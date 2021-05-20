Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.05.18 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Projects created with this version can NOT be directly loaded by a previous version. Only versions 21.02 and 21.03 can repair projects created in this version by removing all Time Remap filters.

Fixed a “requires newer version” dialog appears when opening a corrupt project.

Fixed some systems unable to load video clips by downgrading FFmpeg to version 4.2.

Fixed crash with File > Open MLT XML as Clip.

Fixed “INVALID” appears in export after Copy Timeline to Source or with old project that includes MLT XML as Clip.

Fixed many extra keyframes are created as video plays for any filter with on-video controls: Text: Simple, Text: Rich, Timer, Audio Visualization, Size Position & Rotate, Crop: Rectangle or Cirle, Spot Remover, etc.

Fixed Settings > Use JACK Audio.

Changed export jobs to use melt-7 on Linux.

on Linux. Added changing a Keyframes parameter’s vertical zoom range when its value is changed.

Fixed Time Remap > Image mode reverts to Nearest when reloading the filter.

Fixed being unable to enter numeric values larger than 999 in some filters.

Fixed Crop: Source > Center bias not working with media lower resolution than the video mode.

Fixed presets with many keyframes not loading all keyframes.

Fixed Properties > Image sequence does not turn off an image’s proxy resulting in a broken sequence.

Fixed the initial state of View > Full Screen on Windows.

Fixed adding a custom Export preset does not reload correctly.

Fixed the About Shotcut window title missing shows “%1” instead of “Shotcut”.