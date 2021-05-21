Versie 5.18 van WinSCP is al een tijdje in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de derde release candidate verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog van alle versies uit de 5.18-serie tot nu toe te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.18.5 RC Translation updated: Farsi.

Support for PPK version 3 keys from PuTTY 0.75. 1986 ppk3

SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.75. It brings the following changes: Pageant now supports loading a key still encrypted, and decrypting it later by prompting for the passphrase on first use. pageant-deferred-decrypt Upgraded default SSH key fingerprint format to OpenSSH-style SHA-256 .ssh-fingerprint-formats PuTTYgen now supports alternative provable-prime generation algorithm for RSA and DSA . Replaces Windows Pageant’s IPC with named pipes. pageant-named-pipe Bug fix: PuTTYgen mis-writes OpenSSH private key format for some Ed25519 keys. openssh-ed25519-corrupt-private-key

private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.75. It brings the following changes: Bug fix: Moving a transfer to background just in between two individual file transfers cancels the transfer. 1983

Bug fix: Files saved in external editors are not uploaded in timezones behind UTC . 1985

. 1985 Bug fix: Sort > By Type icon for was still incorrect. Changes in WinSCP 5.18.4 RC TLS / SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1k.

/ core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1k. XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.3.0.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.3.0. The enumerable returned by Session.EnumerateRemoteFiles implements the interface implicitly to allow access to the interface method ( GetEnumerator ) from late-bound languages, like PowerShell.

implements the interface implicitly to allow access to the interface method ( ) from late-bound languages, like PowerShell. Disabling multipart uploads with S3 protocol on Google Cloud they are not supported there. 1972

Allow downloading a file from an FTP server via a symbolic link in scripting or when handling a URL . 1973

. 1973 Allowing use of the stream returned by Session.GetFile from a different thread. 1978

from a different thread. 1978 Workaround for specific encoding of special characters in filenames by OneDrive WebDAV interface. 1824

interface. 1824 https:// URL with known S3 API hostname ( s3.amazonaws.com , digitaloceanspaces.com , storage.googleapis.com ) is interpreted as S3 protocol, instead of WebDAV.

URL with known S3 hostname ( , , ) is interpreted as S3 protocol, instead of WebDAV. Automatically resume transfer when TLS re-key fails. 1982

Translation updated: German.

Bug fix: Ignoring disconnect messages from the server while closing the connection. 1977

Bug fix: Preventing another application (or WinSCP instance) stealing the selected tunnel port. 1971

Bug fix: Hang after receiving multiline response from FTP server. 1963

Bug fix: Sort > By Type icon for was incorrect.

Bug fix: Keyboard cues were shown in toolbar buttons drop down menus even when the menu was dropped down with mouse.

Bug fix: Failure when connecting to FTPS server that supports client certificates with translation that uses multi byte encoding. 1966

server that supports client certificates with translation that uses multi byte encoding. 1966 Bug fix: Remembered password is forgotten after the first failed (re)connect, even if the failure did not involve the password. 1967

Bug fix: Problems with port forwarding are not detected. 1970

Bug fix: Potential failure when waiting for a command executed from Console window is aborted.

Bug fix: When saving a site with a slash in the username, it is misinterpreted as a site folder.

Bug fix: DST start or end causes edited/opened files to be uploaded. 1974

start or end causes edited/opened files to be uploaded. 1974 Bug fix: Failure when retrieving a directory listing from an FTP server when the data are transmitted in huge amount of tiny chunks. 1976

Bug fix: Some operations with relative paths (notably creating and deleting a subdirectory) were failing on encrypted session.

Bug fix: Local > Go to > Explore Directory was not working with focused remote panel.

Bug fix: A workspace session opened from a stored site could not be used for operation in a new window or duplicated.

Bug fix: Error when uploading an empty folder in the foreground or any folder in the background to an FTP server with permissions configured.

Bug fix: Adding new background transfer while queue processing is disabled and some parallelized transfer was already started results in “waiting” items being endlessly added to the queue list. Changes in WinSCP 5.18.3 RC Translations completed: Korean and Romanian.

TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1j.

When opening or switching to a session whose local directory does not exist, open the nearest existing parent directory. 1951

Switch-like raw session settings can be configured using on / off / auto keywords.

/ / keywords. Improving validation of port numbers in scripting and .NET assembly.

Bug fix: Parsing of multiline VMS FTP listing entries is broken. 1950

Bug fix: When moving files to an unvisited folder in an encrypted session, the folder contents is cached as before the move.

Bug fix: Failure when dropping files to a disconnected tab or duplicating to a disconnected session.

Bug fix: Failure when duplicating a not-yet-connected session.

Bug fix: Canceled or failed FTP transfer caused connection loss.

Bug fix: Some errors and information while opening a session in scripting were not logged. 1956

Bug fix: SFTP uploads are slow. 1957

uploads are slow. 1957 Bug fix: Failure when S3 bucket contains a subfolder with an empty name. 1958

Bug fix: Cannot enter an S3 folder that only contains a subfolder with an empty name. 1959

Bug fix: Error when moving or copying file with non- ASCII file name using S3 protocol. 1960

file name using S3 protocol. 1960 Bug fix: Timezone is not correctly reflected in S3 timestamps. Changes in WinSCP 5.18.2 beta Compatibility with Google Cloud Storage when using S3 protocol to access the buckets. 1939

Bug fix: Failure when closing with no tab. 1947

Bug fix: Debug information is printed at the end of the scripting session when debug logging level is set even if logging is turned off. 1948 Changes in WinSCP 5.18.1 beta Improved FTP support for VMS servers (and potentially for other non-Unix-like systems). 49

Translations completed: Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Czech, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian and Turkish.

TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.1.1i.

Preserve file permissions when overwritten files are recycled and transfer resume is disabled. 1929

Keyboard-interactive authentication challenges can be copied to the clipboard and links contained in the challenges can be opened. 1930

Added method RemotePath.EscapeOperationMask to .NET assembly.

to .NET assembly. Added method ComparisonDifference.Reverse to .NET assembly.

to .NET assembly. Implemented method ComparisonDifference.ToString in .NET assembly.

in .NET assembly. Write , CanWrite , Length and Position methods and properties of the Stream returned by the Session.GetFile behave as expected for a read-only steam.

, , and methods and properties of the returned by the behave as expected for a read-only steam. Allowed using SFTP servers that have problems with SSH_FXP_REALPATH requests. 1933

Bug fix: Target file name with escaped operation mask special symbols was incorrectly interpreted as an actual operation mask on some dialogs (upload, duplicate, etc), resulting in misplaced warnings

Bug fix: Local path argument of Session.PutFileToDirectory is incorrectly escaped. 1931

is incorrectly escaped. 1931 Bug fix: Path argument of Session.PutFile is incorrectly escaped.

is incorrectly escaped. Bug fix: Failure when using from single-file bundle. 1932

Bug fix: Session.GetFile can fail, if the server responds too quickly.

can fail, if the server responds too quickly. Bug fix: Failure when S3 bucket contains a folder with an empty name. 1934

Bug fix: When the active tab was disconnected, closing window with another active session did not require a confirmation.

Bug fix: Setting the logging level to -1 (Reduced) does not work in .NET assembly. 1936

Bug fix: Ellipses from German command names are not stripped from toolbar buttons.

Bug fix: Hang when the stream returned by Session.GetFile is closed before the download finished.

is closed before the download finished. Bug fix: Failure when looking for PuTTY key tools and the PATH contain invalid paths. 1942

contain invalid paths. 1942 Bug fix: Prevent loading session settings that can lead to remote code execution from handled URLs. 1943

Bug fix: Hang when S3 server returns a truncated listing with folders only. 1946 Changes in WinSCP 5.18 beta A complete list of files that are part of a background transfer can be shown. 1785

Stream interface in .NET assembly. 1738

interface in .NET assembly. 1738 With SFTP protocol files can be streamed to stdout and from stdin in scripting.

Support SHA -256 fingerprints of TLS/SSL certificates. 1842

-256 fingerprints of TLS/SSL certificates. 1842 Extension Synchronize with another remote server.

When connecting to new SSH host, its host key can be automatically accepted in scripting and .NET assembly.

Optional case-sensitive synchronization. 71

Enabled TLS 1.3 by default.

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.10.

SSH core upgraded to PuTTY 0.74. It brings the following change: Security fix: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free

Resume transfer when FTP data connection disconnects. 1878

Support for curve25519-sha256 KEX. 1865

KEX. 1865 Support for authentication using temporary credentials from AWS Security Token Service (STS). 1839

Support for SNI with FTP. 1895

with FTP. 1895 Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.1.2. Change: Installer needs Windows 7 SP1/2008 R2 SP1.

Alternative way to provide credentials in scripting/command-line without URL-encoding. 1821

Compatibility with WebDAV servers that incorrectly encode file URL. 1876

Optimizing S3 connection buffers for speed. 1732

Edited/opened files from a disconnected session can now be attached to new session even if its username was entered only during authentication instead of directly on the Login dialog. 1890

Returning to Login dialog, when ad-hoc connection fails. 1909

Local ports for active FTP mode can be limited. 958

Allow explicit navigation to a hidden local folder by enabling showing of hidden files and folder, if not enabled yet. 1905

Added full Go To submenu to context menu of panel path label

Automatically restore external editor defaults when changing editor command from Notepad to 3rd party editor. 1872

Suppress errors when opened/edited files are locked. 1832

Support clearing GID / UID flag on directories with new versions of GNU coreutils. 1850

/ flag on directories with new versions of GNU coreutils. 1850 Added /nointeractiveinput to usage screen.

to usage screen. List encrypt-then-MAC algorithms in /info listing. 1917

listing. 1917 Not using a transfer via temporary file for files that would exceed system length limit with the temporary extension. 1922

Automatically closing timed out Session . 1923

. 1923 Logging IANA encryption algorithm names. 1886

encryption algorithm names. 1886 Displaying, what directory is being read at the end of login to a server, in a tooltip. 1916

Use dark window title for the main window in the dark mode on Windows 10 2004. 1920

Clarified that WinSCP may crash in the warning message when trying to load too big file into the internal editor. 1847

Do not prevent WinSCP from working when jump list cannot be updated. 1857

Allow forcing use of LIST command to retrieve file information in scripting for FTP servers that has broken support for MDTM / SIZE commands. 1921

command to retrieve file information in scripting for FTP servers that has broken support for / commands. 1921 Duplicate and Rename commands work even for disconnected sessions.

IPv6 literals with scope or literals that are already escaped in square brackets are formatted standardly in session URL (instead of URL-encoding them).

literals with scope or literals that are already escaped in square brackets are formatted standardly in session URL (instead of URL-encoding them). Allowed longer input on Edit file input box. 1911

Added help link to Add extension box and making the box wider.

GSSAPI key exchange authentication can be turned on. 1863

key exchange authentication can be turned on. 1863 When trying to open an inaccessible local directory, display an error message, instead of silently doing nothing.

Cleanup application data dialog labels cache cleanup checkbox label updated to reflect previously updated functionality.

Disabling tips controls until some tips are actually available.

Optionally disable moving using drag&drop. 1884

Main window follows Login dialog to another monitor, when switched using keyboard shortcuts Shift+Win+Left / Right . 1907

/ . 1907 When path to an existing local directory is specified on the Download options dialog without an operation mask, a noop operation mask is implied.

Workaround for wrong description of Num * keyboard shortcut in menus with German keyboard. 1889

keyboard shortcut in menus with German keyboard. 1889 Files with the same name except for a letter case are sorted deterministically. 1894

Not offering pasting from clipboard on the file panels if the clipboard contains multi-line text.

Extending transfer dialog drop down menu size to 16 entries.

Bug fix: Local file panel ignored changes in latter case of files and folders. 1885

Bug fix: Local custom commands that need session but no remote files were not disabled when session was not connected.

Bug fix: Correct letter case variant of remote directory in directory tree was not always selected. 1891

Bug fix: With no connected session, shared bookmarks modifications are not preserved.

Bug fix: Using list header color appropriate for the actual light/dark column background color (list headers are not dark, unless system wide app dark mode is enabled).

Bug fix: Session.ParseUrl cannot accept fingerprint parameter for sessions over TLS. 1925

cannot accept fingerprint parameter for sessions over TLS. 1925 Bug fix: Custom command patterns !S / !E do not include fingerprint of TLS certificate.

/ do not include fingerprint of TLS certificate. Bug fix: Cannot work with filenames ending with space with FTP protocol. 1900

Bug fix: Canceling remote path drop down did not reset it back to the current path.

Bug fix: Folders in a drive root showed incorrect type name sometimes.

Bug fix: Customizing custom commands from Synchronization checklist window was not working. 1908

Bug fix: Whole local drive could have been scanned when trying to browse to non-existing or hidden folders.

Bug fix: Timed out status bar note was not added to history popup box, while a session is disconnected.

Bug fix: Duplicate command in remote file context menu operated over selected files instead of the focused file.

Bug fix: *nix shell special characters were unintentionally escaped in PuTTY/SSH terminal command patterns. 1906