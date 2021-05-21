Versie 5.18 van WinSCP is al een tijdje in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de derde release candidate verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog van alle versies uit de 5.18-serie tot nu toe te vinden.
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.5 RC
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.4 RC
- Translation updated: Farsi.
- Support for PPK version 3 keys from PuTTY 0.75. 1986 ppk3
- SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.75. It brings the following changes:
- Pageant now supports loading a key still encrypted, and decrypting it later by prompting for the passphrase on first use. pageant-deferred-decrypt
- Upgraded default SSH key fingerprint format to OpenSSH-style SHA-256.ssh-fingerprint-formats
- PuTTYgen now supports alternative provable-prime generation algorithm for RSA and DSA.
- Replaces Windows Pageant’s IPC with named pipes. pageant-named-pipe
- Bug fix: PuTTYgen mis-writes OpenSSH private key format for some Ed25519 keys. openssh-ed25519-corrupt-private-key
- Bug fix: Moving a transfer to background just in between two individual file transfers cancels the transfer. 1983
- Bug fix: Files saved in external editors are not uploaded in timezones behind UTC. 1985
- Bug fix: Sort > By Type icon for was still incorrect.
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.3 RC
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1k.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.3.0.
- The enumerable returned by
Session.EnumerateRemoteFilesimplements the interface implicitly to allow access to the interface method (
GetEnumerator) from late-bound languages, like PowerShell.
- Disabling multipart uploads with S3 protocol on Google Cloud they are not supported there. 1972
- Allow downloading a file from an FTP server via a symbolic link in scripting or when handling a URL. 1973
- Allowing use of the stream returned by
Session.GetFilefrom a different thread. 1978
- Workaround for specific encoding of special characters in filenames by OneDrive WebDAV interface. 1824
-
https://URL with known S3 API hostname (
s3.amazonaws.com,
digitaloceanspaces.com,
storage.googleapis.com) is interpreted as S3 protocol, instead of WebDAV.
- Automatically resume transfer when TLS re-key fails. 1982
- Translation updated: German.
- Bug fix: Ignoring disconnect messages from the server while closing the connection. 1977
- Bug fix: Preventing another application (or WinSCP instance) stealing the selected tunnel port. 1971
- Bug fix: Hang after receiving multiline response from FTP server. 1963
- Bug fix: Sort > By Type icon for was incorrect.
- Bug fix: Keyboard cues were shown in toolbar buttons drop down menus even when the menu was dropped down with mouse.
- Bug fix: Failure when connecting to FTPS server that supports client certificates with translation that uses multi byte encoding. 1966
- Bug fix: Remembered password is forgotten after the first failed (re)connect, even if the failure did not involve the password. 1967
- Bug fix: Problems with port forwarding are not detected. 1970
- Bug fix: Potential failure when waiting for a command executed from Console window is aborted.
- Bug fix: When saving a site with a slash in the username, it is misinterpreted as a site folder.
- Bug fix: DST start or end causes edited/opened files to be uploaded. 1974
- Bug fix: Failure when retrieving a directory listing from an FTP server when the data are transmitted in huge amount of tiny chunks. 1976
- Bug fix: Some operations with relative paths (notably creating and deleting a subdirectory) were failing on encrypted session.
- Bug fix: Local > Go to > Explore Directory was not working with focused remote panel.
- Bug fix: A workspace session opened from a stored site could not be used for operation in a new window or duplicated.
- Bug fix: Error when uploading an empty folder in the foreground or any folder in the background to an FTP server with permissions configured.
- Bug fix: Adding new background transfer while queue processing is disabled and some parallelized transfer was already started results in “waiting” items being endlessly added to the queue list.
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.2 beta
- Translations completed: Korean and Romanian.
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1j.
- When opening or switching to a session whose local directory does not exist, open the nearest existing parent directory. 1951
- Switch-like raw session settings can be configured using
on/
off/
autokeywords.
- Improving validation of port numbers in scripting and .NET assembly.
- Bug fix: Parsing of multiline VMS FTP listing entries is broken. 1950
- Bug fix: When moving files to an unvisited folder in an encrypted session, the folder contents is cached as before the move.
- Bug fix: Failure when dropping files to a disconnected tab or duplicating to a disconnected session.
- Bug fix: Failure when duplicating a not-yet-connected session.
- Bug fix: Canceled or failed FTP transfer caused connection loss.
- Bug fix: Some errors and information while opening a session in scripting were not logged. 1956
- Bug fix: SFTP uploads are slow. 1957
- Bug fix: Failure when S3 bucket contains a subfolder with an empty name. 1958
- Bug fix: Cannot enter an S3 folder that only contains a subfolder with an empty name. 1959
- Bug fix: Error when moving or copying file with non-ASCII file name using S3 protocol. 1960
- Bug fix: Timezone is not correctly reflected in S3 timestamps.
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.1 beta
- Compatibility with Google Cloud Storage when using S3 protocol to access the buckets. 1939
- Bug fix: Failure when closing with no tab. 1947
- Bug fix: Debug information is printed at the end of the scripting session when debug logging level is set even if logging is turned off. 1948
Changes in WinSCP 5.18 beta
- Improved FTP support for VMS servers (and potentially for other non-Unix-like systems). 49
- Translations completed: Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Czech, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian and Turkish.
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1i.
- Preserve file permissions when overwritten files are recycled and transfer resume is disabled. 1929
- Keyboard-interactive authentication challenges can be copied to the clipboard and links contained in the challenges can be opened. 1930
- Added method
RemotePath.EscapeOperationMaskto .NET assembly.
- Added method
ComparisonDifference.Reverseto .NET assembly.
- Implemented method
ComparisonDifference.ToStringin .NET assembly.
-
Write,
CanWrite,
Lengthand
Positionmethods and properties of the
Streamreturned by the
Session.GetFilebehave as expected for a read-only steam.
- Allowed using SFTP servers that have problems with SSH_FXP_REALPATH requests. 1933
- Bug fix: Target file name with escaped operation mask special symbols was incorrectly interpreted as an actual operation mask on some dialogs (upload, duplicate, etc), resulting in misplaced warnings
- Bug fix: Local path argument of
Session.PutFileToDirectoryis incorrectly escaped. 1931
- Bug fix: Path argument of
Session.PutFileis incorrectly escaped.
- Bug fix: Failure when using from single-file bundle. 1932
- Bug fix:
Session.GetFilecan fail, if the server responds too quickly.
- Bug fix: Failure when S3 bucket contains a folder with an empty name. 1934
- Bug fix: When the active tab was disconnected, closing window with another active session did not require a confirmation.
- Bug fix: Setting the logging level to -1 (Reduced) does not work in .NET assembly. 1936
- Bug fix: Ellipses from German command names are not stripped from toolbar buttons.
- Bug fix: Hang when the stream returned by
Session.GetFileis closed before the download finished.
- Bug fix: Failure when looking for PuTTY key tools and the
PATHcontain invalid paths. 1942
- Bug fix: Prevent loading session settings that can lead to remote code execution from handled URLs. 1943
- Bug fix: Hang when S3 server returns a truncated listing with folders only. 1946
- A complete list of files that are part of a background transfer can be shown. 1785
-
Streaminterface in .NET assembly. 1738
- With SFTP protocol files can be streamed to stdout and from stdin in scripting.
- Support SHA-256 fingerprints of TLS/SSL certificates. 1842
- Extension Synchronize with another remote server.
- When connecting to new SSH host, its host key can be automatically accepted in scripting and .NET assembly.
- Optional case-sensitive synchronization. 71
- Enabled TLS 1.3 by default.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.10.
- SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.74. It brings the following change:
- Security fix: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free
- Resume transfer when FTP data connection disconnects. 1878
- Support for
curve25519-sha256KEX. 1865
- Support for authentication using temporary credentials from AWS Security Token Service (STS). 1839
- Support for SNI with FTP. 1895
- Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.1.2.
- Change: Installer needs Windows 7 SP1/2008 R2 SP1.
- Alternative way to provide credentials in scripting/command-line without URL-encoding. 1821
- Compatibility with WebDAV servers that incorrectly encode file URL. 1876
- Optimizing S3 connection buffers for speed. 1732
- Edited/opened files from a disconnected session can now be attached to new session even if its username was entered only during authentication instead of directly on the Login dialog. 1890
- Returning to Login dialog, when ad-hoc connection fails. 1909
- Local ports for active FTP mode can be limited. 958
- Allow explicit navigation to a hidden local folder by enabling showing of hidden files and folder, if not enabled yet. 1905
- Added full Go To submenu to context menu of panel path label
- Automatically restore external editor defaults when changing editor command from Notepad to 3rd party editor. 1872
- Suppress errors when opened/edited files are locked. 1832
- Support clearing GID/UID flag on directories with new versions of GNU coreutils. 1850
- Added
/nointeractiveinputto usage screen.
- List encrypt-then-MAC algorithms in
/infolisting. 1917
- Not using a transfer via temporary file for files that would exceed system length limit with the temporary extension. 1922
- Automatically closing timed out
Session. 1923
- Logging IANA encryption algorithm names. 1886
- Displaying, what directory is being read at the end of login to a server, in a tooltip. 1916
- Use dark window title for the main window in the dark mode on Windows 10 2004. 1920
- Clarified that WinSCP may crash in the warning message when trying to load too big file into the internal editor. 1847
- Do not prevent WinSCP from working when jump list cannot be updated. 1857
- Allow forcing use of
LISTcommand to retrieve file information in scripting for FTP servers that has broken support for
MDTM/
SIZEcommands. 1921
- Duplicate and Rename commands work even for disconnected sessions.
- IPv6 literals with scope or literals that are already escaped in square brackets are formatted standardly in session URL (instead of URL-encoding them).
- Allowed longer input on Edit file input box. 1911
- Added help link to Add extension box and making the box wider.
- GSSAPI key exchange authentication can be turned on. 1863
- When trying to open an inaccessible local directory, display an error message, instead of silently doing nothing.
- Cleanup application data dialog labels cache cleanup checkbox label updated to reflect previously updated functionality.
- Disabling tips controls until some tips are actually available.
- Optionally disable moving using drag&drop. 1884
- Main window follows Login dialog to another monitor, when switched using keyboard shortcuts
Shift+Win+Left/
Right. 1907
- When path to an existing local directory is specified on the Download options dialog without an operation mask, a noop operation mask is implied.
- Workaround for wrong description of
Num *keyboard shortcut in menus with German keyboard. 1889
- Files with the same name except for a letter case are sorted deterministically. 1894
- Not offering pasting from clipboard on the file panels if the clipboard contains multi-line text.
- Extending transfer dialog drop down menu size to 16 entries.
- Bug fix: Local file panel ignored changes in latter case of files and folders. 1885
- Bug fix: Local custom commands that need session but no remote files were not disabled when session was not connected.
- Bug fix: Correct letter case variant of remote directory in directory tree was not always selected. 1891
- Bug fix: With no connected session, shared bookmarks modifications are not preserved.
- Bug fix: Using list header color appropriate for the actual light/dark column background color (list headers are not dark, unless system wide app dark mode is enabled).
- Bug fix:
Session.ParseUrlcannot accept fingerprint parameter for sessions over TLS. 1925
- Bug fix: Custom command patterns
!S/
!Edo not include fingerprint of TLS certificate.
- Bug fix: Cannot work with filenames ending with space with FTP protocol. 1900
- Bug fix: Canceling remote path drop down did not reset it back to the current path.
- Bug fix: Folders in a drive root showed incorrect type name sometimes.
- Bug fix: Customizing custom commands from Synchronization checklist window was not working. 1908
- Bug fix: Whole local drive could have been scanned when trying to browse to non-existing or hidden folders.
- Bug fix: Timed out status bar note was not added to history popup box, while a session is disconnected.
- Bug fix: Duplicate command in remote file context menu operated over selected files instead of the focused file.
- Bug fix: *nix shell special characters were unintentionally escaped in PuTTY/SSH terminal command patterns. 1906