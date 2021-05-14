Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
PostgreSQL 13.3, 12.7, 11.12, 10.17, and 9.6.22 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of our database system, including 13.3, 12.7, 11.12, 10.17, and 9.6.22. This release closes three security vulnerabilities and fixes over 45 bugs reported over the last three months. For the full list of changes, please review the release notes.Security Issues CVE-2021-32027: Buffer overrun from integer overflow in array subscripting calculations
Versions Affected: 9.6 - 13. The security team typically does not test unsupported versions, but this problem is quite old. While modifying certain SQL array values, missing bounds checks let authenticated database users write arbitrary bytes to a wide area of server memory.CVE-2021-32028: Memory disclosure in
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT ... DO UPDATE
Versions Affected: 9.6 - 13. The security team typically does not test unsupported versions. The feature first appeared in 9.5.
Using anCVE-2021-32029: Memory disclosure in partitioned-table
INSERT ... ON CONFLICT ... DO UPDATEcommand on a purpose-crafted table, an attacker can read arbitrary bytes of server memory. In the default configuration, any authenticated database user can create prerequisite objects and complete this attack at will. A user lacking the
CREATEand
TEMPORARYprivileges on all databases and the
CREATEprivilege on all schemas cannot use this attack at will.
UPDATE ... RETURNING
Versions Affected: 11 - 13
Using anBug Fixes and Improvements
UPDATE ... RETURNINGon a purpose-crafted partitioned table, an attacker can read arbitrary bytes of server memory. In the default configuration, any authenticated database user can create prerequisite objects and complete this attack at will. A user lacking the
CREATEand
TEMPORARYprivileges on all databases and the
CREATEprivilege on all schemas typically cannot use this attack at will.
This update fixes over 45 bugs that were reported in the last several months. Some of these issues only affect version 13, but could also apply to other supported versions. Some of these fixes include:
- Fix potential incorrect computation of
UPDATE ... RETURNINGoutputs for joined, cross-partition updates.
- Fix
ALTER TABLE ... ALTER CONSTRAINTwhen used on foreign-key constraints on partitioned tables. The command would fail to adjust the
DEFERRABLEand/or
INITIALLY DEFERREDproperties of the constraints and triggers of leaf partitions, leading to unexpected behavior. After updating to this version, you can execute the
ALTER TABLE ... ALTER CONSTRAINTcommand to fix any misbehaving partitioned tables.
- Ensure that when a child table is attached with
ALTER TABLE ... INHERITthat generated columns in the parent are generated in the same way in the child.
- Forbid marking an identity column as
NULL.
- Allow
ALTER ROLE ... SET/
ALTER DATABASE ... SETto set the role, session_authorization, and temp_buffers parameters.
- Ensure that REINDEX CONCURRENTLY preserves any statistics target set for the index.
- Fix an issue where, in some cases, saving records within
AFTERtriggers could cause crashes.
- Fix how
to_char()handles Roman-numeral month format codes with negative intervals.
- Fix use of uninitialized value while parsing an
\{m,n\}quantifier in a BRE-mode regular expression.
- Fix "could not find pathkey item to sort" planner errors that occur in some situations when the sort key involves an aggregate or window function.
- Fix issue with BRIN index bitmap scans that could lead to "could not open file" errors.
- Fix potentially wrong answers from GIN
tsvectorindex searches when there are many matching records.
- Fixes for
COMMIT AND CHAINfunctionality on both the server and
psql.
- Avoid incorrect timeline change while recovering uncommitted two-phase transactions from WAL, which could lead to consistency issues and the inability to restart the server.
- Ensure that
wal_sync_methodis set to
fdatasyncby default on newer FreeBSD releases.
- Disable the
vacuum_cleanup_index_scale_factorparameter and storage option.
- Fix several memory leaks in the server, including one with SSL/TLS parameter initialization.
- Restore the previous behavior of
\connect service=XYZto
psql, i.e. disallow environmental variables (e.g.
PGPORT) from overriding entries in the service file.
- Fix how
pg_dumphandles generated columns in partitioned tables.
- Add additional checks to
pg_upgradefor user tables containing non-upgradable data types.
- On Windows,
initdbnow prints instructions about how to start the server with
pg_ctlusing backslash separators.
- Fix
pg_waldumpto count XACT records correctly when generating per-record statistics.
For the full list of changes available, please review the release notes.PostgreSQL 9.6 EOL Notice
PostgreSQL 9.6 will stop receiving fixes on November 11, 2021. If you are running PostgreSQL 9.6 in a production environment, we suggest that you make plans to upgrade to a newer, supported version of PostgreSQL. Please see our versioning policy for more information.