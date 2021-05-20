Software-update: Shotcut 21.05.18

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.05.18 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Warning

Projects created with this version can NOT be directly loaded by a previous version. Only versions 21.02 and 21.03 can repair projects created in this version by removing all Time Remap filters.

New Bugs (in version 21.05.01)
  • Fixed a “requires newer version” dialog appears when opening a corrupt project.
  • Fixed some systems unable to load video clips by downgrading FFmpeg to version 4.2.
  • Fixed crash with File > Open MLT XML as Clip.
  • Fixed “INVALID” appears in export after Copy Timeline to Source or with old project that includes MLT XML as Clip.
  • Fixed many extra keyframes are created as video plays for any filter with on-video controls: Text: Simple, Text: Rich, Timer, Audio Visualization, Size Position & Rotate, Crop: Rectangle or Cirle, Spot Remover, etc.
  • Fixed Settings > Use JACK Audio.
  • Changed export jobs to use melt-7 on Linux.
  • Added changing a Keyframes parameter’s vertical zoom range when its value is changed.
  • Fixed Time Remap > Image mode reverts to Nearest when reloading the filter.
Recent Bugs
  • Fixed being unable to enter numeric values larger than 999 in some filters.
  • Fixed Crop: Source > Center bias not working with media lower resolution than the video mode.
Old Bugs
  • Fixed presets with many keyframes not loading all keyframes.
  • Fixed Properties > Image sequence does not turn off an image’s proxy resulting in a broken sequence.
  • Fixed the initial state of View > Full Screen on Windows.
  • Fixed adding a custom Export preset does not reload correctly.
  • Fixed the About Shotcut window title missing shows “%1” instead of “Shotcut”.
Minor Additions or Changes
  • Added shortcut Ctrl+T to focus the timecode field below the player.
  • Added Romanian to Settings > Language.
  • Added a restart dialog to Settings > Theme.

Shotcut screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 21.05.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Shotcut
Download https://github.com/mltframework/shotcut/releases/tag/v21.05.18
Bestandsgrootte 73,05MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-05-2021 13:07
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-05-2021 • 13:07

2 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Shotcut

Update-historie

26-04 Shotcut 22.04.25 4
23-04 Shotcut 22.04.22 11
31-03 Shotcut 22.03.30 6
31-01 Shotcut 22.01.30 0
25-12 Shotcut 21.12.24 3
22-12 Shotcut 21.12.21 10
01-11 Shotcut 21.10.31 5
22-09 Shotcut 21.09.20 6
17-09 Shotcut 21.09.13 0
08-'21 Shotcut 21.08.29 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Shotcut

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1iAR
20 mei 2021 13:28
De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt.
Dit klinkt vreemd. En voor media management een chaos. Als ik in Final Cut Pro X monteer, zonder conversie, worden bestanden toch ook origneel bewerkt. Ze zitten alleen wel veilig in mijn library. Zodat ik ze niet per ongelukt kan verwijderen op de bron locatie.
+1Chielllie
@iAR20 mei 2021 22:44
Ik denk dat je ze ook niet kunt verwijderen/beschadigen vanuit dit programma. Net als bij Avid Media Composer kun je elke map aanwijzen (linken) als bron. Je hoeft ze niet eerst te plaatsen in een library.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee