring devices.

Improved startup performance when scanning Fusion templates.

Addressed a lag when changing HDR properties using a control panel.

Addressed an issue with clipped waveform for normalized 32 bit audio.

Addressed an issue with incorrect loudness normalization behavior.

Addressed an issue with recording audio in 192 KHz in FlexBus projects.

Addressed audio stutters when playing MKV clips in Windows.

Addressed incorrect linked audio names in AAFs for round trip workflows.

Addressed momentary audio dropouts when playing back large timelines.

Addressed an issue with relinking media when importing a DRT timeline.

Addressed an issue with persisting MIDI I/O preferences between restarts.

Addressed an issue with reversing direction for iris and shape transitions.

Addressed a loss of remote grades for compound clips on project reload.

Addressed incorrect Fusion loader behavior with some image sequences.

Addressed incorrect preview results with Fusion viewer LUTs.

Addressed an issue with loading LUT files in drfx bundles.

Addressed an issue with updating new content for templates.

Addressed an issue persisting UI layouts between application restarts.

Addressed an issue with exporting subtitle sidecar files to a new folder.

Addressed an issue with render jobs ignoring in-out ranges in collaboration.

Addressed an issue trimming Arri Raw MXF clips in media management.

General performance and stability improvements.