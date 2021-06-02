iXsystems heeft versie 12.0-U4 van TrueNAS uitgebracht. Versie 12.0 van TrueNAS is de eerste uitgave waarin de codebase van de oude FreeNAS en TrueNAS is samengevoegd en nu uitgebracht wordt onder de naam TrueNAS Core en TrueNAS Enterprise. Met TrueNAS kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van deze software kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

TrueNAS 12.0-U4 was released today and marks another step forward on the path of improving quality. TrueNAS 12.0-U3.1 has been the highest-ever quality release of the TrueNAS family, is now the most widely deployed version of software, and has been applied to many mission-critical enterprise deployments. TrueNAS 12.0-U4 builds on this foundation and is suitable for conservative users.

TrueNAS 12.0 is the official merger of FreeNAS and TrueNAS into a unified software image accompanied by a long list of features and performance improvements. Nearly all of the significant bugs were resolved in TrueNAS 12.0-U2. With TrueNAS 12.0, OpenZFS 2.0 has outperformed the previous versions of ZFS both in our lab and user environments and has proven to be even more robust in large scale deployments.

TrueNAS 12.0 has reached one exabyte (EiB) of data under management in a little over six months. Over half of the FreeNAS 11.3 installed base have already migrated to TrueNAS CORE and 12.0-U4 makes the process even more compelling and straightforward. Many thanks to the community for making this transition possible.

While releasing TrueNAS 12.0, we created a new lifecycle model for TrueNAS CORE and Enterprise releases. The history of TrueNAS 12.0 releases has been:

TrueNAS 12.0 RELEASE was made available October 20, 2020, and included many new features along with OpenZFS 2.0 support.

TrueNAS 12.0-U1 was released in December, resolved the most significant bugs, and enabled a few new features like Fusion pools and more efficient scrubbing and resilvering.

TrueNAS 12.0-U2 was released in February, and included many bug fixes and some minor features. A minor update to 12.0-U2.1 was provided to reduce some alerts seen by users.

TrueNAS 12.0-U3 was released April 13, 2021, and included many bug fixes and some minor features. This release was recommended for mission-critical users. TrueNAS 12.0-U3.1 was launched for security updates.

TrueNAS 12.0-U4 was officially released June 1, 2021, and includes some bug fixes and robustness improvements. A full list of changes and bugs is available for those with an account on the TrueNAS Jira bug tracker.

A detailed security scan of 12.0-U4 is also available at the TrueNAS Security site.

18 improvements and 81 bug fixes are included.

Python upgrade and several improvements to reduce memory leaks and probability of crashes of core middleware processes. This issue happens rarely, does not impact ongoing data services, and has proven to be difficult to reproduce.

OpenZFS improvements for both small and high performance systems. Performance during scrubs while under high CPU load should be more reliable.

Security updates for OpenVPN, Samba, and various other ports.

Replication webUI improvements to simplify process and avoid mistakes.

Updated Minio (the S3 target) to the latest version which includes support for APIv3.

Minor webUI and reporting issues including the display of more jails per page.

New driver support for Realtek RTL8125/RTL8111 Ethernet devices (2.5GBase-T).

Enterprise customers can contact iX Support for assistance with upgrading their TrueNAS systems.