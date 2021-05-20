Versie 21.04.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.

Full list of fixes: