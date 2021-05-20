Versie 21.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.
Full list of fixes:
- Invalidate preview render on subtitle actions. Commit. Fixes bug #435692
- Fix timecode validation on settings dialog. Commit.
- Fix proxied clip cannot be dragged from monitor to timeline. Commit.
- Fix incorrect speed cycling with j/l keys. Commit.
- Ensure render widget is displayed again after being minimized. Commit.
- Fix playback speed not reset on pause. Commit.
- Update effect zones on effect deletion. Commit.
- Render presets: load default values properly to ui. Commit. See bug #421174
- Fix spacer tool not workin on single clips (without groups). Commit.
- Improve naming of newely created profile. Commit. Fixes bug #385981
- Archiver: Fix more bugs and crashes. Commit. See bug #432206
- Archiver: Block UI while job is running. Commit.
- Archiver: Don’t miss lumas,… on “timline only” mode, prettify code. Commit.
- Fix several archiving issues with mlt files. Commit. Fixes bug #435882
- Archive LUT files too. Commit.
- Appimage: use mlt v6 branch. Commit.