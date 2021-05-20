Software-update: Kdenlive 21.04.1

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 21.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out

The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.

Full list of fixes:

  • Invalidate preview render on subtitle actions. Commit. Fixes bug #435692
  • Fix timecode validation on settings dialog. Commit.
  • Fix proxied clip cannot be dragged from monitor to timeline. Commit.
  • Fix incorrect speed cycling with j/l keys. Commit.
  • Ensure render widget is displayed again after being minimized. Commit.
  • Fix playback speed not reset on pause. Commit.
  • Update effect zones on effect deletion. Commit.
  • Render presets: load default values properly to ui. Commit. See bug #421174
  • Fix spacer tool not workin on single clips (without groups). Commit.
  • Improve naming of newely created profile. Commit. Fixes bug #385981
  • Archiver: Fix more bugs and crashes. Commit. See bug #432206
  • Archiver: Block UI while job is running. Commit.
  • Archiver: Don’t miss lumas,… on “timline only” mode, prettify code. Commit.
  • Fix several archiving issues with mlt files. Commit. Fixes bug #435882
  • Archive LUT files too. Commit.
  • Appimage: use mlt v6 branch. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 21.04.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Bestandsgrootte 92,10MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kdenlive

Kdenlive

Reacties (17)

+1guidogast
20 mei 2021 15:35
Heeft iemand een goede reden om Kdenlive te gebruiken t.o.v. bijvoorbeeld DaVinci Resolve? Resolve is namelijk ook beschikbaar op Windows, Linux en Mac. Het is alleen niet open source.
+1thomas_n
@guidogast20 mei 2021 15:45
Het is alleen niet open source.
Dat is voor sommige Linux-gebruikers reden genoeg. ;)
+1krflyer
@thomas_n20 mei 2021 16:13
Eens maar ik maak graag een uitzondering voor dit pakket.
+1Laurens84
@guidogast20 mei 2021 15:43
Ik heb nooit problemen gehad met Kdenlive en ik houd van opensource. Dat is mijn reden. Kan best zijn dat er betere alternatieven zijn maar ik heb daar gewoon geen behoefte aan. Kdenlive is goed genoeg voor mij.
+1Uruk-Hai

@guidogast20 mei 2021 18:09
Een goede reden om Kdenlive te gebruiken is Linux. Kdenlive installeren op Linux is een fluitje van een cent. Voor de installatie Davinci Resolve op Linux moet je allerlei handwerk verrichten, zoals in de terminal.

Als je die hoeveelheid handelingen en tijd niet over hebt voor een simpel projectje als bijvoorbeeld een vakantiefilmpje in elkaar knutselen kun je beter voor Kdenlive dan voor Davinci Resolve kiezen.
+1sampoo
@guidogast20 mei 2021 21:57
Kdenlive is op de distro's makkelijker te installeren, het is wel opensource en het voldoet voor de meesten prima.
+1sampoo
@guidogast20 mei 2021 21:59
Het is op de distro's makkelijker te installeren, het is wel opensource en voldoet voor de meesten prima.
+1kozue
20 mei 2021 15:44
Zijn er hier mensen met ervaring met dit programma en de alternatieven (onder Linux)? Ik heb in het verleden (>10 jaar geleden) wel eens wat gemaakt met Cinelerra, en zag de laatste jaren wel meer video editors voorbij komen, zoals OpenShot, Pitivi en iets anders waar ik de naam van vergeten ben, en vroeg me af wat de huidige stand van zaken is. Ik heb waarschijnlijk in de komende tijd wat video projecten en vroeg me af wat gebruikers met meer ervaring aanraden. Functies als stukjes video knippen en aan elkaar zetten (mogelijk in verschillende codecs en formaten), tekst overlays toevoegen, statische plaatjes (zoals jpeg) weergeven en een audio track er onder zetten zou ik zeker nodig hebben.
+1FlyBock
@kozue20 mei 2021 16:53
Heb diverse leuke projecten gemaakt met kdenlive. Learning curve, zeker. Er zijn veel YouTube video's die je op gang kunnen helpen. Gebruik die vooral.

Twee nadelen van kdenlive: soms komt het wat rommelig over, omdat dingen niet af zijn. B.v. de export opties zijn tamelijk ingewikkeld en onduidelijk. Ander nadeel is dat het geen GPU acceleratie kent.

DaVinci Resolve is mooi maar de gratis versie doet geen 4K output.
+1dataindataout
@FlyBock21 mei 2021 08:21
Op YouTube staan veel video's van oudere versies die net iets anders werken of waar andere effecten voorgeïnstalleerd zijn.
+1kozue
@FlyBock21 mei 2021 09:42
DaVinci Resolve is mooi maar de gratis versie doet geen 4K output.
4K heb ik niet nodig, 1080p is goed genoeg. Ik geef wel de voorkeur aan open source, maar niet ten koste van alles. Ik las hierboven dat Resolve een stuk lastiger te installeren is, maar dat is ook een eenmalige actie, en ik ben niet voor niks IT’er. Dus ik weet nog niet welke voor en nadelen voor mij zwaarder wegen.

Bedankt voor de suggestie in ieder geval. Ik weet nog steeds niet welke route ik ga proberen, maar heb nu (samen met de andere reacties hier) een beter beeld van moderne opties.
+1Anoniem: 588024
@kozue20 mei 2021 16:25
Mij bevalt Kdenlive heel goed (Windows 10) - na Pinnacle draak ;-)
+1arnova
@Anoniem: 58802420 mei 2021 16:41
Pinnacle: 20 jaar geleden mee begonnen wat een hel was dat. Versie na versie steeds weer bergen met crashes, echt om gek van te worden. Er waren toen ook eigenlijk weinig alternatieven. Je had verder alleen Adobe Premier maar door de (dure) PCI MJPEG-grabber kaart die ook van Pinnacle was, zat ik min of meer vast aan Pinnacle Studio.

Inmiddels blijven hangen bij ShotCut, wat best aardig werkt en tenminste ook multiplatform is. Ik kijk wel met een oog richting Kdenlive maar ik heb het idee dat daar de stabiliteit nog wel wat beter mag....
+1krflyer
20 mei 2021 15:41
Inderdaad niet. Ik ben afgehaakt door de wirwar van plugins die wel of niet stabiel bleken. Davinci Resolve is gratis voor de basis gebruiker, en zoveel beter.
+1krflyer
20 mei 2021 16:11
Probeer eens Davinci Resolve. Gratis, stabiel, professioneel, goede ondersteuning, Youtube staat vol met tutorials. Ik heb die zoektocht ook gedaan, been there, done that, have the t-shirt.
+1Sandor_Clegane
20 mei 2021 16:54
Ik heb het laatst eens een keer gebruikt voor wat snel editing werk. Ging prima, ik was blij verrast om eerlijk te zijn.
+1Lennart
20 mei 2021 18:19
Werk het afgelopen jaar met tevredenheid met KDEnlive. In de nieuwste versie kun je direct ondertiteling toevoegen (is een apart spoor van). En dat vind ik een enorm groot voordeel.

DaVinci Resolve wordt hier een paar keer genoemd. Dank voor de tip, zal ook eens naar dat pakket kijken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

