Software-update: Mp3tag 3.07

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.07 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • added support for editing cover art for Matroska MKA/MKV tags. (#12641, #18518, #19588, #19599, #40845, #40859, #40883, #41895, #46630, #50619)
  • added support for MP4 fields ITUNESALBUMID, ITUNESARTISTID, ITUNESCOMPOSERID, ITUNESCOUNTRYID, ITUNESGENREID, and XID. (#43189, #48614, #51715, #52610)
  • added support for WebP images for cover art. (#51592)
  • added advanced tagging option to always display POPULARIMETER field for ID3v2 rating instead of app-specific convenience fields. (#11847)
  • added option to configure the image quality when resizing cover art via 'Adjust cover'. (#50623)
Changes
  • not using ID3v2 unsynchronization scheme anymore when writing ID3v2.4 due to compatibility reasons with apps that don't implement the standard.
  • removing Matroska segment title if it differs from global tag title.
  • using special filenames cover and back for front and back covers at Matroska attachments. (#19599)
  • creating multiple fields using the multiple fields delimiter \\ via replace or other actions was not possible. (#52862)
  • added POPULARIMETER and RATING to list of standard fields. (#14581)
  • re-added ACOUSTID_FINGERPRINT to list of standard fields on new installations or field-list reset. (#52570)
  • updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Finnish, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, and Turkish translation.
Bug Fixes
  • layout problem where dropdown fields on Tag Panel were sometimes partially hidden behind vertical scrollbar. (#44693, #48749, #52556, #52601)
  • occasional crash after using the extended tag dialog due to heap corruption. (#52713)
  • drawing artifacts when resizing columns and splitter at tag-sources results. (#52479)
  • occasional cannot write to file error when editing tags via navigation in the file list (since v3.05a).
  • regression to a possible runtime error when running actions that result in empty fields (since v3.05f).
  • sorting tag-sources result by length did not work correctly if length column exceeded the one hour mark. (#52928)
  • suggest sorting of tag-sources result by length was still flaky. (#52928)

Versienummer 3.07
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 3,56MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1hatross
22 mei 2021 13:10
Er is ook een Linux kloon van dit programma met dezelfde look and feel, Puddletag

