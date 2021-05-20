Software-update: Snagit 2021.4.0

Snagit 13 logo (75 pix) TechSmith heeft versie 2021.4.0 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2021.4.0:
  • Authentication improvements. Users who share to TechSmith web services such as Screencast or Knowmia will be required to sign in again via an updated experience.
  • Having a Capture Info Effect selected in Snagit Capture will no longer create large capture delays, memory usage, and repeating options in Editor
  • Fixed an issue where there could be black bars when recording video with Picture-in-Picture webcam
  • Added an option to switch between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio when recording video with Picture-in-Picture webcam
  • Fixed an issue where there could be a white flash in selection area when starting to record a video with full screen webcam
  • You are now able to log in to the Twitter sharing destination. It uses your default browser to log in instead of an embedded browser window.
  • Fixed an issue where Snagit could crash when signing in multiple times to the Google Drive sharing destination
  • Resizing an image create with a Template will now properly resize the contents of the drop zones
  • Fixed an issue where dragging the recording region could hide the recording controls
  • Enabling or disabling audio devices on your system is again be reflected in Snagit without restarting the application
  • Fixed an issue where sharing to multiple destinations from Snagit Capture could be broken in certain situations
  • Improved the communication with licensing servers when using a proxy
  • No longer hiding the hot key field when using a preset that can be toggled (e.g., interval capture)
  • Resolves an unquoted search path vulnerability.
  • Other bug fixes, crash fixes, memory leaks, and performance improvements

Snagit 2020.0

Versienummer 2021.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://download.techsmith.com/snagit/releases/snagit.exe
Bestandsgrootte 318,16MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

20-05-2021 • 06:11
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-05-2021 • 06:11

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

23-02 Snagit 2022.0.2 0
18-01 Snagit 2022.0.1 23
08-12 Snagit 2022.0.0 6
22-09 SnagIt 2021.4.4 1
07-'21 Snagit 2021.4.3 0
06-'21 Snagit 2021.4.2 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.1 0
05-'21 Snagit 2021.4.0 0
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.1 10
04-'21 Snagit 2021.3.0 7
Meer historie

